IFF Reports First Quarter 2017 Results

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris:
IFF) reported financial results and strategic achievements for the first
quarter ended March 31, 2017.
Q1 2017 Consolidated Summary: Change vs. Prior Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)¹
|
|
Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)¹
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
EPS
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
EPS
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
EPS
|
Consolidated
|
|
6%
|
|
(19)%
|
|
(1)%
|
|
6%
|
|
(2)%
|
|
5%
|
|
7%
|
|
3%
|
|
9%
|
Acquisition Impact
|
|
5%
|
|
3%
|
|
3%
|
|
5%
|
|
3%
|
|
3%
|
|
5%
|
|
3%
|
|
3%
¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of
reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Management Commentary
"We are pleased to report that our first quarter sales growth was strong
and in line with our expectations, said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas
Fibig. "Sales performance was broad-based, driven by the contribution of
our recent acquisitions and a strong performance in Flavors, where we
achieved growth across all categories and regions.
"In terms of profit excluding the impact of currency and items that
affect comparability the contribution from our recent acquisitions was
strong, and supported overall profitability as we are ahead of our
acquisition plan. In addition, we achieved a lower effective tax rate
and reduced shares outstanding related to our share repurchased program,
both which provided an additional benefit to EPS.
Mr. Fibig continued, "As we look to the balance of the year, we are
optimistic that we can achieve our previously stated annual financial
guidance, on a currency neutral basis. By leveraging our competitive
advantages, executing against our strategic plan, and fully realizing
the benefits of our productivity program announced earlier this year, we
believe we are well-positioned to continue to deliver long-term,
sustainable shareholder value.
First Quarter 2017 Consolidated Financial Highlights
-
Reported net sales for the first quarter totaled $828.3 million, an
increase of 6% from $783.3 million for the first quarter of 2016.
Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, currency neutral sales
increased 7% over the prior year, including approximately five
percentage points related to our recent acquisitions.
-
Reported operating profit for the first quarter was $137.4 million
versus $169.9 million reported in 2016. Excluding the impact of
foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency
neutral adjusted operating profit grew 3% as acquisitions, volume
growth, and cost savings initiatives more than offset unfavorable
price to input costs as well as unplanned expenses, including
unfavorable manufacturing variances, bad debt, a product recall and a
litigation loss.
-
Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter was $1.45 per
diluted share versus $1.47 per diluted share reported in 2016.
Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect
comparability, currency neutral adjusted EPS improved 9%, benefiting
from a more favorable year-over-year effective tax rate and lower
year-over-year shares outstanding.
First Quarter 2017 Strategic Highlights
Innovating Firsts: strengthen position and drive differentiation
in priority R&D platforms
-
Sweetness and savory modulation portfolio sales improved strong
double-digits
-
Encapsulation-related sales continued strong growth in Personal Wash
-
Launched & commercialized two new flavor molecules
Win Where We Compete: achieve market leadership position in key
markets, categories & customers
-
North America sales +14%, inclusive of our recent acquisitions
-
IFF | Lucas Meyer Cosmetics won three beauty industry awards from
CosmeticsDesign
-
Growth achieved across both global and regional accounts, with
regionals outpacing
Become Our Customers Partner of Choice: attain commercial
excellence
-
Extended business access through core list status with a multinational
Flavors customer
-
Received an innovation award from a top Flavors customer
-
Launched 2016 Sustainability Report "Circular by Design
-
IFF-LMR Naturals Achieved 9th For Life Certification: Burgundy
Blackcurrant Bud
Strengthen and Expand the Portfolio: pursue value creation
through collaborations & acquisitions
-
Purchased PowderPure in April 2017 to further expand expertise and
offerings for clean label solutions that satisfy consumer demands
-
David Michael and Fragrance Resources acquisitions contributed
approximately 5 percentage points of sales growth and 3 percentage
points of operating profit growth in Q1 2017
First Quarter 2017 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
Sales
|
|
Segment Profit
|
Fragrances:
|
|
3%
|
|
(8)%
|
|
3%
|
|
(6)%
|
Acquisition Impact
|
|
4%
|
|
0%
|
|
4%
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flavors:
|
|
9%
|
|
7%
|
|
10%
|
|
12%
|
Acquisition Impact
|
|
6%
|
|
5%
|
|
6%
|
|
5%
Fragrances Business Unit
-
On a reported basis, sales increased 3%, or $11.3 million, to $422.1
million. Currency neutral sales also improved 3% led by growth in Fine
Fragrances, Fabric Care and Fragrance Ingredients.
