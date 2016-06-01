18.04.2017 18:59
Information Available Concerning the Annual General Meeting of Europcar Groupe to Be Held on May 10, 2017

The shareholders of Europcar Groupe (Paris:EUCAR) are invited to participate to its Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Paris Country Club, Le Manoir, 84, avenue de Fouilleuse, 92500 Rueil-Malmaison.

Information concerning the Annual General Meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on April 3, 2017 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting. This notification about the Annual General Meeting together with the Management Boards report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on the http://finance.europcar-group.com website. The convening notice will be published in the BALO on April 21, 2017 and will be also available on the website of Europcar Groupe.

Other documents and information concerning the Annual General Meeting are now available for shareholders at Europcar Groupe's registered office and are also published on the Companys website mentioned above under legal and regulatory provisions.

* * *

About Europcar Groupe
Europcar Groupe shares (EUCAR) are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. In addition to the Europcar® brand, the company offers low-cost vehicle rentals under the InterRent® brand. A commitment to customer satisfaction drives the company and its 6,000 people forward and provides the impetus for continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab was created to respond to tomorrows mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo and E-Car Club.

Further details on our website:
http://finance.europcar-group.com

