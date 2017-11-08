Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) (the "Company")
announced today results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the
third full quarter since the Company commenced real estate operations
and completed its initial public offering in December 2016.
Third Quarter 2017 Highlights
Financial Results and Financing Activity
-
The Company generated total revenues of approximately $1.6 million in
the quarter, reflecting the rent paid by tenants PharmaCann LLC
("PharmaCann") and Holistic Industries LLC ("Holistic") at the
Company's medical-use cannabis cultivation facilities located in New
York and Maryland (the "Maryland Property"), respectively.
-
The Company recorded net income of $334,000 for the quarter, or $0.09
per basic and diluted share, and adjusted fund from operations
("AFFO") of $724,000, or $0.21 per diluted share.
-
The Company paid its second consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.15
per share on October 13, 2017, to stockholders of record as of
September 29, 2017.
-
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company issued 600,000
shares of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the
"Series A Preferred Stock"), raising $15.0 million in gross proceeds.
Portfolio Update and Acquisition Activity
-
The Company increased its total investment in the Maryland Property to
approximately $16.9 million, resulting in an adjustment to Holistic's
base rent at the Maryland Property to approximately $2.6 million per
year.
-
In August 2017, Holistic received final approvals from the Maryland
Medical Cannabis Commission for both cultivation and processing of
medical-use cannabis, and also received provisional approval for
dispensing medical cannabis.
-
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company acquired two
medical-use cannabis cultivation facilities in sale-leaseback
transactions with subsidiaries of Vireo Health, LLC ("Vireo") in New
York and Minnesota for an aggregate consideration of $8.4 million,
which includes a $1.0 million tenant improvement allowance available
in each transaction for additional improvements at each property.
Portfolio Update, Acquisition Activity and Pipeline
Portfolio Update
On August 1, 2017, the Company paid an additional $3.0 million to the
seller upon the seller's completion of the development milestones at the
Company's Maryland Property located at 9220 Alaking Court in Capitol
Heights, Maryland, which was under development when the Company acquired
the Maryland Property in May 2017. On October 2, 2017, the Company also
funded Holistic's request for reimbursement of $5.9 million in tenant
improvements at the Maryland Property, in accordance with its lease with
Holistic. After funding the tenant improvements, the Company's total
investment in the Maryland Property was approximately $16.9 million
(excluding transaction costs), and, effective as of October 1, 2017,
Holistic's annualized base rent was approximately $2.6 million (in
excess of 15% of the Company's total investment), or approximately
$213,760 per month, of which $187,500 is subject to annual escalations
of 3.25% for the remaining period of the initial 16-year lease term.
Acquisition Activity
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on October 23, 2017, the Company
acquired a property in New York for approximately $3.4 million
(excluding transaction costs) in a sale-leaseback transaction, and
concurrently entered into a triple-net lease for the entire property
with a subsidiary of Vireo to operate a medical-use cannabis cultivation
and processing facility. Vireo and its subsidiaries operate one
cultivation and processing facility and four registered medical-use
cannabis dispensaries in Minnesota, and one cultivation and processing
facility and four registered medical-use cannabis dispensaries in New
York, and are provisionally approved to cultivate and process
medical-use cannabis in Pennsylvania. The tenant is responsible for
paying all structural repairs, maintenance expenses, insurance and taxes
related to the property, and the lease provides that the Company will
fund up to $1.0 million as reimbursement for future tenant improvements
at the property. The initial annualized base rent for the property is
$660,000, or 15% of the sum of the purchase price and the tenant
improvement allowance made available for the property, and subject to
annual increases at a rate of 3.5%. The Company also receives a property
management fee under the lease equal to 1.5% of the then-current base
rent throughout the term. The initial lease term is 15 years, with two
options to extend the term of the lease for two additional five-year
periods.
Also subsequent to the end of the quarter, on November 8, 2017, the
Company acquired a property in Minnesota for approximately $3.0 million
(excluding transaction costs) in a sale-leaseback transaction. Upon the
closing, the Company entered into a triple-net lease for the entire
property with another subsidiary of Vireo to operate a medical-use
cannabis cultivation and processing facility. The tenant is responsible
for paying all structural repairs, maintenance expenses, insurance and
taxes related to the property, and the lease provides that the Company
will fund up to $1.0 million as reimbursement for future tenant
improvements at the property. The initial annual base rent for the
property is $600,000, or 15% of the sum of the purchase price and the
tenant improvement allowance made available for the property, and
subject to annual increases at a rate of 3.5%. The Company also receives
a property management fee under the lease equal to 1.5% of the
then-current base rent throughout the term. The initial lease term is 15
years, with two options to extend the term of the lease for two
additional five-year periods.
Pipeline
As of November 8, 2017, the Company had identified and was in various
stages of reviewing approximately $100 million of potential properties
for acquisition, which amount is estimated based on sellers' asking
prices for the properties, ongoing negotiations with sellers, the
Company's assessment of the values of such properties after taking into
account the current and expected lease revenue, operating history, age
and condition of the property, and other relevant factors. The Company
cannot provide assurances that it will complete the purchase of the
properties in the Company's pipeline on the terms described herein, or
at all.
