Groupe PSA Holds Its Second Plant of the Future Day

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) hosted its second Plant
of the Future Day on 20 September at the Armand Peugeot Forum in
Poissy outside Paris. #BoosterDayPSA
is an event which brings together 80 partners and key players in
technological innovation, from suppliers, integrators, start-ups and
laboratories to schools, research institutes and public organisations.
Together, a consortium of suppliers, integrators, and SMEs rose to 14
technological challenges posed by the Group to create more than 20
demonstrators for concrete industrial applications and based on themes
ranging from operator assistance and training to visual and gauge
inspections for parts, the production and storage of self-sufficient
power, supply chain automation through consignment tracking, and
predictive maintenance.
At the event, Groupe PSA demonstrated its commitment to supporting
innovation in France and in Europe by giving the podium to start-ups and
European projects conducting research and development in disruptive
solutions.
Round table sessions were also on the agenda and were an opportunity to
present the Group's innovative industrial ecosystems like the FFLOR
platform in Trémery-Metz and the facilities in Vigo and Mangualde, as
well as examples of successful industrialisation by our partners.
As part of its Excellent Plant programme, Groupe PSA has initiated
several modernization projects aimed at boosting the competitiveness and
agility of its factories. Taking advantage of the day, it announced the
accompanying launch of "Factory Booster", a unique facility dedicated to
the fast-track development of multidisciplinary, cross-functional and
priority areas of PSA's Plant of the Future project. Located at the
heart of the Group's Research and Development Centre in Vélizy on the
outskirts of Paris, the unit provides a forum for all stakeholders
seeking to industrialise innovations faster.
Commenting on the day, Yann Vincent, Groupe PSA's Executive Vice
President, Director Supply Chain & Manufacturing, said "The
modernization of our manufacturing base is a fantastic challenge that we
are taking up with our partners. We are rapidly increasing the number of
initiatives in place to tackle the challenges of today's disruptive
world. The "Factory Booster" is a clear reflection of our goal to
accelerate our operations to become more agile and efficient."
About Groupe PSA
The Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers
mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five
car brands, Peugeot,
Citroën,
DS,
Opel
and Vauxhall,
as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its
Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car
maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early
innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also
involved in financing activities through Banque
PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.
Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.
List of partners
|
Challenge partners
|
|
|
ABB
|
|
GOM
|
ADARTECH
|
|
Haption
|
AKEOPLUS
|
|
HERE
|
AKIANI
|
|
IBM France
|
AMETEK
|
|
KAWASAKI ROBOTICS
|
ARaymond France SAS
|
|
KUKA
|
Assystem France
|
|
Light and Shadows
|
ASTI
|
|
Microsoft
|
Atos Consulting
|
|
OMRON
|
BOREAL3D
|
|
OP GLOBE
|
Bosch Rexroth
|
|
Optinvent SA
|
CEA
|
|
ORACLE
|
COGNEX
|
|
Phimeca
|
COVIRTUA
|
|
PHYSIP
|
CTAG
|
|
PROSYST
|
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|
|
RAYCE EURL
|
Delta equipement
|
|
Rockwell Automation
|
DFKI GmbH
|
|
SEGULA
|
DIGINEXT
|
|
SHERPA
|
Diota
|
|
SICA2M
|
DPS
|
|
SICK
|
EDF ENR
|
|
Sigfox
|
EDF
|
|
SPEACHME
|
EDIXIA AUTOMATION
|
|
STACKR
|
Entech smart energies
|
|
STEUTE
|
FORSEE POWER
|
|
TPSH
|
|
|
Viveris
|
Start-ups
|
|
Round tables
|
Blu.e by ENGIE
|
|
La Fabrique de L'industrie
|
COVIRTUA
|
|
Bosch
|
DEM (MATVISIO),
|
|
AIR LIQUIDE
|
Efitrans Efficient Logistics S.L.U.
|
|
SEW USOCOME
|
ERMEO
|
|
FactoryLab - CEA
|
EVERTRACKER
|
|
|
Exotec Solutions
|
|
|
HUBLEX
|
|
European projects
|
INGENIERIA Y CONTROL MERASYS
|
|
VERSATILE project
|
INWIBE
|
|
THOMAS project
|
MERASYS
|
|
LICORNE project
|
MIP ROBOTICS
|
|
STAMINA project
|
MONIXO
|
|
SCALABLE project
|
MS3D
|
|
Bots2Rec project
|
RCUP
|
|
|
Relayr
|
|
|
SAS Stereograph
|
|
|
Scortex
|
|
|
SERIOUS FACTORY
|
|
|
Situm
|
|
|
Stimul
|
|
|
UBUDU
|
|