-
Fine Fragrances improved 10% on a reported basis and on a currency
neutral basis, inclusive of additional sales related to the
acquisition of Fragrance Resources. Three of the four regions achieved
strong growth with the exception of Latin America, which experienced
abnormally high volume erosion due to weak economic conditions.
-
Consumer Fragrances increased 1% on a reported and 2% on a currency
neutral basis, principally driven by the additional sales related to
the acquisition of Fragrance Resources and low single-digit growth in
Fabric Care.
-
Fragrance Ingredients grew 1% on a reported basis and 2% on a currency
neutral basis, as double-digit growth in EAME and Latin America was
offset by softness in North America and Greater Asia.
-
Fragrances segment profit decreased 8% on a reported basis and 6% on a
currency neutral basis, as volume growth and the benefits from
productivity initiatives were more than offset by unfavorable price to
input costs, as well as several unplanned expenses.
Flavors Business Unit
-
On a reported basis, sales increased 9%, or $33.7 million, to $406.2
million, while currency neutral sales grew 10% with broad-based
organic growth across all regions, as well as the contribution of
sales related to the David Michael acquisition.
-
EAME was flat on a reported basis and increased 6% on a currency
neutral basis, led by high-single-digit increases in Western Europe
and Central, Southern and Eastern Europe.
-
North America grew 27% reflecting additional sales related to the
acquisition of David Michael, as well as strong double-digit growth in
Dairy and Savory in the organic business.
-
Latin America increased 9% on a reported and 7% on a currency neutral
basis, led by double-digit growth in Mexico and Andean Pact and
mid-single-digit growth in South Cone.
-
Greater Asia increased 2% on a reported and 3% on a currency neutral
basis, led by strong double-digit growth in India, Thailand and the
Philippines.
-
Flavors segment profit grew 7% on a reported basis and 12% on a
currency neutral basis, led by volume growth, the benefits from
productivity initiatives and the contribution of the David Michael
acquisition.
FY 2017 Financial Guidance: Percent Change vs. Prior Year
The Companys full year 2017 guidance:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency Neutral
|
|
FX Impact1
|
|
Adjusted2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
7.5% - 8.5%
|
|
~(1.5)%
|
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
Operating Profit
|
|
5.5% - 6.5%
|
|
~(2.5)%
|
|
3.0% - 4.0%
|
EPS
|
|
6.5% - 7.5%
|
|
~(3.0)%
|
|
3.5% - 4.5%
1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2
Excludes items impacting comparability
A copy of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-Q will be available on
its website at www.iff.com
or at sec.gov by May 10, 2017.
Audio Webcast
A live webcast to discuss the Companys first quarter financial results
will be held on May 9, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Investors may access the
webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's IR website
at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a
recorded version will be made available on the Company's website
approximately one hour after the event and will remain available on
IFFs website for one year.
