ICF Mostra Takes Home Gold and Silver at Cannes Corporate Media Awards

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider,
announced today that ICF
Mostra, its Brussels-based communication agency specializing in
institutional communication across Europe, received two gold and one
silver award at the prestigious 2017 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.
The annual awards ceremony honors the worlds finest corporate films,
online media and TV productions.
The company received a Gold Dolphin in the Integrated Communications
category for a video produced for the European Commission, Farming:
At The Heart of Our Life. The animated video was developed for the
Directorate-General (DG) for Agriculture and Rural Development as part
of a larger school education campaign to show that farming is more than
a job, but also an important way of life.
The company also received a Gold Dolphin in the Environmental Issues and
Concerns category for Plastic
Bags Breaking the Habit, a creative clip produced for DG
Environment to encourage citizens to reduce their consumption of
single-use plastic bags.
"We are often asked to transform complex subject matter into engaging,
memorable and visually-arresting stories, said Tobias
Schafer, division director for ICF Mostra. "Winning Cannes Dolphins
is humbling and clearly validates the quality, diversity and originality
of the audiovisual products we create for our clients and the strategic
vision that guides our creative concepts. We are honored to receive
these prestigious awards.
ICF Mostra also took home a Silver Dolphin for a series of videos
developed for DG Education and Culture as part of a larger campaign,
"From Erasmus to Erasmus+: A Story of 30 Years. The videos shared
stories of those who have benefited from the Erasmus+ experience to
showcase the positive impact of the program and to promote the
lesser-known opportunities within it.
A division of ICF, ICF Mostra is one of the leading integrated
communication agencies specializing in public information campaigns
across Europe and Asia. Our end-to-end, multi-channel, fully-integrated
communications offer includes strategy, creation and media planning,
content marketing and editorial services, social media activities, media
relations, stakeholder engagement and event organization. This work
complements the valuable policy advisory and implementation services
also offered by the company.
Read more about ICF
Mostras communication services and ICFs recent awards
and recognitions.
About ICF
ICF is a global consulting services company with over 5,000
specialized experts, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF,
business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital
strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched
industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help
organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public
and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and
shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.
Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and
unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
statements may concern our current expectations about our future
results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks,
including those related to the government contracting industry
generally; our particular business, including our dependence on
contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to
acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors
that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in
forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of
our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date
hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these
statements in the future.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012006336/en/