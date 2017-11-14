14.11.2017 22:15
IFF and Master Perfumer Carlos Benaim Celebrate 50 Years Together

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006629/en/

Carlos Benaim (Photo: Business Wire)

Carlos Benaim (Photo: Business Wire)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, is honoring the 50th anniversary of its Master Perfumer, Carlos Benaim with a series of celebrations throughout the next year.

"It is impossible to overstate the importance of Carlos contributions not only to IFF, but to the whole industry, said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "The history of perfumery over the last 50 years has been shaped in many ways by the hand of Carlos Benaim. I consider it our greatest fortune that he chose to make his career with IFF.

Born in Morocco and the son of a pharmacist, Mr. Benaim was intrigued by the botanicals and essential oils used in his fathers business. He studied chemistry at the University of Toulouse and Ecole Nationale Superíeure de Chimie de Toulouse in France. After answering an ad for a position at IFF in 1967, his year of training culminated with an apprenticeship with the legendary perfumer Ernest Shiftan  the "father of perfumery at IFF  and later, trained with Bernard Chant. In the ensuing years, Mr. Benaim created hundreds of iconic fragrances for men and women, nine of which won the industrys highest honor  the Fragrance Foundation Award. In 2002, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Perfumers and in 2014, he was recognized by the Fragrance Foundation with a Perfumer of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2013, he was named IFFs first-ever Master Perfumer in recognition of his creativity, mastery of his art, market success, and exceptional customer relationships.

Nicolas Mirzayantz, Group President, Fragrances, said, "Carlos, a true gentleman in every sense of the word, is also a genius of perfumery who has selflessly shared his knowledge by coaching, mentoring, and inspiring countless perfumers over the years. A master of natural ingredients, Carlos is at the cutting edge of his creativity and innovation and Im excited, as always, to see what successful and iconic fragrances he will create for us  and our customers  in the future. His passion for his art, the industry, and our customers is unparalleled. Beyond the extraordinary pleasure of having Carlos as my colleague, I am also proud to call him a dear and lifelong friend.

Mr. Benaims creations and co-creations include Polo Green and Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren; Euphoria by Calvin Klein; Eternity for Men by Calvin Klein; Herrera for Men by Carolina Herrera; Solo by Loewe; White Diamonds by Elizabeth Taylor; Fierce by Abercrombie & Fitch; Jasmin Noir by Bulgari; Very Irresistible Givenchy by Givenchy; Prada Amber by Prada; Armani Code for Women by Giorgio Armani; Flowerbomb, Spicebomb, and Antidote by Viktor & Rolf; Eau De Magnolia by Carlos Benaim for Frederic Malle; and many others.

Mr. Benaim reflected, "I want to talk not about what I did for IFF, but what IFF did for me. IFF trained me to be a perfumer, opened the doors of the major customers worldwide, and helped at every step along my path toward a successful international career. IFF gave me creative freedom. Fifty years later, with all the clarity of hindsight, I know that finding IFF was one of the luckiest accidents of my life.

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,400 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

