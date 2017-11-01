Groupon Adds Deborah Wahl to Board of Directors

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced that Deborah Wahl will join its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Wahl, a longtime senior marketing executive, most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at McDonalds, USA.

The company also announced that Brad Keywell and Jeff Housenbold will depart the Board.

"I am excited to welcome Deb to the Board and look forward to her customer-focused perspective as Groupon continues to grow and evolve, said Chairman Eric Lefkofsky. "At the same time, Id like to thank Brad and Jeff for their long service. Both have made innumerable contributions to Groupon -- Brad as a co-founder and Jeff as an experienced digital executive. We wish them the very best and thank them again making Groupon and the Board stronger.

Wahls resume includes more than 20 years of high-level marketing and brand work. In addition to her time at McDonalds, Wahl also served as Senior Vice President and CMO for the PulteGroup, one of the countrys largest homebuilders, and also held a number of senior roles at Ford, Toyota and Chrysler.

"Groupons focus on building the worlds largest local marketplace and innovating on behalf of the customer makes this an exciting time, said Wahl. "I look forward to joining a very strong Board and working with a talented management team on the companys further success.

CEO Rich Williams said Wahl brings a critical customer-first mentality and considerable experience in growing some of Americas top brands.

"Building an unmatched customer experience and a leading brand are key components to building the daily habit in local, Williams said. "Deb will add valuable expertise and guidance as we continue to invest in our customers and merchants.

