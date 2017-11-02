History Wins: Partners in Preservation Awards $2 Million in Grants for Main Street Projects

American Express (NYSE:AXP), The National Trust for Historic
Preservation and Main Street America announced today the winners of the
Partners in Preservation: Main Streets. The 11 winning historic sites,
determined by popular vote, will receive a total of $1.5 million in
grants to fund their respective preservation projects. An additional
$500,000 in grants was provided to the nonprofit partners of the 25 main
street communities that participated in the program at the outset of the
campaign to help raise awareness about their preservation needs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005907/en/
PARTNERS IN PRESERVATION AWARDS $2 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR MAIN STREET PROJECTS ACROSS THE U.S. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The winners are:
-
Parker Hall and the John Trower Building in Philadelphia, PA
-
Vintage Neon Sign Park in Casa Grande, AZ
-
Formosa Café in Los Angeles, CA
-
The Lyric Theater in West Des Moines, IA
-
The Carolina Theatre in Greensboro, NC
-
E. Romero Hose and Fire Building in Las Vegas, NM
-
The Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, AL
-
The Woodward Theater in Cincinnati, OH
-
Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau, MO
-
McKinney Performing Arts Center in McKinney, TX
-
Utah Pickle Company and Hide Buildings in Salt Lake City, UT
Established in 2006 by American Express and the National Trust for
Historic Preservation, Partners in Preservation is a community-based
partnership created to raise awareness of the importance of preserving
historic places and their role in sustaining local communities. To date,
Partners in Preservation has awarded $19 million in support of more than
200 historic sites across the United States. This years campaign, Partners
in Preservation: Main Streets, emphasized Main Street communities
around the U.S. and their positive local impact. Twenty five different
main street districts participated in the campaign hosted by media
partner National Geographic, from September 25 through October 31.
"These grants will enable main streets to preserve the historic features
that make these districts so special, said Timothy J. McClimon,
president of the American Express Foundation. "When we support our local
historic sites and main streets through philanthropy or through events
like Small Business Saturday, we drive development, preserve character,
attract visitors and propel commerce.
"Partners in Preservation: Main Streets has shown how historic sites on
Main Street are beloved in communities across America, said Stephanie
K. Meeks, president and CEO of The National Trust for Historic
Preservation. "The preservation of these diverse places will help
strengthen the identity and well-being of Main Streets from California
to North Carolina.
Main Street continues to unite Americans. According to a recent survey
from Morning Consult commissioned by American Express1:
-
More than three quarters (79 percent) say that preserving Main Street
is important and that the idea of Main Street is what makes America
beautiful.
-
Four-in-five Americans (86 percent) say that Main Street contributes
to the wellbeing and enjoyment of a community.
-
Four-in-five Americans (84 percent) say these districts are important
to the neighborhoods economic success, with nearly two-thirds (63
percent) seeking out historic Main Street districts when traveling for
sightseeing, shopping or dining.
The Winning Sites
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Open Doors in Germantown: The
Germantown United Community Development Corporation intends to use
the $150,000 grant to preserve and provide structural improvements to
Parker Hall and the John Trower Building, significant 20th century
African-American historic sites. The eponymous John Trower building was
operated by a well-known businessman and philanthropist who was
considered the wealthiest African-American in the U.S. Parker Hall was
an integrated social hall that served as a USO-like facility during
World War II for African American soldiers. Both buildings will continue
their current use as the Crab House restaurant, a popular local
business, and ACES, a small museum focusing on multi-ethnic
contributions to the U.S. Military in World War II.
Casa Grande, Arizona
Light Up the Night in Casa Grande: Casa
Grande Main Street intends to use the $144,000 grant to install a
new Vintage Neon Sign Park at the heart of the historic downtown, which
the organization hopes will provide a new downtown destination and spur
grassroots support for historic downtown reinvestment following a recent
decline. The property where the new park will be built is known
throughout the community as The Casa Grande Valley Newspaper campus,
which is centrally located between the commercial and arts district of
the city.
Los Angeles, California
Stage a Comeback in WeHo: The
Los Angeles Conservancy intends to use the $150,000 grant to help
rehabilitate the historic Formosa Cafe along Route 66. Now closed, the
restaurant was originally established in 1925 by a former prize fighter
who renovated a retired Pacific Electric Red Car trolley for use as a
luncheon counter. The business was later expanded in 1945. The
restoration will focus on the long-neglected 1902-06 trolley portion
that still functions as the centerpiece of the cafe. With a long
association with early Hollywood and organized crime, the walls were
lined with over 250 photos of stars who dined here. As a beloved
L.A.-area landmark and legacy business, the Formosa Cafe will have an
opportunity to continue sharing its cultural and historical significance
with the next generation.
West Des Moines, Iowa
Light the Lyric in Historic Valley Junction: For a century, the
Lyric Theater and Hotel entertained Iowans with vaudeville, silent
films, and the "big screen. The heart of Valley Junction and the
largest, most prominent building in the neighborhood, The Lyric is the
nexus for district events and hopes to be the tipping point in
revitalization for Valley Junction. Through respectful renovation, the
$150,000 grant will enable the Historic
Valley Junction Foundation to revitalize The Lyric, a community
gathering place and iconic symbol of Main Street America, aiming to
maintain the architectural integrity of the original building and
inspire the entire Valley Junction district to invest local as the
gathering place for Americas heartland.
Greensboro, North Carolina
Save a Seat in Greensboro: Originally built in 1927, the Carolina
Theatre in Downtown Greensboro hosted Vaudeville shows and silent films
and became the hub of Greensboro nightlife on Elm Street. The $150,000
grant will enable the Downtown
Greensboro Foundation to install new 1920s period style seats and
increase ADA accessibility to the iconic Carolina Theatre. Saving it
from demolition in the 70s, the community has continued to support the
Carolina, which is now home to over 380 live performances, tours and
cultural events throughout the year and provides arts education for
12,000 students annually.
