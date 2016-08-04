+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
15.05.2017 20:49
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

IFF Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Senior Notes Due 2047

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world, today announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due 2047. IFF intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay at maturity $250 million of its outstanding 6.25% Series A Senior Notes due September 27, 2017, to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to repay amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program, and to use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. IFF anticipates that the offering will close on May 18, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, or by mail at Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by e-mail: prospectus@citi.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, or by mail at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649, or by mail at Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, or by e-mail: prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,400 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements under the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the expected closing of the offering and use of proceeds from the offering. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the ability to satisfy customary closing conditions with respect to the offering, prevailing market conditions, and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the offering, IFF and its business can be found in IFFs SEC filings, including IFFs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the Commission on February 28, 2017. IFF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.12.16
International Flavors & Fragrances gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
22.09.16
Dividende des Tages - International Flavors & Fragrances (finanzen.net)
04.08.16
International Flavors & Fragrances erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International FlavorsFragrances NewsRSS Feed
International FlavorsFragrances zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.02.2017International FlavorsFragrances BuyUBS AG
09.01.2017International FlavorsFragrances UnderweightBarclays Capital
08.11.2016International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.05.2016International FlavorsFragrances HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.01.2016International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.02.2017International FlavorsFragrances BuyUBS AG
08.11.2016International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.01.2016International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.06.2015International FlavorsFragrances BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.05.2015International FlavorsFragrances BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene International FlavorsFragrances News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere International FlavorsFragrances News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 13. Mai bis 19. Mai 2017
Nach Kursexplosion: Levermann-Anhänger kauft Nvidia-Aktie
UBS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Neues Mehrjahreshoch greifbar
Das ist der Grund für den plötzlichen Ölpreisanstieg!
Société Générale: Neue Discount-Zertifikate auf volatile Aktien
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
HSBC: Merck KGaA (Weekly) - Mit neuem Rekordhoch
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur International FlavorsFragrances-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

International FlavorsFragrances Peer Group News

12:00 UhrDGAP-DD: Symrise AG
11:59 UhrDGAP-DD: Symrise AG
11:59 UhrDGAP-DD: Symrise AG
12.05.17ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein senkt Symrise auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 57 Euro
11.05.17Export-Boom: Das sind unsere stärksten Aktien!
10.05.17ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Symrise auf 62 Euro - 'Equal Weight'
09.05.17Balchem Reports Record Earnings in First Quarter
09.05.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Aufwärts - Griechen-Rendite auf 8-Jahres-Tief
09.05.17XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX weiter auf Rekordjagd
09.05.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX weiter auf Rekordkurs

News von

Warum Bitcoin keine Ganoven-Währung wird
Bitcoin  das Zahlungsmittel der Bösen?
Die FDP hat die glücklichsten Wähler
So grillt man heute
Der SPD droht das gleiche Schicksal wie der T-Aktie

News von

Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Dax geht nach Rekordlauf die Puste aus - RWE-Aktie und Infineon steigen
Diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte haben Überflieger-Qualitäten
Goldpreis: Die Profis sind pessimistisch
K+S-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Ob die Rallye weitergeht - Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten

News von

Eine Deutsche gründete ohne Investoren mehrere erfolgreiche Unternehmen - ihre Methode ist simpel und effektiv
Eine Personalerin rät: So antwortet man am besten auf die Frage "Warum sollten wir Sie einstellen?"
Ein kleines deutsches Startup hat adidas mit einer bahnbrechenden Idee überzeugt
Apple arbeitet nicht an einem Auto, sondern an etwas viel größerem
44 der härtesten Fragen, die euch Apple im Vorstellungsgespräch stellt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt nach neuem Rekordhoch fester -- Dow legt zu -- RWE macht weniger Umsatz und Gewinn -- Tesla-Aktie verliert kräftig -- Neuer K+S-Chef sucht Großaktionär -- Rocket Internet im Fokus

E.ON platziert Anleihen von insgesamt 2 Milliarden Euro. iPhone 8 soll Apple auf neuen Rekord-Börsenwert treiben. Diese verpasste Investment-Chance bereut Warren Buffett. JENOPTIK-Aktie legt zu: Analystenlob verleiht JENOPTIK neue Kraft. TUI weitet operativen Verlust aus. Infineon-Aktie auf 15-Jahreshoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
KW 19: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 19: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Länder mit den meisten Aktionären
Hier handeln die Menschen am liebsten
Aktion Frühjahrsputz: Die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Das Geld hinter der Entwicklung
So viel Budget haben die Formel 1-Teams 2017
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Vom Cyber-Angriff vom Wochenende waren mehr als 200.000 Ziele in über 150 Länder betroffen. Waren auch Sie Ziel dieser Attacke?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
K+S AGKSAG88
BMW AG519000
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC AG566480
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400