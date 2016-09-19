Huawei and ESI Build a CAE Public Cloud Solution for Product and Process Design and Validation

ESI
Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services for manufacturing
industries, is pleased to unveil the early results of its partnership
with leading information and communications technology (ICT) solutions
provider Huawei,
less than a year after the signature of a memorandum of understanding at
HUAWEI CONNECT 2016 in Shanghai, China last September. ESI and Huawei
have jointly announced a Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Public Cloud
Solution to support the digital transformation in the manufacturing
industries at Hannover
Messe 2017. The joint action provides designers and engineers
with a public cloud-based CAE solution across multiple physics and
engineering disciplines, integrating ESIs virtual engineering solutions
with Huaweis High-Performance Computing (HPC)
Infrastructure-as-a-Service capabilities through browser-based modeling,
user analytics, 2D and 3D visualization and real-time collaboration
tools.
ESI enables manufacturers to create Hybrid Twins of their products, in order to better understand their operational performance and anticipate maintenance. (Photo: Business Wire)
Validated on the Open Telekom Public Cloud, the joint solution already
supports a variety of ESI applications for CAE, such as: Virtual
Performance Solution for compute-on-demand, a general purpose
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) solution based on the well-known open
source solver, OpenFOAM, a sand casting vertical application powered by
ESI Visual technology and ESI ProCAST and Data Analytics tool ESI
MINESET. The combination enables online collaborative product
development across the globe, large-scale simulations, and analysis of
massive data. Customers will experience improved efficiency, cost
optimizations, enhanced green credentials and other benefits.
Sun Jiawei, Director, IT Business Development Department, Huawei, said,
"Huawei helps customers achieve business successes by sticking to our
Openness, Cooperation, Win-Win policy and devoting to establishing a
positive cloud ecosystem. We are delighted to work with ESI Group to
jointly help develop the public cloud solution and better serve
customers with greater product choice."
Sanjay Choudhry, Vice President Cloud Business Unit at ESI, comments,
"ESI HPC/CAE platform on the Open Telekom Cloud powered by Huawei is
designed to address the complex demands of engineering organizations.
The fully browser based cloud platform solves large multi-physics
problems in a highly scalable and an extremely easy-to-use environment
using a workflow based approach. We are very excited to be able to
showcase this in the Hannover event."
For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle,
which addresses the operational performance of a product during its
entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid
Virtual Twins, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics,
enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to
predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of 141 million in 2016. For more information,
please visit www.esi-group.com.
About Huawei
Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology
(ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve
efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible
corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and
collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric
innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end
ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in
telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huaweis
180,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for
telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT
solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and
regions, serving over one-third of the worlds population. Founded in
1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.
For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com
