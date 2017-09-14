21.09.2017 11:00
Groupe PSA Holds Its Second Plant of the Future Day

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) hosted its second Plant of the Future Day on 20 September at the Armand Peugeot Forum in Poissy outside Paris. #BoosterDayPSA is an event which brings together 80 partners and key players in technological innovation, from suppliers, integrators, start-ups and laboratories to schools, research institutes and public organisations.

Together, a consortium of suppliers, integrators, and SMEs rose to 14 technological challenges posed by the Group to create more than 20 demonstrators for concrete industrial applications and based on themes ranging from operator assistance and training to visual and gauge inspections for parts, the production and storage of self-sufficient power, supply chain automation through consignment tracking, and predictive maintenance.

At the event, Groupe PSA demonstrated its commitment to supporting innovation in France and in Europe by giving the podium to start-ups and European projects conducting research and development in disruptive solutions.

Round table sessions were also on the agenda and were an opportunity to present the Group's innovative industrial ecosystems like the FFLOR platform in Trémery-Metz and the facilities in Vigo and Mangualde, as well as examples of successful industrialisation by our partners.

As part of its Excellent Plant programme, Groupe PSA has initiated several modernization projects aimed at boosting the competitiveness and agility of its factories. Taking advantage of the day, it announced the accompanying launch of "Factory Booster", a unique facility dedicated to the fast-track development of multidisciplinary, cross-functional and priority areas of PSA's Plant of the Future project. Located at the heart of the Group's Research and Development Centre in Vélizy on the outskirts of Paris, the unit provides a forum for all stakeholders seeking to industrialise innovations faster.

Commenting on the day, Yann Vincent, Groupe PSA's Executive Vice President, Director Supply Chain & Manufacturing, said "The modernization of our manufacturing base is a fantastic challenge that we are taking up with our partners. We are rapidly increasing the number of initiatives in place to tackle the challenges of today's disruptive world. The "Factory Booster" is a clear reflection of our goal to accelerate our operations to become more agile and efficient."

For further information:
Plant of the Future video
Excellent Plant video

About Groupe PSA

The Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.
Media library: https://medialibrary.groupe-psa.com/ / Twitter: @GroupePSA

Communications Department - www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 64 03 83 - @GroupePSA

List of partners

Challenge partners    
ABB   GOM
ADARTECH   Haption
AKEOPLUS   HERE
AKIANI   IBM France
AMETEK   KAWASAKI ROBOTICS
ARaymond France SAS   KUKA
Assystem France   Light and Shadows
ASTI   Microsoft
Atos Consulting   OMRON
BOREAL3D   OP GLOBE
Bosch Rexroth   Optinvent SA
CEA   ORACLE
COGNEX   Phimeca
COVIRTUA   PHYSIP
CTAG   PROSYST
DASSAULT SYSTEMES   RAYCE EURL
Delta equipement   Rockwell Automation
DFKI GmbH   SEGULA
DIGINEXT   SHERPA
Diota   SICA2M
DPS   SICK
EDF ENR   Sigfox
EDF   SPEACHME
EDIXIA AUTOMATION   STACKR
Entech smart energies   STEUTE
FORSEE POWER   TPSH
    Viveris
Start-ups   Round tables
Blu.e by ENGIE La Fabrique de L'industrie
COVIRTUA Bosch
DEM (MATVISIO), AIR LIQUIDE
Efitrans Efficient Logistics S.L.U. SEW USOCOME
ERMEO FactoryLab - CEA
EVERTRACKER
Exotec Solutions
HUBLEX European projects
INGENIERIA Y CONTROL MERASYS VERSATILE project
INWIBE THOMAS project
MERASYS LICORNE project
MIP ROBOTICS STAMINA project
MONIXO SCALABLE project
MS3D Bots2Rec project
RCUP
Relayr
SAS Stereograph
Scortex
SERIOUS FACTORY
Situm
Stimul
UBUDU

07:44 Uhr
IAA zwischen SUV und E-Auto: "Wann kommt das?" - ein Kommentar (Heise)
19.09.17
European invasion: Peugeot, Citroën readying cars to US standards - Roadshow (Cnet)
18.09.17
Autobauer aus der Volksrepublik greifen an: Wie China seinen Machtanspruch auf der IAA demonstriert (manager magazin online)
15.09.17
IAA: Volkswagen digitalisiert sich (Heise)
15.09.17
Irma, iPhone, IAA - das war die Börsenwoche (N24)
14.09.17
Branchenmesse IAA: Merkel rügt die Autoindustrie (Spiegel Online)
14.09.17
IAA: Merkel gibt bei den Autobossen die Klimakanzlerin (WELT)
14.09.17
IAA: So soll Ubers Zukunft in Deutschland aussehen (WELT)

