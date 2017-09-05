+++ Heute live: Euer Egmond - Fundamentalanalyse von BNP Paribas. Kompaktes Wissen zu aktuellen Börsenwerten. Jeden 2. Dienstag um 18 Uhr. +++
05.09.2017
Haulotte Group: 2017 First Half: Sales Increase of 10%

Regulatory News:

Haulotte Group (Paris:PIG):

First half revenue

Revenue by business line in  millions   H1 2017   H1 2016   change
Equipment sales   225.5   203.4   11%
Equipment rental 14.9 12.7 17%
Services 24.2 23.7 2%
Total   264.6   239.8   10%

Haulotte Group delivered a 9% sales increase (at constant exchange rates), reporting revenue of  264.6 million in the first half of 2017, against  239.8 million for the same period last year.

Excluding currency effects, the good performance from the European zone was confirmed (+ 19%), with sustained growth in its main markets. The Asia-Pacific region (+ 7% excluding foreign exchange) continued to experience a contrasting situation across the area. The level of activity in Latin and North America were both down from last year (-3% and -13% at constant exchange rates); due to the significant decline in the Mexican market and a slowdown of US scaffolding sales due to a sharply drop in the market (conversely, sales of access equipment rose in the North America area).

Equipment sales increased by 9% (at constant exchange rates) over the first half, with Service and Rental activities increasing by 2% and 16% respectively (at constant exchange rates).

First half results

Income statement highlight

In  millions (IFRS)   H1 2017   H1 2016   Change 17/16
     
Revenue 264.6 239.8 10%
 
Current operating income
Excl. exchange grain & loss 22.8 14.9 53%
 
Operating Income 17.4 14.5 20%
 
Consolidated Net Income   6.4   9.9   -35%

Assisted by a well-oriented global market, current operating income (excluding exchange gains and losses) grew by 53% and stands at 8.6% of revenue. This was largely due to the significant increase in volumes sold, improvement in the profitability of our Service and Rental activities, and control of fixed costs, despite a significant increase in raw material prices over the period.

Net income was 2.4% of sales, negatively impacted by exchange losses and an increase in the level of specific risk provisions.

The Group's net debt continues to decrease ( -14.8 million excluding guarantees given), thanks to good profitability and good Working Capital control.

Outlook and recent events
Haulotte Group is expected to post growth in revenue close to 10% in 2017, allowing it to return to a level of current operating income close to 7.5%.

Upcoming events
Quarter 3 Sales: 17 October 2017

Codes : ISIN : FR0000066755- BLOOMBERG : PIG FP - REUTER : PYHE . PA

Euronext Paris Compartiment B  Indices : SBF 250 www.haulotte.com

