ICF Mostra Takes Home Gold and Silver at Cannes Corporate Media Awards

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, announced today that ICF Mostra, its Brussels-based communication agency specializing in institutional communication across Europe, received two gold and one silver award at the prestigious 2017 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards. The annual awards ceremony honors the worlds finest corporate films, online media and TV productions.

The company received a Gold Dolphin in the Integrated Communications category for a video produced for the European Commission, Farming: At The Heart of Our Life. The animated video was developed for the Directorate-General (DG) for Agriculture and Rural Development as part of a larger school education campaign to show that farming is more than a job, but also an important way of life.

The company also received a Gold Dolphin in the Environmental Issues and Concerns category for Plastic Bags  Breaking the Habit, a creative clip produced for DG Environment to encourage citizens to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic bags.

"We are often asked to transform complex subject matter into engaging, memorable and visually-arresting stories, said Tobias Schafer, division director for ICF Mostra. "Winning Cannes Dolphins is humbling and clearly validates the quality, diversity and originality of the audiovisual products we create for our clients and the strategic vision that guides our creative concepts. We are honored to receive these prestigious awards.

ICF Mostra also took home a Silver Dolphin for a series of videos developed for DG Education and Culture as part of a larger campaign, "From Erasmus to Erasmus+: A Story of 30 Years. The videos shared stories of those who have benefited from the Erasmus+ experience to showcase the positive impact of the program and to promote the lesser-known opportunities within it.

A division of ICF, ICF Mostra is one of the leading integrated communication agencies specializing in public information campaigns across Europe and Asia. Our end-to-end, multi-channel, fully-integrated communications offer includes strategy, creation and media planning, content marketing and editorial services, social media activities, media relations, stakeholder engagement and event organization. This work complements the valuable policy advisory and implementation services also offered by the company.

Read more about ICF Mostras communication services and ICFs recent awards and recognitions.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 5,000 specialized experts, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012006336/en/