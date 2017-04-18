IBM Reports 2017 First-Quarter Results

IBM (NYSE:IBM)
Continued Strong Growth in Strategic Imperatives Led by IBM Cloud
Highlights
-
Diluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $1.85; Operating
(non-GAAP) of $2.38
-
Revenue from continuing operations of $18.2 billion
-
Strategic imperatives revenue of $7.8 billion in the quarter, up 12
percent (up 13 percent adjusting for currency)
-
Strategic imperatives revenue of $33.6 billion over the last 12 months
represents 42 percent of IBM revenue
-
Cloud revenue of $14.6 billion over the last 12 months
--
Cloud as-a-Service annual exit run rate of $8.6 billion in the
quarter, up 59 percent year to year (up 61 percent adjusting for
currency)
-
Maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations.
IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced first-quarter earnings results.
"In the first quarter, both the IBM Cloud and our cognitive solutions
again grew strongly, which fueled robust performance in our strategic
imperatives," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief
executive officer. "In addition, we are developing and bringing to
market emerging technologies such as blockchain and quantum,
revolutionizing how enterprises will tackle complex business problems in
the years ahead."
|
|
|
FIRST QUARTER 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
Net Income
|
|
Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP from Continuing Operations
|
|
$1.85
|
|
$1.8B
|
|
42.8%
|
Year/Year
|
|
-11%
|
|
-13%
|
|
-3.7Pts
|
Operating (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$2.38
|
|
$2.3B
|
|
44.5%
|
Year/Year
|
|
1%
|
|
-1%
|
|
-3.0Pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic
|
|
|
REVENUE
|
|
Total IBM
|
|
Imperatives
|
|
Cloud
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported (US$)
|
|
$18.2B
|
|
$7.8B
|
|
$3.5B
|
Year/Year
|
|
-3%
|
|
12%
|
|
33%
|
Year/Year adjusting for currency
|
|
-2%
|
|
13%
|
|
35%
|
"We continued to make investments in the first quarter to expand our
cognitive and cloud platform and we increased our research and
development spending," said Martin Schroeter, IBM senior vice president
and chief financial officer. "At the same time we returned more than
$2.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and gross share
repurchases."
Strategic Imperatives
First-quarter cloud revenues increased 33 percent (up 35 percent
adjusting for currency) to $3.5 billion. Cloud revenue over the last 12
months was $14.6 billion. The annual exit run rate for cloud
as-a-service revenue increased to $8.6 billion from $5.4 billion in the
first quarter of 2016. Revenues from analytics increased 6 percent (up 7
percent adjusting for currency). Revenues from mobile increased 20
percent (up 22 percent adjusting for currency) and revenues from
security increased 9 percent (up 10 percent adjusting for currency).
Full-Year 2017 Expectations
The company continues to expect operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings
per share of at least $13.80 and GAAP diluted earnings per share of at
least $11.95. Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share exclude
$1.85 per share of charges for amortization of purchased intangible
assets, other acquisition-related charges and retirement-related
charges. IBM continues to expect free cash flow to be relatively flat
year to year.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating
activities of $4.0 billion, or $1.9 billion excluding Global Financing
receivables. IBMs free cash flow was $1.1 billion, down year to year
consistent with the amount of the Japan tax refund received in the first
quarter of 2016. IBM returned $1.3 billion in dividends and $1.3 billion
of gross share repurchases to shareholders. At the end of March 2017,
IBM had $3.8 billion remaining in the current share repurchase
authorization.
IBM ended the first quarter of 2017 with $10.7 billion of cash on hand.
Debt, including Global Financing debt of $28.5 billion, totaled $42.8
billion. Core (non-Global Financing) debt totaled $14.3 billion. The
balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned to support the
business over the long term.
Segment Results for First Quarter
-
Cognitive Solutions (includes Solutions Software and Transaction
Processing Software) -- revenues of $4.1 billion, up 2.1 percent
(up 2.8 percent adjusting for currency) were driven by growth in
analytics and security, which include Watson-related offerings.
-
Global Business Services (includes Consulting, Global Process
Services and Application Management) -- revenues of $4.0 billion,
down 3.0 percent (down 1.9 percent adjusting for currency). Strategic
imperatives grew double digits led by the cloud and mobile practices.
