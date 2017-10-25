IFF Commissions Fragrance Ingredients Plant in China; Builds Industry Leadership; Sets New Sustainability Standards

Regulatory News:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris:
IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, is
commissioning a new fragrance ingredients plant in Jiande, located in
Chinas Zhejiang Province. The plant underscores IFFs commitment to the
region and builds on the Companys global presence for the sector. The
new facility occupies approximately 165,000 square meters and will serve
IFF customers globally.
"IFF has a legacy of innovation and excellence in fragrance ingredients.
This long-planned investment underscores our continued commitment to
providing our customers with the best possible products and service,
said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "Fully aligned with our
strategic imperative to be our customers partner of choice, it does so
as it furthers our quality, safety, and sustainability goals through the
innovative use of technologies and the expertise of our people and
partners.
The plant was designed to help deliver on IFFs strategic sustainability
goals and to minimize its environmental impact with a special focus on
areas of greatest sensitivity to the region. With Jiandes growing
population, the responsible use of water resources is paramount. As a
result, the facility was designed to have the lowest water consumption
per kilo of production in IFFs operations network. In addition, a
state-of-the-art odor abatement system was installed in collaboration
with global experts to ensure the best-in-class environmental
compliance. By leveraging the latest technologies available, the Company
believes that from the first full year of production, the Jiande plant
will be one of IFFs most resource-efficient manufacturing locations
globally.
IFFs existing plant in China will serve as its center for training,
teaching approximately 100 Chinese employees through 2018 in production
skills, safety best practices, sustainability, and more. IFFs employee
base in China is the Companys third largest globally.
"We are committed to leveraging our culture of excellence and innovation
to ensure we attract the best and the brightest to IFF, said Nicolas
Mirzayantz, IFF Group President Fragrances, said, "We are proud of our
50-year history in the region, of contributing to our communities, and,
of course, creating outstanding fragrance ingredients that are
indispensable to the industry. The commissioning of the Jiande plant
opens an exciting new chapter in our history in China and we look
forward to a successful and sustainable future with our partners and
people.
