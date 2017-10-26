Hardinge Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Hardinge
Inc. (NASDAQ:HDNG), a leading international provider of advanced
metal-cutting solutions and accessories, will announce its third quarter
2017 financial results before the opening of financial markets on
Thursday, November 9, 2017.
Chuck Dougherty, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Malone,
Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous
webcast to review the financial and operating results for the quarter,
as well as the Companys outlook. A question and answer session will
follow.
Hardinge Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call
Thursday, November 9, 2017
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8560
Internet webcast link and supplemental slide presentation: ir.hardinge.com/events.cfm
An audio replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the
call through Thursday, November 16, 2017. To listen to the archived
call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13671990. The
webcast replay will be available via the Companys website at ir.hardinge.com/events.cfm.
A transcript will also be posted once available.
About Hardinge
Hardinge is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high
precision, computer-controlled machine tool solutions developed for
critical, hard-to-machine metal parts and of technologically advanced
workholding accessories. The Companys strategy is to leverage its
global brand strength to further penetrate global market opportunities
where customers will benefit from the technologically advanced, high
quality, reliable products Hardinge produces. With approximately
two-thirds of its sales outside of North America, Hardinge serves the
worldwide metal working market. Hardinges machine tool and accessory
solutions can also be found in a broad base of industries to include
aerospace, agricultural, automotive, construction, consumer products,
defense, energy, medical, technology and transportation.
Hardinge applies its engineering design and manufacturing expertise in
high performance machining centers, high-end cylindrical and jig
grinding machines, SUPER-PRECISION® and precision CNC lathes and
technologically advanced workholding accessories. Hardinge has
manufacturing operations in China, France, Germany, India, Switzerland,
Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The Company regularly posts information on its website: www.hardinge.com.
