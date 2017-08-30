ID Logistics: H1 2017 Results

Regulatory News:
ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), one of the
French leaders in contract logistics, has announced its results for the
first half of 2017.
Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: "In late
2016, we reached an important milestone by becoming one of Europes
leading logistics specialists in rapidly expanding markets, such as
e-commerce and selective retail.
This growth was very tangible
during the
first half of 2017, with our
revenues advancing by close to 50%. For the remainder of 2017, our goal
is to consolidate on this growth by maintaining firm business trends.
Improvement of the profitability is expected from 2nd
semester 2017 onwards, with a number of starting-up sites back close to
the level seen in previous years after an exceptional year 2016.
|
( m)
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2016
|
Revenues
|
|
658.3
|
|
460.9
|
Underlying operating income
|
|
9.8
|
|
14.5
|
% of revenues
|
|
1.5%
|
|
3.1%
|
Net income
|
|
0.6
|
|
6.5
|
% of revenues
|
|
0.1%
|
|
1.4%
|
|
|
30 June 2017
|
|
31 Dec. 2016
|
Net debt
|
|
57.1
|
|
51.1
|
Equity
|
|
145.2
|
|
145.4
Key financial indicators
BRISK PACE OF REVENUE GROWTH
ID Logistics H1 2017 revenues totalled 658 million, up a substantial
42.8% and up 12.6% on a like-for-like basis.
This performance flowed to a great extent from the full-year impact in
France and international markets of the numerous new contracts that
started up in 2016, while the pace of new site start-ups has reverted in
2017 close to the level seen in previous years.
In addition, ID Logistics also benefited from a mildly positive
price/volume effect, and from positive currency effects, including
appreciation in the Brazilian real and South African rand. With the
acquisition of Logiters, which was consolidated with effect from
1 September 2016, the Groups international activities accounted for 53%
of revenues.
2016 CONTRACT START-UPS DRAGGED DOWN FIRST-HALF 2017 UNDERLYING
OPERATING INCOME
The Groups profitability was again held back by the substantial opening
costs incurred in 2016 for a total of 31 sites, chiefly in the second
half. As a result, underlying operating income came to 9.8 million,
down from 14.5 million in H1 2016.
-
In France, underlying operating income came to 7.0 million, down from
14.6 million in the first half of 2016. This decline chiefly
reflected the impact of start-up costs, plus investments in innovation
and upskilling the organisations teams, mainly for automated and
mechanised contracts.
-
In international markets, the pick-up in underlying operating income
to 2.8 million from a loss of (0.1) million in the first half of
2016 was the product of the action plans implemented in 2016 and the
improving situation in emerging markets.
NET INCOME REFLECTS THE FINAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS AT LOGITERS
Below the underlying operating income line, the Group recorded
3.2 million in restructuring costs in connection with the integration
of Logiters, in line with the total amount foreseen when the acquisition
went ahead.
Given the near-stability in net financial income and lower tax expense,
net income for the period came to 0.6 million, compared with
6.5 million in H1 2016.
STRONG INVESTMENT CAPACITY MAINTAINED
ID Logistics improved its cash burn to 3.8 million in the first half of
2017, including capital expenditure, compared with the 14.5 million
consumed in the first half of 2016.
At end-June 2017, the Groups net financial debt remained almost stable
at 57.1 million, compared with 51.1 million at year-end 2016 and
30.9 million at 30 June 2016, prior to the acquisition of Logiters.
With net debt of around one times EBITDA in the 12-month period to 30
June 2017, ID Logistics possesses a strong investment capacity.
OUTLOOK
As previously stated, the completion of Logiters integration and the
productivity improvement at sites that started up in 2016 should boost
the Groups profitability from summer 2017 onwards.
Commercial activity continues to run at a brisk pace, with numerous
opportunities for ID Logistics to further strengthen its leadership and
to deliver on its goal of becoming Europes leading logistics
specialist, with a particular emphasis on e-commerce, catering to the
needs of all retail distribution chains and large industrial groups.
To achieve this goal, ID Logistics is pursuing an ambitious strategy of
innovation and plans to continue outperforming growth in its market.
Lastly, the Group will continue to monitor acquisition opportunities,
especially in Europe, so that it can provide its existing and
prospective customers with the most seamless possible geographical
coverage.
Additional note:
The consolidated financial statements have been subject to a limited
review. The review report will be published after the procedures
required for the purposes of the interim financial report have been
completed.
NEXT REPORT
Publication of third-quarter 2017 revenues after the market close on 24
October 2017.
ABOUT ID LOGISTICS
ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue
of 1,070 million in 2016. ID Logistics has more than 275 sites across
16 countries, representing close to 5 million square meters of
warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and
18,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail,
industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers
high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.
ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated
market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric
Hémar.
APPENDIX
|
In M
|
|
First half 2017
|
|
First half 2016
|
France
|
|
309,6
|
|
277,6
|
International
|
|
348,7
|
|
183,3
|
Revenues
|
|
658,3
|
|
460,9
|
France
|
|
7,0
|
|
14,6
|
International
|
|
2,8
|
|
(0,1)
|
Underlying operating income
|
|
9,8
|
|
14,5
|
Amortization of customer relationships
|
|
(0,6)
|
|
(0,3)
|
Non-recurring expenses
|
|
(3,2)
|
|
-
|
Operating income
|
|
6,0
|
|
14,2
|
Net financial income
|
|
(2,7)
|
|
(2,9)
|
Income tax
|
|
(2,8)
|
|
(4,8)
|
Share of income of associates
|
|
0,1
|
|
0,0
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
0,6
|
|
6,5
|
o/w attributable to ID Logistics shareholders
|
|
(0,2)
|
|
6,1
DEFINITIONS
-
EBITDA : Underlying operating income before net additions
to depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation of
intangible assets
-
Net debt : Gross debt plus bank overdrafts and minus cash and
cash equivalents