Cautionary Statement Under The Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes "forward-looking statements under the
Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding our outlook for fiscal year 2017, the expected
impact of and benefits from productivity initiatives long-term and the
impact of our actions on long-term value creation for our customers and
shareholders. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their
entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained
in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including
the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on
February 28, 2017. The Company wishes to caution readers that certain
important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the
Companys actual results and could cause the Companys actual results
for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any
forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. With
respect to the Companys expectations regarding these statements, such
factors include, but are not limited to: (1) macroeconomic trends
affecting the emerging markets; (2) the Companys ability to implement
and adapt its Vision 2020 strategy; (3) the Companys ability to
successfully identify and complete acquisitions in line with its Vision
2020 strategy, and to realize the anticipated benefits of those
acquisitions; (4) the Companys ability to realize the benefits of its
productivity initiatives and other optimization activities, (5) the
Companys ability to effectively compete in its market, and to
successfully develop new and competitive products that appeal to its
customers and consumers; (6) changes in consumer preferences and demand
for the Companys products or a decline in consumer confidence and
spending; (7) the Companys ability to benefit from its investments and
expansion in emerging markets; (8) the impact of currency fluctuations
or devaluations in the principal foreign markets in which it operates,
including the devaluation of the Euro; (9) the economic and political
risks associated with the Companys international operations, including
challenging economic conditions in China and Latin America; (10) the
impact of any failure of the Companys key information technology
systems or a breach of information security; (11) the Companys ability
to attract and retain talented employees; (12) the Companys ability to
comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with U.S. and
foreign environmental protection laws; (13) volatility and increases in
the price of raw materials, energy and transportation; (14) price
realization in a rising input cost environment (15) fluctuations in the
quality and availability of raw materials; (16) the impact of a
disruption in the Companys supply chain or its relationship with its
suppliers; (17) the impact of customer claims or product recalls; (18)
any adverse impact on the availability, effectiveness and cost of the
Companys hedging and risk management strategies; (19) the Companys
ability to successfully manage its working capital and inventory
balances; (20) uncertainties regarding the outcome of, or funding
requirements related to litigation or settlement of pending litigation
uncertain tax positions or other contingencies; (21) the effect of legal
and regulatory developments, as well as restrictions or costs that may
be imposed on the Company or its operations by U.S. and foreign
governments; (22) adverse changes in federal, state, local and
international tax legislation or policies, including with respect to
transfer pricing and state aid, and adverse results of tax audits,
assessments, or disputes; and (23) changes in market conditions or
governmental regulations relating to our pension and postretirement
obligations. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible
for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact
of such risks on the Companys business. Accordingly, the Company
undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide in this press release (1) Currency Neutral Sales, (2)
Adjusted Operating Profit and Currency Neutral Adjusted Operating Profit
and (3) Adjusted EPS and Currency Neutral Adjusted EPS, which exclude
restructuring costs and other significant items such as legal
charges/credits, gain on sale of assets, operational improvement
initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration-related costs, CTA
realization (often referred to as "Items Impacting Comparability) and,
with respect to the currency neutral items, the impact of foreign
currency movements, that are of a non-operational nature. We provide
these metrics as we believe that they are useful in providing period to
period comparisons of the results of our operational performance. When
we provide our expectations for our currency neutral metrics in our full
year 2017 guidance, we estimate the anticipated FX impact by comparing
prior year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates
in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying
transaction. When we provide our expectations for our Adjusted Operating
Profit and our Adjusted EPS in our full year 2017 guidance, the closest
corresponding GAAP measures (expected reported Operating Profit and EPS)
and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectation
and the corresponding GAAP measure generally are not available without
unreasonable effort due to inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing
and amount of reconciling items that would be excluded from the GAAP
measure in the relevant future period and the relevant tax impact of
such reconciling items on EPS. The variability of the excluded items may
have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future
GAAP results. Currency Neutral Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit,
Currency Neutral Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted EPS and Currency
Neutral Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as
substitutes for analysis of the Companys results under GAAP and may not
be comparable to other companies calculation of such metrics.
