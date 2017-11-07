HEICO Corporation Announces Record $1.3 Billion Credit Facility

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A and HEI) announced today that it entered
into a new $1.3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility (the
"Facility) with a banking syndicate led by SunTrust Bank, Bank of
America and Wells Fargo Bank. Other banks participating are BB&T Bank,
Capital One, Fifth Third Bank, J.P. Morgan, PNC Bank, TD Bank, and U.S.
Bank as co-documentation agents, as well as Citibank, BankUnited,
Synovus Bank and IberiaBank.
The Facility, which is a record size for HEICO, may be increased to
$1.65 billion under certain circumstances and replaces the Companys
$1.0 billion revolving credit facility, which was itself expanded from
$800 million in April 2017. The new Facilitys capacity increased 30%
over the $1.0 billion pre-existing revolving credit facility and 62.5%
over the previous $800 million limit. Borrowings under the Facility bear
interest at LIBOR plus the applicable margin ranging from 100 basis
points to 200 basis points, based on certain leverage measurements. The
Facility matures in November 2022 and can be extended for two additional
one-year periods. In addition, HEICOs Facility provides increased
flexibility on non-financial provisions.
HEICOs Facility, which is available for general corporate purposes,
will principally be used to fund acquisitions. Since 1996, HEICO has
completed 65 acquisitions and remains committed to a disciplined and
active capital allocation strategy. In the last twelve months, HEICO
completed four acquisitions, including AeroAntenna Technology, Inc., its
largest ever.
Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, along
with Co-Presidents, Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson remarked,
"HEICOs excellent performance and credit profile enabled us to
significantly expand our credit facility twice in the past six months.
This increased financial firepower, along with the Facilitys longer
duration, should allow us to continue making acquisitions and execute
our strategic goals for many years.
Carlos L. Macau Jr., HEICOs Executive Vice President & Chief Financial
Officer, added, "We are proud to have earned such strong support and
confidence from our banks. We look forward to maintaining our great
relationships and to continuing to work together in the future.
The Company has two classes of common stock traded on the NYSE. Both
classes, the Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) and the Common Stock (HEI),
are virtually identical in all economic respects. The only difference
between the share classes is the voting rights. The Class A Common Stock
(HEI.A) receives 1/10 vote per share and the Common Stock (HEI) receives
one vote per share. The stock symbols for HEICO's two classes of common
stock on most web sites are HEI.A and HEI. However, some web sites
change HEICO's Class A Common Stock symbol (HEI.A) to HEI/A, HEIa or
HEI-A.
HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production,
servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche
segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications
and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight
Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies
Group. HEICOs customers include a majority of the worlds airlines and
overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and
military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications
and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about
HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking
statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies.
HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or
implied by those forward-looking statements as a result of factors
including: lower demand for commercial air travel or airline fleet
changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand
for our goods and services; product specification costs and
requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete
contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and
restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending
by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new
competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new
products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce
our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing
difficulties, which could increase our product development costs and
delay sales; our ability to make acquisitions and achieve operating
synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest,
foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; economic conditions
within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical,
telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively
impact our costs and revenues; and defense budget cuts, which could
reduce our defense-related revenue. Parties receiving this material are
encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K,
Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required
by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107005978/en/