IFF and Master Perfumer Carlos Benaim Celebrate 50 Years Together

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris:
IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, is
honoring the 50th anniversary of its Master Perfumer, Carlos
Benaim with a series of celebrations throughout the next year.
"It is impossible to overstate the importance of Carlos contributions
not only to IFF, but to the whole industry, said Andreas Fibig, IFF
Chairman and CEO. "The history of perfumery over the last 50 years has
been shaped in many ways by the hand of Carlos Benaim. I consider it our
greatest fortune that he chose to make his career with IFF.
Born in Morocco and the son of a pharmacist, Mr. Benaim was intrigued by
the botanicals and essential oils used in his fathers business. He
studied chemistry at the University of Toulouse and Ecole Nationale
Superíeure de Chimie de Toulouse in France. After answering an ad for a
position at IFF in 1967, his year of training culminated with an
apprenticeship with the legendary perfumer Ernest Shiftan the "father
of perfumery at IFF and later, trained with Bernard Chant. In the
ensuing years, Mr. Benaim created hundreds of iconic fragrances for men
and women, nine of which won the industrys highest honor the
Fragrance Foundation Award. In 2002, he received a Lifetime Achievement
Award from the American Society of Perfumers and in 2014, he was
recognized by the Fragrance Foundation with a Perfumer of the Year
Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2013, he was named IFFs first-ever
Master Perfumer in recognition of his creativity, mastery of his art,
market success, and exceptional customer relationships.
Nicolas Mirzayantz, Group President, Fragrances, said, "Carlos, a true
gentleman in every sense of the word, is also a genius of perfumery who
has selflessly shared his knowledge by coaching, mentoring, and
inspiring countless perfumers over the years. A master of natural
ingredients, Carlos is at the cutting edge of his creativity and
innovation and Im excited, as always, to see what successful and iconic
fragrances he will create for us and our customers in the future.
His passion for his art, the industry, and our customers is
unparalleled. Beyond the extraordinary pleasure of having Carlos as my
colleague, I am also proud to call him a dear and lifelong friend.
Mr. Benaims creations and co-creations include Polo Green and Polo Blue
by Ralph Lauren; Euphoria by Calvin Klein; Eternity for Men by Calvin
Klein; Herrera for Men by Carolina Herrera; Solo by Loewe; White
Diamonds by Elizabeth Taylor; Fierce by Abercrombie & Fitch; Jasmin Noir
by Bulgari; Very Irresistible Givenchy by Givenchy; Prada Amber by
Prada; Armani Code for Women by Giorgio Armani; Flowerbomb, Spicebomb,
and Antidote by Viktor & Rolf; Eau De Magnolia by Carlos Benaim for
Frederic Malle; and many others.
Mr. Benaim reflected, "I want to talk not about what I did for IFF, but
what IFF did for me. IFF trained me to be a perfumer, opened the doors
of the major customers worldwide, and helped at every step along my path
toward a successful international career. IFF gave me creative freedom.
Fifty years later, with all the clarity of hindsight, I know that
finding IFF was one of the luckiest accidents of my life.