-
Technology Services & Cloud Platforms (includes
Infrastructure Services, Technical Support Services and Integration
Software) -- revenues of $8.2 billion, down 2.5 percent (down 2.0
percent adjusting for currency) with strong growth in strategic
imperatives driven by hybrid cloud services.
-
Systems (includes Systems Hardware and Operating Systems Software)
-- revenues of $1.4 billion, down 16.8 percent (down 16.1 percent
adjusting for currency).
-
Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) --
revenues of $405 million, down 1.2 percent (down 2.1 percent adjusting
for currency).
Tax Rate
For the first quarter, IBMs ongoing effective GAAP tax rate was
approximately 12
percent. The ongoing effective operating
(non-GAAP) tax rate was approximately 15 percent, which is within the
expected range of 15 percent plus or minus 3 points provided earlier
this year. IBMs reported tax rates include the effect from a discrete
tax benefit disclosed earlier this year.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein,
statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the
companys current assumptions regarding future business and financial
performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties
and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially,
including the following: a downturn in economic environment and client
spending budgets; the companys failure to meet growth and productivity
objectives, a failure of the companys innovation initiatives; risks
from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the companys
intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the
failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; cybersecurity and
data privacy considerations; fluctuations in financial results, impact
of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse
effects from environmental matters, tax matters and the companys
pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the companys use of
accounting estimates; the companys ability to attract and retain key
personnel and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships
with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business
with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer financing
risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer
credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party distribution
channels and ecosystems; the companys ability to successfully manage
acquisitions, alliances and dispositions; risks from legal proceedings;
risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties
and factors discussed in the companys Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the
companys other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any
forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on
which it is made. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise
any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding
the companys results as determined by generally accepted accounting
principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release
the following non-GAAP information which management believes provides
useful information to investors:
IBM results --
-
presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related
income statement items;
-
adjusting for free cash flow;
-
adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency).
Free cash flow guidance is derived using an estimate of profit, working
capital and operational cash outflows. The company views Global
Financing receivables as a profit-generating investment, which it seeks
to maximize and therefore it is not considered when formulating guidance
for free cash flow. As a result, the company does not estimate a GAAP
Net Cash from Operations expectation metric.
The rationale for managements use of these non-GAAP measures is
included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press
release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
Conference Call and Webcast
IBMs regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin
IBMs regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin
at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today.
Presentation charts will be available shortly before the webcast.
Presentation charts will be available shortly before the webcast.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use
of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the
underlying whole-dollar amounts).
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cognitive Solutions
|
|
$
|
4,062
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,979
|
|
Global Business Services
|
|
|
4,006
|
|
|
|
|
4,131
|
|
Technology Services & Cloud Platforms
|
|
|
8,216
|
|
|
|
|
8,424
|
|
Systems
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
|
1,675
|
|
Global Financing
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
Other
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
TOTAL REVENUE
|
|
|
18,155
|
|
|
|
|
18,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
7,772
|
|
|
|
|
8,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cognitive Solutions
|
|
|
77.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
82.0
|
%
|
Global Business Services
|
|
|
23.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
25.8
|
%
|
Technology Services & Cloud Platforms
|
|
|
38.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
40.9
|
%
|
Systems
|
|
|
47.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
57.2
|
%
|
Global Financing
|
|
|
31.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
42.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
|
|
|
42.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
46.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
S,G&A
|
|
|
5,152
|
|
|
|
|
6,012
|
|
R,D&E
|
|
|
1,533
|
|
|
|
|
1,458
|
|
Intellectual property and
|
|
|
|
|
|
custom development income
|
|
|
(445
|
)
|
|
|
|
(217
|
)
|
Other (income) and expense
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
|
|
|
6,348
|
|
|
|
|
7,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
1,424
|
|
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
Pre-tax margin
|
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
Provision for / (Benefit) from income taxes
|
|
|
(329
|
)
|
|
|
|
(983
|
)
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
|
-23.1
|
%
|
*
|
|
|
-95.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
