26.10.2017 14:30
Immersion Signs License Agreement with Tencent to Incorporate Haptics into Tencent Super NBA Game

Immersion (Nasdaq: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, announced today that it has signed a license agreement with Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Company Limited ("Tencent). The agreement allows Tencent to include software components of Immersions Haptic Gaming SDK to enhance its new game, Tencent Super NBA, with creative tactile effects from Immersion.

With Immersions Haptic Gaming SDK, Tencent can quickly add the sense of touch to its mobile game, saving weeks of development time and getting the best haptic performance in the industry. Within Tencent Super NBA, Immersions high-quality touch effects enhance the athletic sensation as players feel the action in the game.

"Augmenting sight and sound, high-quality touch effects make gameplay more exciting and immersive, said Shuo Liu, General Manager of Immersion Greater China. "We are pleased to work with Tencent to enhance its mobile games with haptics.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users sense of touch. With more than 2,500 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, advertising, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits or broad market appeal of Immersions touch feedback technology, the ease of incorporating the Haptic Gaming SDK into a mobile game, the continuing availability of mobile games that incorporate Immersions touch effects, and the appeal of tactile effects to mobile game players.

Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion's business, which include, but are not limited to: unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in product development efforts (including with respect to Immersions touch feedback technology) by Immersion and its licensees (including Tencent); unanticipated changes in the mobile gaming industry; unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in implementation efforts by Immersions licensees; adverse outcomes in any future intellectual property-related litigation and the costs related thereto; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for Immersion's products or third party products incorporating Immersion's technologies; and a delay in or failure to achieve the acceptance of touch feedback as an exciting and immersive mobile gaming experience. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of Immersion.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

