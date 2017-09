IFF Expands Flavors Site in Cairo

Regulatory News:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, today opened its fully renovated and expanded facility in Cairo, Egypt. The investment supports both the Company’s regional focus on growth in the Middle East and Africa, as well as its focus on key categories, providing enhanced services to customers and strengthening its presence in this key market.

"The Middle East/Africa region is a critical component of our Vision 2020 strategy,” said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "We believe the expansion and upgrade of our Cairo facility will support our efforts to grow in this exciting and dynamic region. The expanded labs will allow us to better serve our Egyptian customers and strengthen our market presence in Africa and the Middle East.”

IFF has a long-standing presence in Egypt. Its Cairo facility has been operational since 1979, with a sales office, creation and applications labs, and flavor production facilities. The expansion increases the Company’s ability to provide application support across key categories for the region.

Meet IFF

