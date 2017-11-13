Hydrogen Council: Hydrogen could contribute to 20% of CO2 emissions reduction targets by 2050

Regulatory News:
As global leaders gathered at COP 23 in Bonn,
18 key leaders
in their industry verticals, united in the Hydrogen Council coalition,
came together to launch first ever globally quantified vision of the
role of hydrogen,
developed with support from McKinsey. In
addition to being a key pillar in of the energy transition, the study
shows that hydrogen has the potential to develop US $2.5tn of business,
creating more than 30 million jobs by 2050.
Taking the Hydrogen Councils vision for hydrogen to the next level, the
study entitled Hydrogen,
Scaling up
outlines a comprehensive and quantified
roadmap to scale deployment and its enabling impact on the energy
transition.
Deployed at scale, hydrogen could account for almost one-fifth of total
final energy consumed by 2050. This would reduce annual CO2
emissions by roughly 6 gigatons compared to todays levels, and
contribute roughly 20% of the abatement required to limit global warming
to two degrees Celsius.
On the demand side, the Hydrogen Council sees the potential for hydrogen
to power about 10 to 15 million cars and 500,000 trucks by 2030, with
many uses in other sectors as well, such as industry processes and
feedstocks, building heating and power, power generation and storage.
Overall, the study predicts that the annual demand for hydrogen could
increase tenfold by 2050 to almost 80 EJ1
in 2050
meeting 18% of total final energy demand in the 2050 two-degree
scenario. At a time when global populations are expected to grow by two
billion people by 2050, hydrogen technologies have the potential to
create opportunities for sustainable economic growth.
"The world in the 21st century must transition to widespread low
carbon energy use, said Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman of Toyota
Motor Corporation and co-chair of the Hydrogen Council. "Hydrogen is
an indispensable resource to achieve this transition because it can be
used to store and transport wind, solar and other renewable electricity
to power transportation and many other things. The Hydrogen Council has
identified seven roles for hydrogen, which is why we are encouraging
governments and investors to give it a prominent role in their energy
plans. The sooner we get the hydrogen economy going, the better, and we
are all committed to making this a reality.
Achieving such scale would require substantial investments;
approximately US$20 to 25 billion annually for a total of about US$280
billion until 2030. Within the right regulatory framework including
long-term, stable coordination and incentive policies the report
considers that attracting these investments to scale the technology is
feasible. The world already invests more than US$1.7 trillion in energy
each year, including US$650 billion in oil and gas, US$300 billion in
renewable electricity, and more than US$300 billion in the automotive
industry.
"This study confirms the place of hydrogen as a central pillar in the
energy transition, and encourages us in our support of its large-scale
deployment. Hydrogen will be an unavoidable enabler for the energy
transition in certain sectors and geographies. The sooner we make this
happen the sooner we will be able to enjoy the needed benefits of
Hydrogen at the service of our economies and our societies, said
Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO, Air Liquide. "Solutions are
technologically mature and industry players are committed. We need
concerted stakeholder efforts to make this happen; leading this effort
is the role of the Hydrogen Council.
1 Symbol for the exajoule, an SI unit of work or
energy equal to 1018 joules.
The launch of the new roadmap came during the Sustainability Innovation
Forum in the presence of 18 senior members of the Hydrogen led by
co-chairs Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman of Toyota and Benoît Potier,
Chairman and CEO, Air Liquide and accompanied by Prof. Aldo Belloni, CEO
of The Linde Group, Woong-chul Yang, Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor
Company and Anne Stevens, Board Member of Anglo American. During the
launch, the Hydrogen Council called upon investors, policymakers, and
businesses to join them in accelerating deployment of hydrogen solutions
for the energy transition. It was also announced that Woong-chul Yang of
Hyundai Motor Company will succeed Takeshi Uchiyamada of Toyota in the
rotating role of the Councils co-chair and preside the group together
with Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO Air Liquide, in 2018. Mr Uchiyamada
is planning to return as Co-chairman in 2020, coinciding with the Tokyo
Olympic and Paralympic Games, an important milestone for showcasing
hydrogen society and mobility.
Hydrogen, scaling up Key takeaways2
|
18% of final energy demand
|
6 Gt annual CO2 abatement
|
$2.5tn annual sales (hydrogen and equipment)
|
30 million jobs created
About the Hydrogen Council:
Launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in early 2017, the
Hydrogen Council is a first-of-its-kind global CEO initiative to foster
the role of hydrogen technologies in the global energy transition.
Current members include 18 leading multinationals - Air Liquide, Alstom,
Anglo American, Audi, BMW GROUP, Daimler, ENGIE, General Motors, Honda,
Hyundai Motor, Iwatani, Kawasaki, Plastic Omnium, Royal Dutch Shell,
Statoil, The Linde Group, Total, and Toyota as well as 10 dynamic
players from across the value chain - Ballard, Faber Industries,
Faurecia, First Element Fuel (True Zero), Gore, Hydrogenics, Mitsubishi
Corporation, Mitsui & Co, Plug Power, and Toyota Tsusho.
The
coalition collectively represents total revenues of over 1.5 trillion
and more than 2 million jobs around the world.3 To find out
more: www.hydrogencouncil.com.
About Hydrogen Council meetings at COP 23:
The Council will gather at COP 23 to conclude the first year of its
activity. While in Bonn on 13-14 November 2017, CEOs and other senior
representatives will participate in a range of high-level roundtables,
interactions with policy-makers as well as the media and the broader
stakeholder community.
The Hydrogen Council is led by two Co-Chairs from different geographies
and sectors, elected by Steering Members for a two-year term, each year
one of the two Co-chair mandates is renewed for continuity.
About Hydrogen
Hydrogen is a versatile, clean, and safe energy carrier that can be used
as fuel for power or in industry as feedstock. Generating zero emissions
at point of use, it can be produced from (renewable) electricity and
from carbon-abated fossil fuels, thereby achieving completely
zero-emission pathways. The uses for hydrogen continue to grow as it can
be stored and transported at high energy density in liquid or gaseous
form and can be combusted or used in fuel cells to generate heat and
electricity. This versatility confers to hydrogen a key enabling role
all together in the transport, the industry and the residential sectors,
as well as for the large-scale storage of renewable energies, making it
a promising solution to overcome the challenges of the energy transition.