Meet IFF
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF)
is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At
the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery,
constantly asking "what if?. That passion for exploration drives us to
co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine
fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as
beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,300 team members globally take
advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development,
creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated
offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com,
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
828,293
|
|
|
$
|
783,312
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
463,627
|
|
|
|
423,103
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
364,666
|
|
|
|
360,209
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
69,711
|
|
|
|
63,385
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
140,330
|
|
|
|
123,543
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
7,066
|
|
|
|
6,061
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
|
10,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Gain on sales of fixed assets
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(2,713
|
)
|
|
(99
|
)%
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
137,437
|
|
|
|
169,933
|
|
|
(19
|
)%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
12,807
|
|
|
|
12,478
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(13,857
|
)
|
|
|
2,559
|
|
|
(642
|
)%
|
Income before taxes
|
|
|
138,487
|
|
|
|
154,896
|
|
|
(11
|
)%
|
Taxes on income
|
|
|
22,723
|
|
|
|
36,293
|
|
|
(37
|
)%
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
115,764
|
|
|
$
|
118,603
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
$
|
1.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
79,098
|
|
|
|
79,666
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
79,409
|
|
|
|
80,055
|
|
|
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
300,067
|
|
$
|
323,992
|
Receivables
|
|
|
637,521
|
|
|
550,658
|
Inventories
|
|
|
604,251
|
|
|
592,017
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
169,594
|
|
|
142,347
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,711,433
|
|
|
1,609,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
791,920
|
|
|
775,716
|
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
|
|
|
1,510,683
|
|
|
1,365,906
|
Other assets
|
|
|
238,223
|
|
|
266,348
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
4,252,259
|
|
$
|
4,016,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank borrowings and overdrafts, commercial paper and current portion
|
|
of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
365,669
|
|
$
|
258,516
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
620,155
|
|
|
639,781
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
985,824
|
|
|
898,297
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
1,186,417
|
|
|
1,066,855
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
448,501
|
|
|
420,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
1,631,517
|
|
|
1,631,134
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
4,252,259
|
|
$
|
4,016,984
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
115,764
|
|
|
$
|
118,603
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
26,802
|
|
|
|
26,697
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(3,766
|
)
|
|
|
4,193
|
|
Gain on disposal of assets
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(2,713
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
5,819
|
|
|
|
5,930
|
|
Pension contributions
|
|
|
(25,263
|
)
|
|
|
(7,410
|
)
|
Foreign currency gain on liquidation of entity
|
|
|
(12,214
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
(60,858
|
)
|
|
|
(60,655
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(109
|
)
|
|
|
3,256
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(1,978
|
)
|
|
|
(29,375
|
)
|
Accruals for incentive compensation
|
|
|
(23,485
|
)
|
|
|
(11,598
|
)
|
Other current payables and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(7,286
|
)
|
|
|
10,456
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
29,016
|
|
|
|
2,178
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
(20,720
|
)
|
|
|
(19,619
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
21,701
|
|
|
|
39,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received
|
|
|
(138,093
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(26,662
|
)
|
|
|
(22,512
|
)
|
Maturity of net investment hedges
|
|
|
1,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of assets
|
|
|
619
|
|
|
|
1,366
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(162,188
|
)
|
|
|
(21,146
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
|
|
|
(50,677
|
)
|
|
|
(44,826
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility borrowings and
overdrafts
|
|
|
97,275
|
|
|
|
(124,602
|
)
|
Increase in commercial paper
|
|
|
107,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,796
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
555,559
|
|
Gain (Loss) on pre-issuance hedges
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
(3,244
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of stock under stock plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
Employee withholding taxes paid
|
|
|
(3,000
|
)
|
|
|
(7,296
|
)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
(37,612
|
)
|
|
|
(40,007
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
113,727
|
|
|
|
330,951
|
|
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
2,835
|
|
|
|
(2,859
|
)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(23,925
|
)
|
|
|
346,889
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
|
323,992
|
|
|
|
181,988
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
300,067
|
|
|
$
|
528,877
|
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Business Unit Performance
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
|
|
Flavors
|
|
$
|
406,164
|
|
|
$
|
372,508
|
|
Fragrances
|
|
|
422,129
|
|
|
|
410,804
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
828,293
|
|
|
|
783,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
|
|
Flavors
|
|
|
98,010
|
|
|
|
91,813
|
|
Fragrances
|
|
|
81,700
|
|
|
|
89,237
|
|
Global Expenses
|
|
|
(16,200
|
)
|
|
|
(13,870
|
)
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
|
(10,143
|
)
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
Acquisition and related costs
|
|
|
(8,788
|
)
|
|
|
(1,037
|
)
|
Operational improvement initiative costs
|
|
|
(621
|
)
|
|
|
(268
|
)
|
Legal (charges) credits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,446
|
|
Gain on sales of assets
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
2,713
|
|
Tax assessment
|
|
|
(5,350
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Integration-related costs
|
|
|
(1,192
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
137,437
|
|
|
|
169,933
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
(12,807
|
)
|
|
|
(12,478
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
13,857
|
|
|
|
(2,559
|
)
|
Income before taxes
|
|
$
|
138,487
|
|
|
$
|
154,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Margin
|
|
|
|
|
Flavors
|
|
|
24.1
|
%
|
|
|
24.6
|
%
|
Fragrances
|
|
|
19.4
|
%
|
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Sales Performance by Region and Category
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2017 vs. 2016
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage Change in Sales by Region of Destination
|
|
|
|
|
Fine
|
|
Consumer Fragrances
|
|
Ingredients
|
|
Total Frag.
