12.10.2017 22:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

ICF Mostra Takes Home Gold and Silver at Cannes Corporate Media Awards

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, announced today that ICF Mostra, its Brussels-based communication agency specializing in institutional communication across Europe, received two gold and one silver award at the prestigious 2017 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards. The annual awards ceremony honors the worlds finest corporate films, online media and TV productions.

The company received a Gold Dolphin in the Integrated Communications category for a video produced for the European Commission, Farming: At The Heart of Our Life. The animated video was developed for the Directorate-General (DG) for Agriculture and Rural Development as part of a larger school education campaign to show that farming is more than a job, but also an important way of life.

The company also received a Gold Dolphin in the Environmental Issues and Concerns category for Plastic Bags  Breaking the Habit, a creative clip produced for DG Environment to encourage citizens to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic bags.

"We are often asked to transform complex subject matter into engaging, memorable and visually-arresting stories, said Tobias Schafer, division director for ICF Mostra. "Winning Cannes Dolphins is humbling and clearly validates the quality, diversity and originality of the audiovisual products we create for our clients and the strategic vision that guides our creative concepts. We are honored to receive these prestigious awards.

ICF Mostra also took home a Silver Dolphin for a series of videos developed for DG Education and Culture as part of a larger campaign, "From Erasmus to Erasmus+: A Story of 30 Years. The videos shared stories of those who have benefited from the Erasmus+ experience to showcase the positive impact of the program and to promote the lesser-known opportunities within it.

A division of ICF, ICF Mostra is one of the leading integrated communication agencies specializing in public information campaigns across Europe and Asia. Our end-to-end, multi-channel, fully-integrated communications offer includes strategy, creation and media planning, content marketing and editorial services, social media activities, media relations, stakeholder engagement and event organization. This work complements the valuable policy advisory and implementation services also offered by the company.

Read more about ICF Mostras communication services and ICFs recent awards and recognitions.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 5,000 specialized experts, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ICF International Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ICF International News
RSS Feed
ICF International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ICF International Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.05.2017ICF International OutperformBarrington Research
10.01.2017ICF International BuyLoop Capital
09.05.2016ICF International OutperformBarrington Research
06.05.2016ICF International BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2015ICF International BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.05.2017ICF International OutperformBarrington Research
10.01.2017ICF International BuyLoop Capital
09.05.2016ICF International OutperformBarrington Research
06.05.2016ICF International BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2015ICF International BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ICF International Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ICF International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ICF International News
Anzeige

Inside

Ist Diversifikation wirklich das Allheilmittel gegen heftige Kursverluste?
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Neue OPEC-Annahmen nur Wunschdenken
Alexa, zeig' mir meine Lieblings-wikifolios!
DZ BANK  Beiersdorf: Starke Innovationen im Sonnenschutzbereich
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Nikkei 225® - Gigantische Bodenbildung im Visier
UBS: BASF SE: Aufwärtstrend gebrochen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Fresenius-Aktie vor dem Ausbruch nach oben?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur ICF International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ICF International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dieser Tag wird für Einige in die Geschichtsbücher eingehen
Russland druckt neuen Geldschein mit Krim-Halbinsel
Dieser Dax hätte uns alle reich gemacht
Picassos Luxus-Villa hat einen neuen Besitzer  oder?
Ein Machtpoker, um das Gesicht nicht zu verlieren

News von

Der große DAX-Test - Diese deutschen Aktien gehören jetzt ins Depot
Geely-Aktie: Die richtige Wette auf den 1000 Prozent-Kracher
DAX: Was kleine Rückschläge über die Marktlage verraten
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
E.ON-Aktie und Deutsche Post: Wo die Insider kräftig zukaufen

News von

Von wegen iPhone X und das iPhone 8 - hier sind 7 Gründe, warum man das iPhone 7 kaufen sollte
Google-Manager enthüllt den schlimmsten Satz, den Bewerber im Vorstellungsgespräch sagen
Der Bundeskartellamt-Chef erklärt, wie er sich gegen Amazon, Facebook & Co. durchsetzen will
Daimler, VW und Tesla machen im Umgang mit deutschen Autofahrern einen entscheidenden Fehler
So ungewöhnlich lebt der öffentlichkeitsscheue H&M-Milliardär

Heute im Fokus

DAX schafft es kurz über 13.000 -- Wall Street nach Rekordmarken etwas schwächer -- Lufthansa übernimmt Teile von Air Berlin -- Bitcoin auf Allzeithoch -- JPMorgan, Delivery Hero, Snap im Fokus

Draghi: Zinsschritte erst weit nach Ende der Anleihenkäufe. Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen. Bundesregierung lehnt Verkauf der Commerzbank-Anteile ab. HOCHTIEF offenbar vor Offerte für spanische Abertis. NORMA-Aktie im Aufwind. Sky steigert Ergebnis. BASF stoppt Auslieferung von gesundheitsschädlichem Matratzen-Produkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 40: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition gut für die deutsche Wirtschaft wäre?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX schafft es kurz über 13.000 -- Wall Street nach Rekordmarken etwas schwächer -- Lufthansa übernimmt Teile von Air Berlin -- Bitcoin auf Allzeithoch -- JPMorgan, Delivery Hero, Snap im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
Morgan Stanley: Teslas größter Wettbewerbsvorteil sind nicht die E-Autos
Aktie im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
Die Snap-Aktie kann den besten Handelstag seit dem IPO feiern - und der Kurs steigt weiter
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Lufthansa AG823212
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Air Berlin plcAB1000
GeelyA0CACX
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
Nordex AGA0D655
Südzucker AG (Suedzucker AG)729700
Deutsche Telekom AG555750