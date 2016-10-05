Home Healthcare: Air Liquide Rolls out Its First "Chronic Care ConnectTM E-Health Solution

Regulatory News:

"Chronic Care Connect is a remote monitoring solution in order to support remotely patients with chronic conditions at home using digital. Thanks to this technology, patients are monitored on a daily basis remotely with individualized support provided by Air Liquide (Paris:AI) nurses via a certified nursing center.

Depending on the medical monitoring protocol prescribed by the physician, patients use one or more connected systems (blood pressure monitor, scale, pulse oximetry, glucose meter or ventilator, for example). Each device is connected to a digital tablet that allows patients to access their monitoring. Patient medical data is sent to and analyzed by the nurses who serve the Air Liquide center, which exchanges information regularly with patients and their physicians.

Patients benefit from personalized support, which helps to improve their quality of life, staying at home. As for their physicians, they have access to an operational solution that allows for preventive management of patient condition evolution. By avoiding hospitalization, the Air Liquide connected solution for the remote monitoring of patients also meets the challenges of healthcare costs control.

A study in Germany involving patients with chronic heart failure who benefit from this kind of monitoring revealed a likelihood of survival increased by nearly 50% one year out.1

Air Liquides connected solution is currently being rolled out in France and in Spain, currently available for selected patients suffering from chronic heart failure and diabetes. In the months ahead, it will also be made available to patients care with chronic respiratory failure.

François Jackow, member of the Air Liquide groups Executive Committee, supervising Healthcare activities, said: "The rapid adoption of digital technologies, coupled with human healthcare support, opens up new opportunities to provide innovative services to patients, physicians, and healthcare systems. With its first e-health solution, Air Liquide is able to support patients in their homes and respond to the challenges facing health authorities."

Air Liquide Healthcare Air Liquide provides medical gases, home healthcare services, hygiene products, medical equipment, and specialty ingredients. In 2016, it served more than 15 000 hospitals and clinics and more than 1.4 million home healthcare patients around the world. In 2016, Air Liquides Healthcare business generated revenue of 3,111 million euros with the support of its 15 000 people. Air Liquide Home Healthcare Business Air Liquide, European leader in home healthcare, provides home healthcare services in compliance with medical prescription for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), sleep apnea and diabetes. These home healthcare services are being developed in addition to hospital care, enabling patients to enjoy better quality of life and local authorities to reduce costs. Home healthcare represents 50% of Air Liquide's revenue in Healthcare in 2016.

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquides scientific territory and have been at the core of the companys activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquides ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long-term performance and contribute to sustainability. The companys customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquides revenue amounted to 18.1 billion in 2016 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

1 Herold R, et al. Telemedical Care and Monitoring for Patients with Heart Failure has a positive Effect on Survival. Health Services Research, 2017 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28138988

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170911005862/en/