|
|
Flavors
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
Reported
|
|
7%
|
|
4%
|
|
-10%
|
|
1%
|
|
27%
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EAME
|
|
Reported
|
|
21%
|
|
5%
|
|
11%
|
|
11%
|
|
0%
|
|
7%
|
|
|
Currency Neutral
|
|
24%
|
|
8%
|
|
13%
|
|
14%
|
|
6%
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latin America
|
|
Reported
|
|
-14%
|
|
-8%
|
|
16%
|
|
-8%
|
|
9%
|
|
-2%
|
|
|
Currency Neutral
|
|
-21%
|
|
-9%
|
|
16%
|
|
-10%
|
|
7%
|
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greater Asia
|
|
Reported
|
|
14%
|
|
3%
|
|
-12%
|
|
1%
|
|
2%
|
|
2%
|
|
|
Currency Neutral
|
|
15%
|
|
4%
|
|
-12%
|
|
2%
|
|
3%
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Reported
|
|
10%
|
|
1%
|
|
1%
|
|
3%
|
|
9%
|
|
6%
|
|
|
Currency Neutral
|
|
10%
|
|
2%
|
|
2%
|
|
3%
|
|
10%
|
|
7%
Currency neutral growth is calculated by translating prior year sales
at the exchange rates used for the corresponding 2017 period.
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Foreign Exchange Impact
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 Consolidated
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
EPS
|
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
|
|
6%
|
|
-19%
|
|
-1%
|
Items Impacting Comparability
|
|
0%
|
|
17%
|
|
7%*
|
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
6%
|
|
-2%
|
|
5%
|
Currency Impact
|
|
1%
|
|
5%
|
|
4%
|
% Change - Currency Neutral (Adjusted)
|
|
7%
|
|
3%
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 Flavors
|
|
Sales
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
|
|
9%
|
|
7%
|
|
|
Currency Impact
|
|
2%*
|
|
5%
|
|
|
% Change - Currency Neutral
|
|
10%
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 Fragrances
|
|
Sales
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
|
|
3%
|
|
-8%
|
|
|
Currency Impact
|
|
1%*
|
|
2%
|
|
|
% Change - Currency Neutral
|
|
3%
|
|
-6%
|
|
*Item does not foot due to rounding
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation
information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted
amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should
not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial
statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
First Quarter 2017
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (a)
|
|
Acquisition and Related Costs (b)
|
|
Integration related costs (c)
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
364,666
|
|
621
|
|
5,301
|
|
88
|
|
$
|
370,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
Acquisition and Related Costs (b)
|
|
Integration related costs (c)
|
|
Tax Assessment (d)
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
140,330
|
|
(3,487)
|
|
(943)
|
|
(5,350)
|
|
$
|
130,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
Restructuring and Other Charges (e)
|
|
Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (a)
|
|
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
|
|
Gain on Sale of Asset (f)
|
|
Integration related costs (c)
|
|
Tax Assessment (d)
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
$
|
137,437
|
|
10,143
|
|
621
|
|
8,788
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
1,192
|
|
5,350
|
|
$
|
163,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
Restructuring and Other Charges (e)
|
|
Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (a)
|
|
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
|
|
Gain on Sale of Asset (f)
|
|
Integration related costs (c)
|
|
Tax Assessment (d)
|
|
CTA Realization (g)
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
Income before taxes
|
|
$
|
138,487
|
|
10,143
|
|
621
|
|
8,788
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
1,191
|
|
5,350
|
|
|
(12,214)
|
|
$
|
152,345
|
Taxes on income (h)
|
|
$
|
22,723
|
|
2,967
|
|
155
|
|
3,138
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
362
|
|
1,892
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,230
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
115,764
|
|
7,176
|
|
466
|
|
5,650
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
829
|
|
3,458
|
|
|
(12,214)
|
|
$
|
121,115
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
(0.15)
|
|
$
|
1.52
|
(a)
|
|
Represents accelerated depreciation and idle labor costs in
Hangzhou, China.
