+++ Heute live: Born Akademie - Geballtes Charttechnik-Wissen mit Rüdiger Born, präsentiert von BNP Paribas. Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 Uhr. +++
30.08.2017 18:31
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

ID Logistics: H1 2017 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), one of the French leaders in contract logistics, has announced its results for the first half of 2017.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: "In late 2016, we reached an important milestone by becoming one of Europes leading logistics specialists in rapidly expanding markets, such as e-commerce and selective retail. This growth was very tangible during the first half of 2017, with our revenues advancing by close to 50%. For the remainder of 2017, our goal is to consolidate on this growth by maintaining firm business trends. Improvement of the profitability is expected from 2nd semester 2017 onwards, with a number of starting-up sites back close to the level seen in previous years after an exceptional year 2016.

( m)   H1 2017   H1 2016
Revenues   658.3   460.9
Underlying operating income   9.8   14.5
% of revenues   1.5%   3.1%
Net income   0.6   6.5
% of revenues   0.1%   1.4%
    30 June 2017   31 Dec. 2016
Net debt   57.1   51.1
Equity   145.2   145.4

Key financial indicators

BRISK PACE OF REVENUE GROWTH

ID Logistics H1 2017 revenues totalled 658 million, up a substantial 42.8% and up 12.6% on a like-for-like basis.

This performance flowed to a great extent from the full-year impact in France and international markets of the numerous new contracts that started up in 2016, while the pace of new site start-ups has reverted in 2017 close to the level seen in previous years.

In addition, ID Logistics also benefited from a mildly positive price/volume effect, and from positive currency effects, including appreciation in the Brazilian real and South African rand. With the acquisition of Logiters, which was consolidated with effect from 1 September 2016, the Groups international activities accounted for 53% of revenues.

2016 CONTRACT START-UPS DRAGGED DOWN FIRST-HALF 2017 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME

The Groups profitability was again held back by the substantial opening costs incurred in 2016 for a total of 31 sites, chiefly in the second half. As a result, underlying operating income came to 9.8 million, down from 14.5 million in H1 2016.

  • In France, underlying operating income came to 7.0 million, down from 14.6 million in the first half of 2016. This decline chiefly reflected the impact of start-up costs, plus investments in innovation and upskilling the organisations teams, mainly for automated and mechanised contracts.
  • In international markets, the pick-up in underlying operating income to 2.8 million from a loss of (0.1) million in the first half of 2016 was the product of the action plans implemented in 2016 and the improving situation in emerging markets.

NET INCOME REFLECTS THE FINAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS AT LOGITERS

Below the underlying operating income line, the Group recorded 3.2 million in restructuring costs in connection with the integration of Logiters, in line with the total amount foreseen when the acquisition went ahead.

Given the near-stability in net financial income and lower tax expense, net income for the period came to 0.6 million, compared with 6.5 million in H1 2016.

STRONG INVESTMENT CAPACITY MAINTAINED

ID Logistics improved its cash burn to 3.8 million in the first half of 2017, including capital expenditure, compared with the 14.5 million consumed in the first half of 2016.

At end-June 2017, the Groups net financial debt remained almost stable at 57.1 million, compared with 51.1 million at year-end 2016 and 30.9 million at 30 June 2016, prior to the acquisition of Logiters. With net debt of around one times EBITDA in the 12-month period to 30 June 2017, ID Logistics possesses a strong investment capacity.

OUTLOOK

As previously stated, the completion of Logiters integration and the productivity improvement at sites that started up in 2016 should boost the Groups profitability from summer 2017 onwards.

Commercial activity continues to run at a brisk pace, with numerous opportunities for ID Logistics to further strengthen its leadership and to deliver on its goal of becoming Europes leading logistics specialist, with a particular emphasis on e-commerce, catering to the needs of all retail distribution chains and large industrial groups.

To achieve this goal, ID Logistics is pursuing an ambitious strategy of innovation and plans to continue outperforming growth in its market.

Lastly, the Group will continue to monitor acquisition opportunities, especially in Europe, so that it can provide its existing and prospective customers with the most seamless possible geographical coverage.

Additional note:

The consolidated financial statements have been subject to a limited review. The review report will be published after the procedures required for the purposes of the interim financial report have been completed.