Las Vegas, New Mexico
Answer the Call in Las Vegas, NM: The MainStreet
Las Vegas Corporation intends to use the $150,000 grant to complete
the restoration of the E. Romero Hose & Fire Building, home of the first
volunteer fire department in the Southwest, and convert it into a museum
commemorating the fire company and exploring the history of northern New
Mexicos acequia system. Although currently vacant, the E. Romero Hose &
Fire Building embodies key elements of the areas history, culture, and
values; its completion would provide the perfect stage for telling the
intertwined stories of the people who built it, and its efforts to
protect the growing community.
Birmingham, Alabama
Shine a New Light in Birmingham: In Birmingham, the Alabama
Theatre was originally constructed in 1927 and has hosted concerts from
performers like Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Bob Dylan and
dignitaries such as the Dalai Lama. The $120,000 grant will enable REV
Birmingham to add an additional vertical "ALABAMA sign to the 18th
street north facade, which will help push city development further west
and complete the restoration of the theatre to its original design.
During downtown transitions, the Alabama Theater has been an anchor for
the surviving businesses and a seed for further growth. The organization
believes that this restoration will help bridge the development gap
between the Theatre District and the Civil Rights district of the town.
Cincinnati, Ohio
Brighten a Beacon in Cincinnati: The 1913 Woodward Theater in
Over-the-Rhine recently reopened as a concert and event venue. While it
brought welcome activity to Main Street, the limited budget was not able
to fund reconstruction of the historic marquee. The $150,000 grant will
enable the Cincinnati
Preservation Association to do just that. As it once was, the
theater is now a center of entertainment and community activity. Since
it reopened in 2014, it has added vitality to Main Street, sustains many
non-profit initiatives, and demonstrated that the Woodward could really
light up the street. The project will solidify OTR as Cincinnatis arts
and cultural epicenter; reconstructing the marquee will complete the
Woodwards return as a hub of the community and beacon on Main St.
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Take Center Stage in Cape Girardeau: Old
Town Cape Inc. will use the $127,650 grant to revitalize the
recently named Ivers Square, which is on the grounds of the historic
Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse, and drive traffic for future
local events and tourism. Among other projects on the grounds, the
project will include restoring the band stand, which was originally
built in 1931 for concerts and served as a stage for politicians like
Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman. The property is currently used for
an extremely popular 12-week concert series, as well as for events such
as weddings and picnics. With a new namesake, this historic area
deserves to be revitalized as it has deep roots in the Civil War era.
The park setting was recently named after an African-American Civil War
soldier and former slave who joined the military on the steps of the
Courthouse.
McKinney, Texas
Polish a Gem in McKinney: McKinney
Main Street intends to use the $150,000 grant to support exterior
work to the McKinney Performing Arts Center (MPAC) at the Historic
Collin County Courthouse, helping preserve the communitys most
important historic landmark and public facility. MPAC at the Historic
Collin County Courthouse currently functions as a public, multi-use and
performing arts center. MPACs night/weekend operations play a
significant role in downtowns revival and the development of Historic
Downtown McKinney as an entertainment and tourism destination. MPAC is
the heart and jewel of the town square, the citys most important
historic, cultural, and visual icon. However, it desperately needs a
facelift to restore the glory of this majestic building, making an
impact aesthetically and an impact on preservation.
Salt Lake City, Utah
Advance the Arts in Salt Lake City: Studio
Elevn intends to use the $50,000 grant towards bringing new life to
Salt Lake Citys Granary District. Through the restoration and redesign
of the historic Utah Pickle Company building and the adjacent Hide
building, a 1.5-acre epicenter will serve creative minds, independent
artists, and inspired locals looking for a space to gather, work, and
celebrate.
###
About Partners in Preservation
Partners
in Preservation is a program in which American Express, in
partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, awards
preservation grants to historic places across the country.
Through this partnership, American Express and the National Trust for
Historic Preservation seek to increase the public's awareness of the
importance of historic preservation in the United States and to preserve
America's historic and cultural places. The program also hopes to
inspire long-term support from local citizens for the historic places at
the heart of their communities.
About American Express
American Express is a global services company, providing customers with
access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build
business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com,
and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress,
instagram.com/americanexpress,
linkedin.com/company/american-express,
twitter.com/americanexpress,
and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility
information: charge
and credit cards, business
credit cards, Plenti
rewards program, travel
services, gift
cards, prepaid
cards, merchant
services, Accertify,
corporate
card, business
travel, and corporate
responsibility.
About the National Trust for Historic Preservation
The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded
nonprofit organization, works to save Americas historic places: www.savingplaces.org.
About Main Street America
Main
Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic
commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today it is a network of
more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who
share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities
through preservation-based economic development. Main Street America is
a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, Inc., a
subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
About National Geographic Partners LLC
National Geographic Partners LLC, a joint venture between National
Geographic Society and 21st Century Fox, combines National Geographic
television channels with National Geographics media and
consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines;
National Geographic Studios; related digital and social media platforms;
books; maps; childrens media; and ancillary activities that include
travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, catalog,
licensing and e-commerce businesses. A portion of the proceeds from
National Geographic Partners LLC will be used to fund science,
exploration, conservation and education through significant ongoing
contributions to the work of the National Geographic Society. For more
information, visit
http://www.nationalgeographic.com/ and find us on Facebook,
Twitter,
Instagram,
Google+,
YouTube,
LinkedIn
and Pinterest.
###
1 Morning Consult conducted an online survey of 2,201 adults
from September 12-15, 2017. Results from the full survey have a margin
of error of +/- 2%.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005907/en/