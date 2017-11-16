IFF Partners with Mars Wrigley Confectionery to Support Smallholder Mint Farmers; Strengthen Supply Chain

Regulatory News:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF),
a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, is
pleased to announce its supporting partnership with Mars Wrigley
Confectionery in their initiative to improve the long-term viability of
mint farming in India. The program, called Shubh Mint, is part of
AdvanceMint, a larger, global project to advance mint plant science and
support mint farmers and their communities. IFF is specifically
contributing to the initiatives "Resilient Communities pillar by
sponsoring a municipal center focused on youth education and womens
empowerment.
"IFF has a track record of partnering to strengthen supply chains and
the communities that power them, said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and
CEO. "We are very proud to join with Mars Wrigley Confectionery to
support this initiative and we believe the benefits to the community
as a whole will be exponential.
Despite its ubiquity in scores of flavored products, such as gums,
breath fresheners and candies, mint is an often-overlooked crop. Eighty
percent of the worlds mint supply is produced in India by about one
million smallholder farmers many of whom depend on mint crops for
their income. However, declining crops are putting pressure on already
low incomes, putting the farms and their communities at risk.
"Mint is an important crop for our industry, added Matthias Haeni,
Group President, Flavors, "so ensuring a reliable supply chain of
high-quality, natural mint is key. Partnering to support these critical
smallholder farmers lets us leverage experience IFF gained last year as
we worked to strengthen the vetiver
supply chain, so, it was an easy lift for us to support hyper-local
initiatives like this for the community.
For the Shubh Mint initiative, IFF is sponsoring a community center
through READ India, an arm of READ Global that expanded to India in 2007
to empower women and marginalized groups, and create educational and
economic opportunities in rural areas. Through READ India, the Company
seeks to empower women in the community with the skills they need to
offset the financial pressures caused by challenges to the mint crops.
Mr. Fibig delivered IFFs first sponsorship check to READ in October and
the Company has committed to sponsoring two more centers in India.
"Were thrilled to have IFF join us and our other partners in this
exciting initiative. Together, were empowering farmers, their families
and surrounding communities so that they and the mint industry
thrive. - John Buckley Global Category Director Mints & Flavors, Mars
Wrigley Confectionery.
