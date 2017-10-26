Immersion Signs License Agreement with Tencent to Incorporate Haptics into Tencent Super NBA Game

Immersion (Nasdaq: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch
feedback technology, announced today that it has signed a license
agreement with Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Company Limited
("Tencent). The agreement allows Tencent to include software components
of Immersions Haptic Gaming SDK to enhance its new game, Tencent
Super
NBA, with creative tactile effects from Immersion.
With Immersions Haptic Gaming SDK, Tencent can quickly add the sense of
touch to its mobile game, saving weeks of development time and getting
the best haptic performance in the industry. Within Tencent
Super
NBA, Immersions high-quality touch effects enhance the athletic
sensation as players feel the action in the game.
"Augmenting sight and sound, high-quality touch effects make gameplay
more exciting and immersive, said Shuo Liu, General Manager of
Immersion Greater China. "We are pleased to work with Tencent to enhance
its mobile games with haptics.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch
feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides
technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences
that enhance digital interactions by engaging users sense of touch.
With more than 2,500 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology
has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides
haptics in mobile, automotive, advertising, gaming, medical and consumer
electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California
with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.
