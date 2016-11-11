The European Commission (EC) granted a marketing authorization for
IMRALDI® (also known as SB5), an adalimumab biosimilar
referencing Humira®.1
IMRALDI has been developed by Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture between
Samsung BioLogics and Biogen (NASDAQ, BIIB) and is approved for the
treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), juvenile idiopathic arthritis,
axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, pediatric
plaque psoriasis, adult and adolescent hidradenitis suppurativa, Crohns
disease, pediatric Crohns disease, ulcerative colitis and uveitis.
IMRALDI is the third anti-TNF biosimilar from Biogen to receive a
marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) following the
approval in 2016 of BENEPALI® (etanercept), a biosimilar
referencing Enbrel®,2 and FLIXABI®
(infliximab), a biosimilar referencing Remicade®.3
Anti-TNF therapies represent some of the EUs largest drug expenditures,
costing an estimated $9 billion (8 billion) each year from 2011 to 2014.4,5
Introducing biosimilars of the top three anti-TNF therapies in Europe
could lead to estimated potential savings of up to $11.44 billion (9.69
billion), between the patent expiry date of each reference product and
2020.5,6 With the approval of IMRALDI, Biogen has become the
first company to have approved biosimilars for all three of these
therapies.
"Todays decision marks another positive step in transforming the lives
of people with chronic autoimmune conditions, said Jean-Paul Kress, EVP
International and Head of Global Therapeutic Operations, Biogen. "As the
number of approved biosimilars continues to grow, so does the
anticipated potential to increase physician choice and patient access to
biologics.
The EC approval was based on a robust preclinical and clinical data
package comparing IMRALDI with Humira. The clinical data include results
from two head-to-head studies a Phase I study in healthy volunteers
that demonstrated pharmacokinetic bioequivalence to Humira7
and a 52 week Phase III, randomized, double-blind, multicenter study, in
which IMRALDI demonstrated comparable efficacy and comparable safety and
immunogenicity to Humira in patients with moderate to severe RA despite
methotrexate therapy.8,9 The primary endpoint of the Phase
III study, the American College of Rheumatology 20% (ACR20) response at
Week 24, was met, demonstrating equivalent efficacy to Humira (ACR20
response rate was 72.5% in the IMRALDI group versus 72.0% in the Humira
group).8 Between Week 24 and Week 52, in 125 patients who
were switched from Humira to IMRALDI, efficacy, safety, and
immunogenicity profiles were found to be comparable to those in patients
who remained on Humira (129) or IMRALDI (254) during the transition
period.9
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine,
Biogen discovers, develops and delivers innovative therapies worldwide
for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative
diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology and
today the Company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat
multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first and only approved treatment
for spinal muscular atrophy, and is at the forefront of neurology
research for conditions including Alzheimers disease, Parkinsons
disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and
commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information,
please visit www.biogen.com.
