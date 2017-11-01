Groupon Adds Deborah Wahl to Board of Directors

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced that Deborah Wahl will join its
Board of Directors, effective immediately. Wahl, a longtime senior
marketing executive, most recently served as Senior Vice President and
Chief Marketing Officer at McDonalds, USA.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101005938/en/
Groupon announced that Deborah Wahl will join its Board of Directors. Wahl, a longtime senior marketing executive, most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at McDonalds, USA. (Photo: Business Wire)
The company also announced that Brad Keywell and Jeff Housenbold will
depart the Board.
"I am excited to welcome Deb to the Board and look forward to her
customer-focused perspective as Groupon continues to grow and evolve,
said Chairman Eric Lefkofsky. "At the same time, Id like to thank Brad
and Jeff for their long service. Both have made innumerable
contributions to Groupon -- Brad as a co-founder and Jeff as an
experienced digital executive. We wish them the very best and thank them
again making Groupon and the Board stronger.
Wahls resume includes more than 20 years of high-level marketing and
brand work. In addition to her time at McDonalds, Wahl also served as
Senior Vice President and CMO for the PulteGroup, one of the countrys
largest homebuilders, and also held a number of senior roles at Ford,
Toyota and Chrysler.
"Groupons focus on building the worlds largest local marketplace and
innovating on behalf of the customer makes this an exciting time, said
Wahl. "I look forward to joining a very strong Board and working with a
talented management team on the companys further success.
CEO Rich Williams said Wahl brings a critical customer-first mentality
and considerable experience in growing some of Americas top brands.
"Building an unmatched customer experience and a leading brand are key
components to building the daily habit in local, Williams said. "Deb
will add valuable expertise and guidance as we continue to invest in our
customers and merchants.
About Groupon
Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce,
offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and
save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time
commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products
and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.
Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers
by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and
services to profitably grow their businesses.
To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile.
To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com.
To learn more about the company's merchant solutions and how to work
with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101005938/en/