Haulotte Group: 2017 First Half: Sales Increase of 10%

First half revenue

Revenue by business line in  millions H1 2017 H1 2016 change Equipment sales 225.5 203.4 11% Equipment rental 14.9 12.7 17% Services 24.2 23.7 2% Total 264.6 239.8 10%

Haulotte Group delivered a 9% sales increase (at constant exchange rates), reporting revenue of  264.6 million in the first half of 2017, against  239.8 million for the same period last year.

Excluding currency effects, the good performance from the European zone was confirmed (+ 19%), with sustained growth in its main markets. The Asia-Pacific region (+ 7% excluding foreign exchange) continued to experience a contrasting situation across the area. The level of activity in Latin and North America were both down from last year (-3% and -13% at constant exchange rates); due to the significant decline in the Mexican market and a slowdown of US scaffolding sales due to a sharply drop in the market (conversely, sales of access equipment rose in the North America area).

Equipment sales increased by 9% (at constant exchange rates) over the first half, with Service and Rental activities increasing by 2% and 16% respectively (at constant exchange rates).

First half results

Income statement highlight

In  millions (IFRS) H1 2017 H1 2016 Change 17/16 Revenue 264.6 239.8 10% Current operating income Excl. exchange grain & loss 22.8 14.9 53% Operating Income 17.4 14.5 20% Consolidated Net Income 6.4 9.9 -35%

Assisted by a well-oriented global market, current operating income (excluding exchange gains and losses) grew by 53% and stands at 8.6% of revenue. This was largely due to the significant increase in volumes sold, improvement in the profitability of our Service and Rental activities, and control of fixed costs, despite a significant increase in raw material prices over the period.

Net income was 2.4% of sales, negatively impacted by exchange losses and an increase in the level of specific risk provisions.

The Group's net debt continues to decrease ( -14.8 million excluding guarantees given), thanks to good profitability and good Working Capital control.

Outlook and recent events

Haulotte Group is expected to post growth in revenue close to 10% in 2017, allowing it to return to a level of current operating income close to 7.5%.

Upcoming events

Quarter 3 Sales: 17 October 2017

