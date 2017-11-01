Groupon Names Steve Krenzer Chief Operating Officer

Groupon today announced that Steve Krenzer will join the company as
Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Krenzer was most
recently the CEO of Core Digital Media, a leading online direct-response
advertising company and one of the Internets largest display
advertising providers. CDMs flagship web properties included
LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA.
"The opportunity to add a high-horsepower e-commerce leader like Steve
doesnt come along very often, said Groupon CEO Rich Williams. "His
combination of industry savvy, deep operational experience and intimate
understanding of digital marketing is equally rare. Steve will
immediately put those skills to work as we continue to advance our vast
local marketplace.
At Groupon, Krenzer will have ultimate oversight for the companys North
America and International segments, as well as Global Marketing and
Global Operations.
"Groupons progress in building a nearly unmatched platform to connect
customers and small businesses is impressive, and its future
opportunities in Local are even more exciting, Krenzer said. "The
innovation, focus and obvious passion for the customer displayed around
the company made this role instantly appealing.
Prior to CDM, Krenzer held a variety of senior executive positions at
Experian, ultimately serving as President of Interactive Media. In 2012
he led the management group of LowerMyBills, ClassesUSA and PriceGrabber
in taking those companies private, leading to the creation of CDM.
PriceGrabber was sold to Connexity in 2015. Quicken Loans parent company
Rock Holdings purchased LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA earlier this year.
