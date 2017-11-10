10.11.2017 22:15
Guidewire Software Announces Athenium, Inc. as a New Solution Partner

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that Athenium, Inc., a provider of insurance QA audit solutions for claims and underwriting, has joined the Guidewire PartnerConnect program as a Solution partner. In addition, Atheniums integration to ClaimCenter®, built for its teamthink solution, has successfully completed the Ready for Guidewire accelerator validation process.

An end-to-end solution for QA reviews, teamthink optimizes the claims and underwriting QA review processes to deliver valuable organizational insights. With this accelerator, access to the Claims QA function performed in teamthink is directly available from Guidewire ClaimCenter. In addition, ClaimCenter data is available within teamthink to complete parts of the review, accelerating reviews.

"Atheniums teamthink® ensures greater organizational insights and a more streamlined QA review process for insurers, said Joe Kislo, President and CEO, Athenium. "With our Guidewire partnership and our validated Ready for Guidewire accelerator, the integration between ClaimCenter and teamthink will make it even easier for our clients to promote claims quality improvement.

Atheniums Ready for Guidewire accelerator supports insurers by enabling time saving pre-integrated connectivity to teamthink for the following capabilities:

  • Makes Guidewire ClaimCenter data available in teamthink for use in selecting and assigning files for QA review, prefilling responses for reviewers and providing a richer set of data for analytics;
  • Shows teamthink QA review assignments and action items in ClaimCenter; and
  • Provides access to teamthink through ClaimCenter without needing to log in to teamthink separately.

Athenium is now eligible to use the Ready for Guidewire validation mark. This designates that the teamthink accelerator has been through a rigorous review process that supports readiness for integration with Guidewire InsuranceSuite products.

"Atheniums teamthink accelerator for ClaimCenter makes it easier for claims organizations to measure and improve the quality of their operations, said Becky Mattick, Senior Director, Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "We are pleased to welcome Athenium as a PartnerConnect Solution partner who shares our commitment to helping insurers adapt and succeed.

About Athenium

Athenium develops quality assurance (QA) solutions that insurance companies use to accurately measure performance and promote quality improvement. Atheniums claims and underwriting customers use teamthink, its comprehensive quality assurance suite, in over 50 countries. teamthink encompasses the entire QA review process, from file selection through reviews, reporting, and development planning. The companys customers experience improved QA processes such as advanced measurements, in-depth analytics, and comprehensive reporting capabilities that support positive movement toward their performance goals.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the P&C insurance industry by delivering Guidewire Software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The accelerators are published on Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements  core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement  into a technology platform that enhances insurers ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire PolicyCenter, Guidewire BillingCenter, are registered trademarks of Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

