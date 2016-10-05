Home Healthcare: Air Liquide Rolls out Its First "Chronic Care ConnectTM E-Health Solution

Regulatory News:
"Chronic Care Connect is a remote monitoring solution in order to
support remotely patients with chronic conditions at home using digital.
Thanks to this technology, patients are monitored on a daily basis
remotely with individualized support provided by Air Liquide (Paris:AI)
nurses via a certified nursing center.
Depending on the medical monitoring protocol prescribed by the
physician, patients use one or more connected systems (blood
pressure monitor, scale, pulse oximetry, glucose meter or ventilator,
for example). Each device is connected to a digital tablet that allows
patients to access their monitoring. Patient medical data is sent to
and analyzed by the nurses who serve the Air Liquide center, which
exchanges information regularly with patients and their physicians.
Patients benefit from personalized support, which helps to
improve their quality of life, staying at home. As for their
physicians, they have access to an operational solution that allows for
preventive management of patient condition evolution. By avoiding
hospitalization, the Air Liquide connected solution for the remote
monitoring of patients also meets the challenges of healthcare costs
control.
A study in Germany involving patients with chronic heart failure who
benefit from this kind of monitoring revealed a likelihood of
survival increased by nearly 50% one year out.1
Air Liquides connected solution is currently being rolled out in
France and in Spain, currently available for selected patients
suffering from chronic heart failure and diabetes. In the
months ahead, it will also be made available to patients care with
chronic respiratory failure.
François Jackow, member of the Air Liquide groups Executive
Committee, supervising Healthcare activities, said: "The rapid
adoption of digital technologies, coupled with human healthcare support,
opens up new opportunities to provide innovative services to patients,
physicians, and healthcare systems. With its first e-health solution,
Air Liquide is able to support patients in their homes and respond to
the challenges facing health authorities."
|
Air Liquide Healthcare
Air Liquide provides medical gases, home healthcare services,
hygiene products, medical equipment, and specialty ingredients.
In 2016, it served more than 15 000 hospitals and clinics and
more than
1.4 million home healthcare patients around
the world. In 2016, Air Liquides Healthcare business
generated revenue of 3,111 million euros with the support
of its 15 000 people.
Air Liquide Home Healthcare Business
Air Liquide, European leader in home healthcare, provides
home healthcare services in compliance with medical prescription
for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as COPD (Chronic
Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), sleep apnea and diabetes. These
home healthcare services are being developed in addition to
hospital care, enabling patients to enjoy better quality of life
and local authorities to reduce costs. Home healthcare represents 50%
of Air Liquide's revenue in Healthcare in 2016.
The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and
Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000
employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients. Oxygen,
nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and
energy. They embody Air Liquides scientific territory and have been at
the core of the companys activities since its creation in 1902.
Air Liquides ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long-term
performance and contribute to sustainability. The companys
customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over
the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective
investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by
the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its
people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes
in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its
stakeholders.
Air Liquides revenue amounted to 18.1 billion in 2016 and its
solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than
40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange
(compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good
indexes.
1 Herold R, et al. Telemedical Care and Monitoring for
Patients with Heart Failure has a positive Effect on Survival. Health
Services Research, 2017 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28138988
www.airliquide.com
Follow
us on Twitter @airliquidegroup
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170911005862/en/