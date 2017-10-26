Immersion Signs License Agreement with Tencent to Incorporate Haptics into Tencent Super NBA Game

Immersion (Nasdaq: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, announced today that it has signed a license agreement with Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Company Limited ("Tencent). The agreement allows Tencent to include software components of Immersions Haptic Gaming SDK to enhance its new game, Tencent Super NBA, with creative tactile effects from Immersion.

With Immersions Haptic Gaming SDK, Tencent can quickly add the sense of touch to its mobile game, saving weeks of development time and getting the best haptic performance in the industry. Within Tencent Super NBA, Immersions high-quality touch effects enhance the athletic sensation as players feel the action in the game.

"Augmenting sight and sound, high-quality touch effects make gameplay more exciting and immersive, said Shuo Liu, General Manager of Immersion Greater China. "We are pleased to work with Tencent to enhance its mobile games with haptics.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users sense of touch. With more than 2,500 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, advertising, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

