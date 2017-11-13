New research from Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) demonstrates positive trends
toward its Bold Goal of improving health 20 percent by 2020. The
findings, published in a peer-reviewed paper,
"A Bold Goal: More Healthy Days Through Improved Community Health, in
the journal Population Health Management, illustrate how Humana
has used the Centers for Disease Control & Preventions (CDC) Healthy
Days survey for measuring progress in its Bold Goal population health
work.
Healthy Days
is a brief, health-related quality of life (HRQoL)
four-question survey that asks individuals how many days per month they
feel physically or mentally unhealthy. Previous research
has shown that the Healthy Days results are associated with prevalence
of chronic conditions and other measures of population health.
Healthy Days improvements through community interventions are
highlighted in two case studies San Antonio, Texas, and Knoxville,
Tenn. The paper also describes associations between Healthy Days and
social determinants of health. This has led to a Bold Goal strategic
focus on loneliness/social isolation and food insecurity.
"The link between social determinants of health and Healthy Days is
substantial, commented Pattie Dale Tye, Segment Vice President and
senior lead of the Bold Goal population health strategy. "Through our
research, interventions and national partnerships we know that by
working to eliminate barriers to health, we can have an enormous impact
on health outcomes and quality of life."
In San Antonio the average number of reported unhealthy days dropped
from 10.52 to 9.57 (a 9 percent improvement). Knoxville saw a 4.8
percent improvement. Across all seven of Humanas Bold Goal communities,
mean unhealthy days declined from 10.98 in 2015 to 10.64 in 2016, a 3.1
percent improvement. The paper describes projects that are addressing
health barriers and chronic conditions to improve health in San Antonio
and Knoxville. In these communities, Humana is working with local
partners and community leaders to address social factors relevant to
health in each community and to measure how their interventions impacted
population health.
"Were proud of these early Healthy Days results, said Andrew Renda, MD
MPH, one of the studys authors. "And the innovative analysis on social
determinants has significantly influenced our population health strategy
to focus on food insecurity and loneliness/social isolation. This makes
us optimistic that were on the right track, and that, with more focused
and scaled social determinant interventions, we will see even better
results in the future.
"We are pleased that we were able to design a robust Bold Goal tracking
plan, added co-author Gil Haugh, who is also Director of Clinical
Analytics at Humana. "Early on, we investigated best practices in
complex sample survey methods and consulted with outside experts in
population health who had experience using the Healthy Days survey.
The paper describes associations between Healthy Days and social
determinants of Health. Humana researchers analyzed 31 social factors
and their relationship to individual health. The analysis found that
inadequate social/emotional support (also known as loneliness or social
isolation) and food insecurity have the strongest associations with
opportunities to improve Healthy Days.
The research helps to further Humanas Bold Goal to improve the health
of the communities it serves. By identifying social and emotional
support and food insecurity as the social factors that have the greatest
impact on Healthy Days, Humana can focus its Bold Goal strategy on those
areas.
The paper was authored by the following Humana employees: Tristan
Cordier,
MPH; Yongjia Song, MPH; Jesse Cambon, MEng; Gil Haugh,
MS; Mark Steffen, MD, MPH; Patty Hardy, Masters in Health Care Law;
Marnie Staehly, MBA; Angela Hagan, PhD; Vipin Gopal, PhD; Pattie Dale
Tye, BS; and Andrew Renda, MD, MPH.
