Ignyta Announces Presentation of New Phase 1B Clinical Data on RXDX-105 in RET Fusion-Positive NSCLC at ESMO 2017 Congress

Ignyta, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a biotechnology company focused on precision medicine in oncology, today announced that new data on RXDX-105  a VEGFR-sparing, potent RET inhibitor  will be presented in a late-breaking proffered paper session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, September 10 at 5:15 p.m. Central European time.

A conference call and live webcast will be held on September 11, 2017, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time (8:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss highlights of the data presented and to provide a pipeline review, including lead product candidate entrectiniban orally bioavailable, CNS-active tyrosine kinase inhibitor focused on targeting tumors that harbor NTRK fusions or ROS1 fusions, currently being studied in a registration-enabling Phase 2 clinical trial known as STARTRK-2.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 930-1344 (U.S.) or (719) 457-2642 (international) and provide Conference ID 6430774. To access the live webcast, go to https://www.ignyta.com/investors/.

A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call in the Investors section of the companys website at https://www.ignyta.com/investors/, and will be archived and available at that site for 14 days.

About Ignyta, Inc.

Blazing a New Future for Patients with Cancer

At Ignyta, we work tirelessly on behalf of patients with cancer to offer potentially life-saving, precisely targeted therapeutics (Rx) guided by diagnostic (Dx) tests. Our integrated Rx/Dx strategy allows us to enter uncharted territory, illuminating the molecular drivers of cancer and quickly advancing treatments to address them. This approach embraces even those patients with rare cancers, who have the highest unmet need and who may otherwise not have access to effective treatment options. With our pipeline of potentially first-in-class or best-in-class precision medicines, we are pursuing the ultimate goal of not just shrinking tumors, but eradicating cancer relapse and recurrence in precisely defined patient populations.

For more information, please visit: www.ignyta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Ignyta as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to the development of entrectinib, RXDX-105 and our other product candidates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company; Ignyta's ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in Ignyta's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for final results of the ongoing clinical trials of entrectinib or other product candidates, or any future clinical trials of entrectinib or other product candidates, to differ from preliminary or expected results; Ignyta's ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our dependence on third party manufacturers for supply of our product candidates and any approved products; Ignyta's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the risk that orphan drug exclusivity may not effectively protect a product from competition and that such exclusivity may not be maintained; the potential for the company to fail to maintain the CAP accreditation and CLIA certification of its diagnostic laboratory; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which Ignyta operates; and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Ignyta assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents the company files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation Ignyta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

