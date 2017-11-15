Guidewire Congratulates 2017 Innovation Award Winners  Admiral Group, Basler, MetLife Auto & Home, and Tokio Marine Nichido

CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a
provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers,
congratulates the winners of its 2017 Innovation Awards: Admiral Group
plc., Baloise Insurance (Switzerland), MetLife Auto & Home®, and Tokio
Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd./Tokio Marine & Nichido Systems
Co., Ltd. This years awards honor customers that are adapting to market
changes and evolving customer needs in innovative ways. Winners were
announced during Guidewires thirteenth annual user conference Connections
2017.
The 2017 winners are:
Admiral Group plc Admirals Bolt Program delivered the
largest transformation Admiral has undertaken. Bolt provided the
business capabilities to efficiently offer multi-product policies to
customers and provide strategic flexibility, operational efficiency, and
an enhanced customer experience through modernization.
After reviewing its strategic goals, Admiral decided it needed new
technology to enable future product innovation while removing IT
implications. Through the initiative, the company implemented Guidewire
PolicyCenter®, BillingCenter, online quotation systems, documents
(including online viewing), payments, a new claims system, data
warehouse, infrastructure, and migration system.
Admiral is receiving numerous benefits from the transformation including:
-
The ability to add new products quickly;
-
The inclusion of new pricing and customer efficiencies through a new
driver lookup service and better use of the quotation data already
collected;
-
On screen scripting to improve consistency of customer interactions;
and
-
Shorter training time due to more intuitive systems and shared screens
between departments.
Admiral has been an in-production PolicyCenter and BillingCenter
customer since 2015.
For additional information on Admiral, visit www.admiralgroup.co.uk.
Baloise Insurance (Switzerland) Ltd. Baloise's innovative
'Quote & Buy' implementation of Guidewire Digital turns an offering into
a contract within 60 seconds.
As the first insurer across Europe to do so, Baloise launched their
Quote & Buy Portal implementation in June 2017. Now it takes a
prospective customer no longer than 60 seconds from reviewing and
customizing an offer to receiving the final policy via the customer
portal. The service is available at any time, from any device, in four
languages, with highest possible straight-through-processing for new
submissions as well as for policy changes.
The implementation is enabling the following benefits at Baloise:
-
Submission and policy changes can be made digitally without requiring
any back-office tasks;
-
Time-consuming printing and shipping is no longer needed due to
digital contracts and invoices; and
-
Offers are now pre-configured and customizable, and user interaction
is much easier.
Baloise has been an in-production PolicyCenter and BillingCenter
customer since 2015, an in-production DataHub customer since 2016, and
an in-production Quote and Buy Portal for Policyholders customer since
2017.
For additional information on Baloise, visit www.baloise.com.
MetLife Auto & Home MetLife Auto & Home delivers
completely digital home products to the marketplace at a high speed on
the Guidewire Platform.
MetLife Auto & Home, in collaboration with Guidewire, has introduced a
completely digital customer experience, from quoting to claim service,
to the U.S. market, for those purchasing home insurance. With this new
product, customers can get a quote, buy the policy, service it, and file
a claim completely on their own.
While implementing a complete digital homeowner insurance purchasing
experience, MetLife Auto & Home and Guidewire created a fully end to
end, integrated digital platform hosted in a cloud environment. May 2017
marked the launch of the platform in 11 markets, with an additional five
markets deploying in June 2017. Within 14 months, MetLife Auto & Home
and Guidewire were able to deliver this technology to a substantial
audience. Its utilization of Guidewire InsurancePlatform hosted by
Guidewire in a cloud environment marks a first for both organizations,
Guidewire and MetLife Auto & Home.
MetLife has been an in-production PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, Quote &
Buy Portal for Policyholders, Account Management Portal for
Policyholders, and Claim Portal for Policyholders customer since 2015.
The company has been an in-production ClaimCenter and DataHub customer
since 2017.
For additional information on MetLife, visit www.metlife.com/mydirect.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd./Tokio Marine &
Nichido Systems Co., Ltd. Tokio Marine, a Guidewire
ClaimCenter® customer, worked to continuously improve their systems even
during CAT events and also instituted paperless and digitalization
capabilities, allowing their staff to work and manage CAT claims
remotely and more efficiently.
In 2011, Japan was hit by the Great East Japan Earthquake. Natural
disaster struck again in 2015 with a typhoon, and in 2016 the Kumamoto
earthquake took place. Tokio Marine was ready for the 2015 and 2016
events due to a framework they had in place to integrate new core
systems including ClaimCenter and the preparations the company took to
dramatically improve their claim service processes for catastrophes by
establishing a paperless and fully digitized process.
When the typhoon hit in September 2015, Tokio Marine made full use of
ClaimCenters paperless claims reporting functionality, which enabled
all the claims service offices across Japan to remotely handle claims
registration and various other administrative tasks. By virtue of this
implementation, the company was able to reduce the time taken for the
insurance claim forms to be sent out to customers by half.
Tokio Marine has been an in-production ClaimCenter customer since 2012.
For additional information on Tokio Marine, visit www.tokiomarine-nichido.co.jp/en/.
"We congratulate the 2017 Guidewire Innovation Award winners, said Mike
Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. "We are continually
impressed and inspired by the ways in which our customers innovate to
best serve their policyholders and agents, helping them adapt and
succeed in the evolving insurance market.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C)
insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change.
We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and
digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers
ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than
300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more
information, please visit www.guidewire.com.
NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire
PolicyCenter, and Guidewire BillingCenter are registered trademarks of
Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