$
|
1,753
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
1,750
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assuming Dilution
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
$
|
1.85
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.09
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
$
|
1.85
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.09
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
|
|
|
|
|
|
OUTSTANDING (M's):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assuming Dilution
|
|
|
947.8
|
|
|
|
|
964.4
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
942.4
|
|
|
|
|
961.7
|
|
|
* Reflects adoption of the FASB guidance on intra-entity
transfers of assets
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
At
|
|
At
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
10,096
|
|
|
$
|
7,826
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
|
599
|
|
|
|
701
|
|
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net
|
|
|
8,377
|
|
|
|
9,182
|
|
Short-term financing receivables, net
|
|
|
16,362
|
|
|
|
19,006
|
|
Other accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
1,130
|
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
1,609
|
|
|
|
1,553
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
4,715
|
|
|
|
4,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
42,889
|
|
|
|
43,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
10,865
|
|
|
|
10,830
|
|
Long-term financing receivables, net
|
|
|
8,502
|
|
|
|
9,021
|
|
Prepaid pension assets
|
|
|
3,491
|
|
|
|
3,034
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
6,457
|
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
Goodwill and intangibles, net
|
|
|
40,743
|
|
|
|
40,887
|
|
Investments and sundry assets
|
|
|
4,549
|
|
|
|
4,585
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
117,495
|
|
|
$
|
117,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
$
|
2,747
|
|
|
$
|
3,235
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
8,340
|
|
|
|
7,513
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
5,324
|
|
|
|
6,209
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
12,351
|
|
|
|
11,035
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
7,719
|
|
|
|
8,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
36,481
|
|
|
|
36,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
34,441
|
|
|
|
34,655
|
|
Retirement related obligations
|
|
|
16,967
|
|
|
|
17,070
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
3,557
|
|
|
|
3,600
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
7,601
|
|
|
|
7,477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
99,047
|
|
|
|
99,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
54,104
|
|
|
|
53,935
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
153,292
|
|
|
|
152,759
|
|
Treasury stock -- at cost
|
|
|
(160,359
|
)
|
|
|
(159,050
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
|
|
(28,710
|
)
|
|
|
(29,398
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total IBM stockholders' equity
|
|
|
18,327
|
|
|
|
18,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
18,448
|
|
|
|
18,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
117,495
|
|
|
$
|
117,470
|
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP:
|
|
$
|
3,955
|
|
|
$
|
5,530
|
|
* **
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: change in Global Financing (GF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
2,047
|
|
|
|
2,236
|
|
*
|
Capital Expenditures, Net
|
|
|
(819
|
)
|
|
|
(971
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
|
2,323
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
|
(109
|
)
|
|
|
(2,590
|
)
|
|
Divestitures
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
(1,321
|
)
|
|
|
(1,250
|
)
|
|
Share Repurchase
|
|
|
(1,293
|
)
|
|
|
(939
|
)
|
|
Non-GF Debt
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
5,871
|
|
|
Other (includes GF Receivables and GF Debt)
|
|
|
3,560
|
|
|
|
3,212
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term Marketable Securities
|
|
$
|
2,168
|
|
|
$
|
6,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Revised classification of certain financing receivables
|
** Reclassified to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on
stock-based compensation
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
CASH FLOW
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income from Operations
|
|
$
|
1,750
|
|
|
$
|
2,014
|
|
|
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
|
1,025
|
|
|
Stock-based Compensation
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
Working Capital / Other
|
|
|
(1,070
|
)
|
|
|
123
|
|
**
|
Global Financing A/R
|
|
|
2,047
|
|
|
|
2,236
|
|
*
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
$
|
3,955
|
|
|
$
|
5,530
|
|
* **
|
Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds
|
|
|
(819
|
)
|
|
|
(971
|
)
|
|
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(109
|
)
|
|
|
(2,590
|
)
|
|
Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
1,628
|
|
*
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
|
$
|
350
|
|
|
|
($1,886
|
)
|
*
|
Debt, net of payments & proceeds
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
|
4,963
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
(1,321
|
)
|
|
|
(1,250
|
)
|
|
Common Stock Repurchases
|
|
|
(1,293
|
)
|
|
|
(939
|
)
|
|
Common Stock Transactions - Other
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
**
|
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
|
|
($2,134
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,806
|
|
**
|
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
Net Change in Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
|
$
|
2,270
|
|
|
$
|
6,668
|
|
|
|
* Revised classification of certain financing receivables
|
** Reclassified to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on
stock-based compensation
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
SEGMENT DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
FIRST - QUARTER 2017
|
|
|
Cognitive Solutions &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industry Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
Services &
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
Cognitive
|
|
Business
|
|
Cloud
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