NEXT REPORT

Publication of third-quarter 2017 revenues after the market close on 24 October 2017.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of 1,070 million in 2016. ID Logistics has more than 275 sites across 16 countries, representing close to 5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 18,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

APPENDIX

In M   First half 2017   First half 2016
France   309,6   277,6
International   348,7   183,3
Revenues   658,3   460,9
France   7,0   14,6
International   2,8   (0,1)
Underlying operating income   9,8   14,5
Amortization of customer relationships   (0,6)   (0,3)
Non-recurring expenses   (3,2)   -
Operating income   6,0   14,2
Net financial income   (2,7)   (2,9)
Income tax   (2,8)   (4,8)
Share of income of associates   0,1   0,0
Consolidated net income   0,6   6,5
o/w attributable to ID Logistics shareholders   (0,2)   6,1

DEFINITIONS

  • EBITDA : Underlying operating income before net additions to depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation of intangible assets
  • Net debt : Gross debt plus bank overdrafts and minus cash and cash equivalents

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ID LOGISTICS GROUP

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ID LOGISTICS GROUP News
RSS Feed
ID LOGISTICS GROUP zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ID LOGISTICS GROUP

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ID LOGISTICS GROUP News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ID LOGISTICS GROUP News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
Ölmarkt weiter im Banne von Harvey
DZ BANK  ENI: solides Q2, deutlicher Schuldenabbau, Explorationserfolge sichern die Zukunft
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Trotz Reversal keine Entwarnung
HSBC: Lufthansa  jetzt 4,25 % p.a. sichern!
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
Warum höhere Zinsen die Sparer nicht retten
DekaBank: Acht neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf deutsche Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Aktien mit Sicherheit und Potenzial

Für die neue Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins haben unsere Redakteure Aktien identifiziert, die aus ihrer Sicht Sicherheit und Potenzial bieten. Einen besonderen Blick werfen sie dabei auf die Chemie- und Versicherungsbranche. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Magazin, wie Sie "Richtig investieren" und lesen Sie, welche Aktien bei überschaubarem Risiko einiges an Potenzial bieten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur ID LOGISTICS GROUP-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ID LOGISTICS GROUP Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Mythos Gold erwacht zu neuem Leben
Diese Länder sind Paradiese für deutsche Rentner
Diese Wunderfonds sollten Sparer unbedingt kennen
Chips aus Gemüse  klingt leider nur gesund
Kauflaune gut, Aussichten gemischt

News von

Gold-Aktien: Vier Papiere mit glänzenden Aussichten
Insolvente Air Berlin hofft auf Lufthansa und Easyjet
Neues verdrängt Altes: Mit diesen Aktien investieren Anleger in die Zukunft
DAX: Weichenstellung unmittelbar voraus
BVB-Aktie: Bundesligist einigt sich mit Barcelona über Dembele-Transfer

News von

Deutschland droht ein katastrophaler Immobilien-Crash und es gibt nur einen Ausweg, sagt ein Top-Ökonom
"Es ergibt überhaupt keinen Sinn": Experte warnt vor dem Umstieg auf ein Elektroauto
Ein völlig neuer Markt könnte Bitcoin zum endgültigen Durchbruch verhelfen
Zu mächtig: Nobelpreisträger plädiert für den Euro-Austritt Deutschlands
"Unmoralisch gibt es im Fußball nicht": BVB-Chef über den Transfer-Wahnsinn um Dembélé

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- adidas-Aktien zählen zu den Gewinnern im DAX -- Warren Buffett wird größter Anteilseigner der Bank of America -- Tesla senkt Preise -- RTL, Apple, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus

Inflationsdruck in Deutschland etwas höher als erwartet. Munich Re profitieren von Analystenlob. Bertrandt verdient wegen Zurückhaltung in der Autoindustrie deutlich weniger. Goldpreis steigt in Richtung neues Jahreshoch. VW kündigt US-Rückruf von 280.000 Wagen an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 34: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Juni 2017)
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Sorglos die Koffer packen
In diesen europäischen Ländern kommt man voll auf seine Kosten
Die ärmsten Länder der EU
Hier ist das BIP schlechter als im Durchschnitt
Vor diesen Berufen macht die Digitalisierung keinen Halt
Diese Jobs sind besonders stark bedroht
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:04 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- adidas-Aktien zählen zu den Gewinnern im DAX -- Warren Buffett wird größter Anteilseigner der Bank of America -- Tesla senkt Preise -- RTL, Apple, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus
Nebenwerte
17:18 Uhr
Posse um STADA geht weiter - Aufsichtsrat attackiert Ex-Konzernchefs
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
16:51 Uhr
Trump zu Nordkorea: "Reden ist nicht die Antwort"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866
ADVA SE510300
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11