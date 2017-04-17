IDC & Naarmann Commence Milk Project in Pakistan

Privatmolkerei Naarmann GmbH has signed a Memorandum of Understanding
(MOU) with a Pakistani distribution company to start the importation of
European ultra-high-temperature (UHT) milk into Pakistan all in
bag-in-box packages fitted with The Answer® tap manufactured by
International Dispensing Corporation (IDC, IDND).
The Answer® is the worlds only aseptic dispensing tap. It can safely
dispense UHT liquid foods, including dairy products, while maintaining
shelf-stability of the remaining contents for an extended time period
without refrigeration.
Naarmann will ship into Pakistan top European-quality UHT milk with six
months shelf life, and more importantly guarantee 10 days of ambient
non-refrigerated dispensing with The Answer®. This is both
commercially significant and a global breakthrough for milk preservation
and safety.
A fast-growing foodservice market coupled with the Government of
Punjabs recent campaign to introduce minimum pasteurization laws makes
the timing excellent.
Naarmann will have exclusive rights to import The Answer® into Pakistan,
per the conditions of the MOU.
Pakistan is the worlds 4th largest dairy market; 40 billion
liters of milk per year are consumed by nearly 200 million people. The
Pakistani market is very conducive to a large-format aseptic package
that ensures product safety and integrity without refrigeration for its
entire use-life. More than 22 billion liters of unprocessed milk (often
ladeled from open vats into plastic bags) are sold commercially in milk
shops, and millions of large households consume over 20 liters per week.
Naarmanns bulk bag-in-box package with The Answer® offers not just a
cost-competitive solution, but also a unique closed system that is safe,
sanitary, and unadulterated.
Target markets include foodservice, home delivery, and the large segment
of unprocessed "loose milk sold in shops around the country. Volumes
are likely to be significant with any measure of commercial acceptance.
Production is expected to commence in May 2017.
Claus Naarmann, CEO of Naarmann, states, "We are very excited about the
opportunities that our cost effective packaging solution for
high-quality milk will generate in Pakistan, and are gearing up for a
long-term presence there. The Answer® truly is the answer for
dairy safety and quality, especially in markets lacking refrigeration.
Greg Abbott, IDCs Chairman and CEO, agrees: "IDC and Naarmann have a
strong collaboration and a great strategic fit, and together we are
making history. We intend to build a robust and flourishing business in
Pakistan, to transform this enormous market for the better and make a
monumental contribution to food safety.
About IDC
Based in New York City, IDC (www.idcinnovation.com)
is a packaging research and development company that creates and
manufactures breakthrough innovations for the food & beverage and food
packaging industries.
About Privatmolkerei Naarmann GmbH
Located in Neuenkirchen, Germany, Naarmann (www.naarmann.de)
is a leading UHT dairy brand for foodservice. A fourth-generation family
business widely respected for its meticulous high quality, Naarmann
produces a variety of dairy and dairy-based products for institutions,
including milk, cream, puddings, sauces, and yogurts.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170417005304/en/