|
(b)
|
|
Represents the amortization of inventory "step-up" related to the
acquisitions of David Michael and Fragrance Resources, included in
Cost of goods sold and transaction costs related to the acquisitions
of David Michael, Fragrance Resources and PowderPure, included in
Selling and administrative expenses.
|
(c)
|
|
Represents costs related to the integration of the David Michael
and Fragrance Resources acquisitions.
|
(d)
|
|
Represents the reserve for payment of a tax assessment related to
commercial rent for prior periods.
|
(e)
|
|
Represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity
Program.
|
(f)
|
|
Represents gains on sale of assets primarily in Latin America.
|
(g)
|
|
Represents the release of CTA related to the liquidation of a
foreign entity.
|
(h)
|
|
The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is
computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as
the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP
adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax
rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred,
except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax
expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For the first quarter of
2017, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax
credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors
are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such
factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit).
|
|
|
The Company tracks the amount of amortization recorded on recent
acquisitions in order to monitor its progress with respect to its
Vision 2020 goals. The following amounts were recorded with respect
to recent acquisitions: $1.3M related to Fragrance Resources, $0.6M
related to David Michael, $1.9M related to Lucas Meyer and $1.6M
related to Ottens Flavors
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation
information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted
amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should
not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial
statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
First Quarter 2016
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
Restructuring and Other Charges (a)
|
|
Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (b)
|
|
Acquisition and Related Costs (c)
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
360,209
|
|
101
|
|
268
|
|
|
889
|
|
$
|
361,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
Acquisition and Related Costs (c)
|
|
Legal Charges/Credits (d)
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
123,543
|
|
(148)
|
|
1,446
|
|
$
|
124,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Operating Profit
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
Restructuring and Other Charges (a)
|
|
Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (b)
|
|
Acquisition Related Costs (c)
|
|
Legal Charges/Credits (d)
|
|
Gain on Sale of Asset (e)
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
Operating profit
|
|
$
|
169,933
|
|
101
|
|
268
|
|
|
1,037
|
|
|
(1,446)
|
|
(2,713)
|
|
$
|
167,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
Restructuring and Other Charges (a)
|
|
Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (b)
|
|
Acquisition Related Costs (c)
|
|
Legal Charges/Credits (d)
|
|
Gain on Sale of Asset (e)
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
Income before taxes
|
|
$
|
154,896
|
|
101
|
|
268
|
|
|
1,037
|
|
|
(1,446)
|
|
(2,713)
|
|
$
|
152,143
|
|
Taxes on income (f)
|
|
$
|
36,293
|
|
19
|
|
67
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
(402)
|
|
(572)
|
|
$
|
35,772
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
118,603
|
|
82
|
|
201
|
|
|
670
|
|
|
(1,044)
|
|
(2,141)
|
|
$
|
116,371
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
1.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
*
|
(a)
|
|
Accelerated depreciation related to restructuring activities.
|
(b)
|
|
Accelerated depreciation in Hangzhou, China.
|
(c)
|
|
Expense related to the amortization of inventory step-up,
included in Cost of goods sold, and additional transaction costs
related to the acquisition of Lucas Meyer, included in Selling and
administrative expenses.
|
(d)
|
|
Amounts received related to the Spanish capital tax settlement.
|
(e)
|
|
Principally related to gain on sale of property in Europe.
|
(f)
|
|
The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is
computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as
the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP
adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax
rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred. For
the first quarter of 2016, these non-GAAP adjustments were not
subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the
extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP
adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in
calculating the tax expense (benefit).
|
|
|
The Company tracks the amount of amortization recorded on recent
acquisitions in order to monitor its progress with respect to its
Vision 2020 goals. The following amounts were recorded with respect
to recent acquisitions: $2.6M related to Lucas Meyer and $1.6M
related to Ottens Flavors.
|
|
|
*This item does not foot due to rounding
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
521 West 57th
Street
New York, NY 10019
T +212.765.5500
F +212.708.7132
iff.com