Financing Activity
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on October 19, 2017, the Company
completed an underwritten public offering of 600,000 shares of Series A
Preferred Stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share, resulting
in gross proceeds of $15.0 million. Dividends on the Series A Preferred
Stock are payable quarterly in arrears on or about the 15th day of
January, April, July and October of each year, with the first dividend
scheduled to be paid on January 16, 2018. The Series A Preferred Stock
ranks senior to the Company's common stock with respect to dividend
rights and rights upon the Company's liquidation, dissolution or winding
up. The Series A Preferred Stock has no stated maturity date and is not
subject to mandatory redemption or any sinking fund. Generally, the
Company is not permitted to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock prior to
October 19, 2022, except in limited circumstances relating to the
Company's ability to qualify as a REIT and in certain other
circumstances related to a change of control (as defined in the articles
supplementary for the Series A Preferred Stock). The Company expects to
use the net proceeds to invest in specialized industrial real estate
assets that support the regulated medical-use cannabis cultivation and
processing industry and for general corporate purposes.
Financial Results
The Company generated total revenues of approximately $1.6 million for
the three months ended September 30, 2017, and total revenues of
approximately $4.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017,
reflecting the rent paid by PharmaCann at the Company's medical-use
cannabis cultivation facility located in New York (the "PharmaCann
Property") and rent paid by Holistic at the Maryland Property. Base rent
under the lease with Holistic for the Maryland Property was subject to
an initial rent abatement of three months, which expired on August 26,
2017. The Company began real estate operations after closing its initial
public offering and purchasing the PharmaCann Property in December 2016.
For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company recorded net
income and net income per basic and diluted share of $334,000 and $0.09,
respectively; funds from operations ("FFO") and FFO per diluted share of
$551,000 and $0.16, respectively; and AFFO and AFFO per diluted share of
$724,000 and $0.21, respectively.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company recorded a net
loss and net loss per basic and diluted share of ($679,000) and ($0.21),
respectively; FFO and FFO per basic share of ($126,000) and ($0.04),
respectively; and AFFO and AFFO per diluted share of approximately $1.5
million and $0.44, respectively.
FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the
real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of
real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments
from GAAP net loss available to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO and
definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.
Teleconference and Webcast
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will not be conducting a
conference call to discuss its third quarter 2017 earnings results, but
does expect to conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter
and full-year 2017 earnings results.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland
corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of
specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed
operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. intends to elect to be taxed as a
real estate investment trust. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
Real estate, at cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,385
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,600
|
|
Buildings and improvements
|
|
|
|
|
30,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,475
|
|
Tenant improvements
|
|
|
|
|
5,901
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total real estate, at cost
|
|
|
|
|
47,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,075
|
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
(579
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
Net real estate held for investment
|
|
|
|
|
46,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,048
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
22,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,003
|
|
Prepaid insurance and other assets, net
|
|
|
|
|
1,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,143
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
63,327
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenant improvements payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,900
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offering cost liability
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
Rents received in advance and tenant security deposits
|
|
|
|
|
2,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,542
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
10,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,888
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares
authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2017 and December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares and no
shares authorized, and 3,501,147 shares and no shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016,
respectively
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, no shares and
49,000,000 shares authorized, and no shares and 3,416,508 shares
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2017 and December 31,
2016, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, no shares and
1,000,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued and outstanding as
of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
65,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
64,828
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
(5,071
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(4,392
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
59,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,439
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,143
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
63,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 2017
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,495
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,074
|
|
Tenant reimbursements
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
|
1,559
|
|
|
|
|
4,138
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property expenses
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
|
|
4,204
|
|
Severance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
|
553
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1,264
|
|
|
|
|
4,934
|
|
Income / (loss) from operations
|
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
|
(796
|
)
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Net income / (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
334
|
|
|
|
$
|
(679
|
)
|
Net income / (loss) per share (basic and diluted)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
|
3,392,508
|
|
|
|
|
3,369,308
|
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FFO AND AFFO
For the Three and
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017
(Unaudited)
(In
thousands, except share and per share amounts)
The table below is a reconciliation of net income / (loss) to FFO and
AFFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 2017
|
Net income / (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
334
|
|
|
|
$
|
(679
|
)
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
|
553
|
|
FFO
|
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
|
|
(126
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
1,548
|
|
Severance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
AFFO
|
|
|
|
$
|
724
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,535
|
|
FFO per common share basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
AFFO per common share basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
AFFO per common share diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic
|
|
|
|
|
3,392,508
|
|
|
|
|
3,369,308
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted
|
|
|
|
|
3,501,147
|
|
|
|
|
3,509,166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the
National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT").
NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of
a REIT's operating performance equal to "net income (loss) (computed in
accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of
property, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate
properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and
joint ventures."
Management believes that net income (loss), as defined by GAAP, is the
most appropriate earnings measurement. However, management believes FFO
and FFO per share to be important supplemental measures of a REIT's
performance because they provide an understanding of the operating
performance of the Company's properties without giving effect to certain
significant non-cash items, primarily depreciation expense. Historical
cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes
that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time.
However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen
with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the
effect of depreciation, FFO and FFO per share can facilitate comparisons
of operating performance between periods. The Company reports FFO and
FFO per share because these measures are observed by management to also
be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry
analysts to evaluate REITs and because FFO per share is consistently
reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes
and publications about REITs. For these reasons, management has deemed
it appropriate to disclose and discuss FFO and FFO per share.
Management believes that AFFO and AFFO per share are also appropriate
supplemental measures of a REIT's operating performance. The Company
calculates AFFO by adding to FFO certain non-cash and non-recurring
expenses, consisting of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and
severance expense.
The Company's computation of FFO and AFFO may differ from the
methodology for calculating FFO and AFFO utilized by other equity REITs
and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such REITs. Further, FFO and
AFFO do not represent cash flow available for management's discretionary
use. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net
income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the
Company's financial performance or to cash flow from operating
activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the
Company's liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the
Company's cash needs, including the Company's ability to pay dividends
or make distributions. FFO and AFFO should be considered only as
supplements to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as
measures of the Company's operations.
