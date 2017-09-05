Haulotte Group: 2017 First Half: Sales Increase of 10%

Regulatory News:
First half revenue
|
Revenue by business line in millions
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2016
|
|
change
|
Equipment sales
|
|
225.5
|
|
203.4
|
|
11%
|
Equipment rental
|
|
14.9
|
|
12.7
|
|
17%
|
Services
|
|
24.2
|
|
23.7
|
|
2%
|
Total
|
|
264.6
|
|
239.8
|
|
10%
Haulotte Group delivered a 9% sales increase (at constant exchange
rates), reporting revenue of 264.6 million in the first half of 2017,
against 239.8 million for the same period last year.
Excluding currency effects, the good performance from the European zone
was confirmed (+ 19%), with sustained growth in its main markets. The
Asia-Pacific region (+ 7% excluding foreign exchange) continued to
experience a contrasting situation across the area. The level of
activity in Latin and North America were both down from last year (-3%
and -13% at constant exchange rates); due to the significant decline in
the Mexican market and a slowdown of US scaffolding sales due to a
sharply drop in the market (conversely, sales of access equipment rose
in the North America area).
Equipment sales increased by 9% (at constant exchange rates) over the
first half, with Service and Rental activities increasing by 2% and 16%
respectively (at constant exchange rates).
First half results
Income statement highlight
|
In millions (IFRS)
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2016
|
|
Change 17/16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
264.6
|
|
239.8
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excl. exchange grain & loss
|
|
22.8
|
|
14.9
|
|
53%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
17.4
|
|
14.5
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Net Income
|
|
6.4
|
|
9.9
|
|
-35%
Assisted by a well-oriented global market, current operating income
(excluding exchange gains and losses) grew by 53% and stands at 8.6% of
revenue. This was largely due to the significant increase in volumes
sold, improvement in the profitability of our Service and Rental
activities, and control of fixed costs, despite a significant increase
in raw material prices over the period.
Net income was 2.4% of sales, negatively impacted by exchange losses and
an increase in the level of specific risk provisions.
The Group's net debt continues to decrease ( -14.8 million excluding
guarantees given), thanks to good profitability and good Working Capital
control.
Outlook and recent events
Haulotte
Group is expected to post growth in revenue close to 10% in 2017,
allowing it to return to a level of current operating income close to
7.5%.
Upcoming events
Quarter 3
Sales: 17 October 2017
