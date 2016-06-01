Information Available Concerning the Annual General Meeting of Europcar Groupe to Be Held on May 10, 2017

Regulatory News:
The shareholders of Europcar Groupe (Paris:EUCAR) are invited to
participate to its Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, May
10, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Paris Country Club, Le Manoir, 84, avenue
de Fouilleuse, 92500 Rueil-Malmaison.
Information concerning the Annual General Meeting was published in the
BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on April 3,
2017 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on
attending and voting. This notification about the Annual General Meeting
together with the Management Boards report on the draft resolutions and
legal information are now available on the http://finance.europcar-group.com
website. The convening notice will be published in the BALO on April 21,
2017 and will be also available on the website of Europcar Groupe.
Other documents and information concerning the Annual General Meeting
are now available for shareholders at Europcar Groupe's registered
office and are also published on the Companys website mentioned above
under legal and regulatory provisions.
* * *
About Europcar Groupe
Europcar Groupe shares (EUCAR) are
listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. Europcar is the European
leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility
markets. Active in more than 130 countries and
territories, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle
rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as
sites operated by franchisees and partners. In addition to the Europcar®
brand, the company offers low-cost vehicle rentals under the InterRent®
brand. A commitment to customer satisfaction drives the company and its
6,000 people forward and provides the impetus for continuous development
of new services. The Europcar Lab was created to respond to tomorrows
mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such
as Ubeeqo and E-Car Club.
Further details on our website:
http://finance.europcar-group.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170418006249/en/