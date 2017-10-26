Hardinge Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Hardinge Inc. (NASDAQ:HDNG), a leading international provider of advanced metal-cutting solutions and accessories, will announce its third quarter 2017 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Chuck Dougherty, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Malone, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to review the financial and operating results for the quarter, as well as the Companys outlook. A question and answer session will follow.

Hardinge Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call Thursday, November 9, 2017 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Phone: (201) 689-8560 Internet webcast link and supplemental slide presentation: ir.hardinge.com/events.cfm

An audio replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, November 16, 2017. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13671990. The webcast replay will be available via the Companys website at ir.hardinge.com/events.cfm. A transcript will also be posted once available.

