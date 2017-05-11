ICON Named by Forbes as One of the Best Employers in America

ICON
plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development
solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical
device industries, today announced that it has been included in Forbes
magazines Americas
Best Employers list for 2017.
Now in its third year, the Forbes list features the top 500 large
employers in the US with more than 5,000 employees and the top 300
midsize companies with 1,000 5,000 employees. Icon was the highest
ranked CRO in the best midsize employers listing.
The Forbes list is determined following an independent, online survey of
30,000 employees representing companies from 25 industry sectors. In
conjunction with consumer research provider, Statista,
employees were consulted anonymously in September 2016 through several
online panels to allow them to share their opinions about their
employers openly and without any influence from their employer.
Respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own
companies on a scale of 0 10 and were also asked to name good and bad
employers in industry sectors other than their own.
"We are proud to be named by Forbes as one of the best employers in
America and we are pleased that our employees are recommending ICON as
an excellent place to work, commented Dr. Steve Cutler, Chief Executive
Officer, ICON. "We have great people who are committed to helping our
clients to accelerate the development of drugs and devices that are
saving lives and improving the quality of life of patients right across
the globe. We will continue to work hard to ensure that we provide a
work environment that engages, rewards and develops our employees so
that they can build successful careers at ICON.
About ICON
ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services
to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The
company specialises in the strategic development, management and
analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound
selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin,
Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 87 locations in 38 countries and
has approximately 12,300 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.
ICON/ICLR-G
