Guidewire Software Announces Athenium, Inc. as a New Solution Partner

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products
to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that Athenium,
Inc., a provider of insurance QA audit solutions for claims and
underwriting, has joined the Guidewire PartnerConnect program as a Solution
partner. In addition, Atheniums integration to ClaimCenter®, built
for its teamthink solution, has successfully completed the Ready
for Guidewire accelerator validation process.
An end-to-end solution for QA reviews, teamthink optimizes the
claims and underwriting QA review processes to deliver valuable
organizational insights. With this accelerator, access to the Claims QA
function performed in teamthink is directly available from
Guidewire ClaimCenter. In addition, ClaimCenter data is available within teamthink
to complete parts of the review, accelerating reviews.
"Atheniums teamthink® ensures greater organizational insights
and a more streamlined QA review process for insurers, said Joe Kislo,
President and CEO, Athenium. "With our Guidewire partnership and our
validated Ready for Guidewire accelerator, the integration
between ClaimCenter and teamthink will make it even easier for
our clients to promote claims quality improvement.
Atheniums Ready for Guidewire accelerator supports insurers by
enabling time saving pre-integrated connectivity to teamthink for
the following capabilities:
-
Makes Guidewire ClaimCenter data available in teamthink for use
in selecting and assigning files for QA review, prefilling responses
for reviewers and providing a richer set of data for analytics;
-
Shows teamthink QA review assignments and action items in
ClaimCenter; and
-
Provides access to teamthink through ClaimCenter without
needing to log in to teamthink separately.
Athenium is now eligible to use the Ready for Guidewire
validation mark. This designates that the teamthink accelerator
has been through a rigorous review process that supports readiness for
integration with Guidewire InsuranceSuite products.
"Atheniums teamthink accelerator for ClaimCenter makes it easier
for claims organizations to measure and improve the quality of their
operations, said Becky Mattick, Senior Director, Solution Alliances,
Guidewire. "We are pleased to welcome Athenium as a PartnerConnect Solution
partner who shares our commitment to helping insurers adapt and succeed.
About Athenium
Athenium develops quality assurance (QA) solutions that insurance
companies use to accurately measure performance and promote quality
improvement. Atheniums claims and underwriting customers use teamthink,
its comprehensive quality assurance suite, in over 50 countries. teamthink
encompasses the entire QA review process, from file selection through
reviews, reporting, and development planning. The companys customers
experience improved QA processes such as advanced measurements, in-depth
analytics, and comprehensive reporting capabilities that support
positive movement toward their performance goals.
About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire
Guidewire PartnerConnect is a global network of select companies that
provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and
complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide
community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the
P&C insurance industry by delivering Guidewire Software implementations,
value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance
industry best practices.
Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect
Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to
Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The
accelerators are published on Guidewire Marketplace and are available
for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.
Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more
information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit www.guidewire.com/partners/.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C)
insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change.
We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and
digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers
ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than
300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more
information, please visit www.guidewire.com.