|
Solutions
|
|
Services
|
|
Platforms
|
|
Systems
|
|
Financing
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External
|
|
$
|
4,062
|
|
|
$
|
4,006
|
|
|
$
|
8,216
|
|
|
$
|
1,395
|
|
|
$
|
405
|
|
Internal
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
Total Segment Revenue
|
|
$
|
4,778
|
|
|
$
|
4,092
|
|
|
$
|
8,376
|
|
|
$
|
1,562
|
|
|
$
|
768
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
687
|
|
|
|
(186
|
)
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax margin
|
|
|
26.7
|
%
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
|
(11.9
|
)%
|
|
|
40.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change YTY Revenue - External
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
|
(16.8
|
)%
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)%
|
Change YTY Revenue - External @constant currency
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
(1.9
|
)%
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
|
|
(16.1
|
)%
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST - QUARTER 2016
|
|
|
Cognitive Solutions &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industry Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
Services &
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
Cognitive
|
|
Business
|
|
Cloud
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
|
Solutions
|
|
Services
|
|
Platforms
|
|
Systems
|
|
Financing
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External
|
|
$
|
3,979
|
|
|
$
|
4,131
|
|
|
$
|
8,424
|
|
|
$
|
1,675
|
|
|
$
|
410
|
|
Internal
|
|
|
668
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
486
|
|
Total Segment Revenue
|
|
$
|
4,647
|
|
|
$
|
4,245
|
|
|
$
|
8,589
|
|
|
$
|
1,888
|
|
|
$
|
896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax margin
|
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
43.1
|
%
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST - QUARTER 2017
|
|
|
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-
|
|
Retirement-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related
|
|
Related
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments*
|
|
Adjustments**
|
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
$
|
7,772
|
|
|
$
|
119
|
|
|
$
|
193
|
|
|
$
|
8,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
|
|
42.8
|
%
|
|
0.7Pts
|
|
1.1Pts
|
|
|
44.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S,G&A
|
|
|
5,152
|
|
|
|
(139
|
)
|
|
|
(136
|
)
|
|
|
4,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R,D&E
|
|
|
1,533
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
1,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (Income) & Expense
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expense & Other (Income)
|
|
|
6,348
|
|
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
|
6,020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
1,424
|
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
2,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
1.4Pts
|
|
2.1Pts
|
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for / (Benefit) from Income Taxes***
|
|
|
(329
|
)
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
(192
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
|
(23.1
|
)%
|
|
7.6Pts
|
|
8.7Pts
|
|
|
(9.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
1,753
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
|
2,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
1.1Pts
|
|
1.7Pts
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations
|
|
$
|
1.85
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
2.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST - QUARTER 2016
|
|
|
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-
|
|
Retirement-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related
|
|
Related
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments*
|
|
Adjustments**
|
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
$
|
8,686
|
|
|
$
|
112
|
|
|
$
|
79
|
|
|
$
|
8,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
|
|
46.5
|
%
|
|
0.6Pts
|
|
0.4Pts
|
|
|
47.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S,G&A
|
|
|
6,012
|
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
5,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R,D&E
|
|
|
1,458
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
1,449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (Income) & Expense
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expense & Other (Income)
|
|
|
7,652
|
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
|
(63
|
)
|
|
|
7,516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
1,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
1.0Pts
|
|
0.8Pts
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for / (Benefit) from Income Taxes***
|
|
|
(983
|
)
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
(909
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
|
(95.1
|
)%
|
|
18.2Pts
|
|
13.8Pts
|
|
|
(66.8
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
2,016
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
2,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
0.7Pts
|
|
0.6Pts
|
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations
|
|
$
|
2.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
2.35
|
|
* Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in
process R&D, severance cost for acquired employees, vacant space
for acquired companies, deal costs and acquisition integration tax
charges.
|
** Includes retirement-related interest cost, expected return
on plan assets, recognized actuarial losses or gains, amortization
of transition assets, other settlements, curtailments,
multi-employer plans and insolvency insurance.
|
*** Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from
continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting
principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC
740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the
results.
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
EPS Guidance
|
|
|
|
Expectations
|
IBM GAAP EPS
|
|
|
|
at least $11.95
|
IBM Operating EPS (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
at least $13.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition related charges *
|
|
|
|
$0.75
|
Non-Operating Retirement-Related Items
|
|
|
|
$1.10
|
|
* Includes acquisitions through March 31, 2017
