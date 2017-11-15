15.11.2017 22:15
Bewerten
Guidewire Congratulates 2017 Innovation Award Winners  Admiral Group, Basler, MetLife Auto & Home, and Tokio Marine Nichido

CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE  Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, congratulates the winners of its 2017 Innovation Awards: Admiral Group plc., Baloise Insurance (Switzerland), MetLife Auto & Home®, and Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd./Tokio Marine & Nichido Systems Co., Ltd. This years awards honor customers that are adapting to market changes and evolving customer needs in innovative ways. Winners were announced during Guidewires thirteenth annual user conference  Connections 2017.

The 2017 winners are:

Admiral Group plc  Admirals Bolt Program delivered the largest transformation Admiral has undertaken. Bolt provided the business capabilities to efficiently offer multi-product policies to customers and provide strategic flexibility, operational efficiency, and an enhanced customer experience through modernization.

After reviewing its strategic goals, Admiral decided it needed new technology to enable future product innovation while removing IT implications. Through the initiative, the company implemented Guidewire PolicyCenter®, BillingCenter, online quotation systems, documents (including online viewing), payments, a new claims system, data warehouse, infrastructure, and migration system.

Admiral is receiving numerous benefits from the transformation including:

  • The ability to add new products quickly;
  • The inclusion of new pricing and customer efficiencies through a new driver lookup service and better use of the quotation data already collected;
  • On screen scripting to improve consistency of customer interactions; and
  • Shorter training time due to more intuitive systems and shared screens between departments.

Admiral has been an in-production PolicyCenter and BillingCenter customer since 2015.

For additional information on Admiral, visit www.admiralgroup.co.uk.

Baloise Insurance (Switzerland) Ltd.  Baloise's innovative 'Quote & Buy' implementation of Guidewire Digital turns an offering into a contract within 60 seconds.

As the first insurer across Europe to do so, Baloise launched their Quote & Buy Portal implementation in June 2017. Now it takes a prospective customer no longer than 60 seconds from reviewing and customizing an offer to receiving the final policy via the customer portal. The service is available at any time, from any device, in four languages, with highest possible straight-through-processing for new submissions as well as for policy changes.

The implementation is enabling the following benefits at Baloise:

  • Submission and policy changes can be made digitally without requiring any back-office tasks;
  • Time-consuming printing and shipping is no longer needed due to digital contracts and invoices; and
  • Offers are now pre-configured and customizable, and user interaction is much easier.

Baloise has been an in-production PolicyCenter and BillingCenter customer since 2015, an in-production DataHub customer since 2016, and an in-production Quote and Buy Portal for Policyholders customer since 2017.

For additional information on Baloise, visit www.baloise.com.

MetLife Auto & Home  MetLife Auto & Home delivers completely digital home products to the marketplace at a high speed on the Guidewire Platform.

MetLife Auto & Home, in collaboration with Guidewire, has introduced a completely digital customer experience, from quoting to claim service, to the U.S. market, for those purchasing home insurance. With this new product, customers can get a quote, buy the policy, service it, and file a claim completely on their own.

While implementing a complete digital homeowner insurance purchasing experience, MetLife Auto & Home and Guidewire created a fully end to end, integrated digital platform hosted in a cloud environment. May 2017 marked the launch of the platform in 11 markets, with an additional five markets deploying in June 2017. Within 14 months, MetLife Auto & Home and Guidewire were able to deliver this technology to a substantial audience. Its utilization of Guidewire InsurancePlatform hosted by Guidewire in a cloud environment marks a first for both organizations, Guidewire and MetLife Auto & Home.

MetLife has been an in-production PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, Quote & Buy Portal for Policyholders, Account Management Portal for Policyholders, and Claim Portal for Policyholders customer since 2015. The company has been an in-production ClaimCenter and DataHub customer since 2017.

For additional information on MetLife, visit www.metlife.com/mydirect.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd./Tokio Marine & Nichido Systems Co., Ltd.  Tokio Marine, a Guidewire ClaimCenter® customer, worked to continuously improve their systems even during CAT events and also instituted paperless and digitalization capabilities, allowing their staff to work and manage CAT claims remotely and more efficiently.

In 2011, Japan was hit by the Great East Japan Earthquake. Natural disaster struck again in 2015 with a typhoon, and in 2016 the Kumamoto earthquake took place. Tokio Marine was ready for the 2015 and 2016 events due to a framework they had in place to integrate new core systems including ClaimCenter and the preparations the company took to dramatically improve their claim service processes for catastrophes by establishing a paperless and fully digitized process.

When the typhoon hit in September 2015, Tokio Marine made full use of ClaimCenters paperless claims reporting functionality, which enabled all the claims service offices across Japan to remotely handle claims registration and various other administrative tasks. By virtue of this implementation, the company was able to reduce the time taken for the insurance claim forms to be sent out to customers by half.

Tokio Marine has been an in-production ClaimCenter customer since 2012.

For additional information on Tokio Marine, visit www.tokiomarine-nichido.co.jp/en/.

"We congratulate the 2017 Guidewire Innovation Award winners, said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. "We are continually impressed and inspired by the ways in which our customers innovate to best serve their policyholders and agents, helping them adapt and succeed in the evolving insurance market.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements  core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement  into a technology platform that enhances insurers ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire PolicyCenter, and Guidewire BillingCenter are registered trademarks of Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

07.09.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2017Guidewire Software BuyUBS AG
02.06.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2016Guidewire Software BuyDeutsche Bank AG
31.08.2015Guidewire Software BuyDeutsche Bank AG
