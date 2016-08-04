IFF Acquires PowderPure to Further Expand Expertise, Offerings, for Clean Label Solutions that Satisfy Consumer Demands

Regulatory News:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF),
a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, today
announced that it had acquired Columbia Phytotechnology LLC, a/k/a
PowderPure on April 7, 2017.
Founded in the early 2000s and based in Oregon, PowderPure utilizes its
patented Infidri drying technology to create all-natural food
ingredients by eliminating water while leaving the taste, nutrition and
color matrix intact. Using minimal processing, PowderPure currently
focuses on whole fruits and vegetable powders, juice powders, as well as
other specialty products. PowderPures technology has also been used to
effectively repurpose valuable materials resulting from other food
processing systems, turning them into useful and nutritious products and
saving them from waste streams.
"With innovation and the pioneering spirit an integral part of the IFF
story, this acquisition represents another exciting chapter for us, as
it fortifies our industry-leading naturals platform to meet consumers'
growing demand for natural and clean label products, said IFF Chairman
and CEO Andreas Fibig. Mr. Fibig continued, "We are impressed with
PowderPures commitment to innovation and believe that together, we are
uniquely positioned to spark further discoveries.
Matthias Haeni, Group President, Flavors added, "IFFs focus on creating
natural sustainable solutions for our customers is woven into everything
we do. We are excited to work with PowderPure and leverage their
fantastic technologies to create minimally processed products from
natural ingredients. PowderPure will be a great addition to the IFF
family.
Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All
statements containing the words such as "anticipate, "approximate,
"believe, "plan, "estimate, "expect, "project, "could, "should,
"will, "intend, "may and other similar expressions, are
forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties related to IFFs acquisition of PowderPure
include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to whether the
acquisition will have the accretive effect on IFFs earnings or cash
flows that it expects, the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining,
cost savings and synergies from the acquisition, costs and difficulties
related to the integration of PowderPures businesses and operations
with IFFs businesses and operations, unexpected costs, liabilities,
charges or expenses resulting from the acquisition, adverse effects on
IFFs stock price resulting from the acquisition, the inability to
retain key personnel, and potential adverse reactions, changes to
business relationships or competitive responses resulting from the
acquisition.
In addition to the factors set forth above, other factors that may
affect IFFs plans, results or stock price are set forth in IFFs Annual
Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports
on Form 8-K.
Many of these factors are beyond IFFs control and IFF cautions
investors that any forward-looking statements made by IFF are not
guarantees of future performance. IFF disclaims any obligation to update
any such factors or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to
any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or
developments.
Meet IFF
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF)
is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At
the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery,
constantly asking "what if?. That passion for exploration drives us to
co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine
fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as
beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,300 team members globally take
advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development,
creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated
offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram,
and LinkedIn.
