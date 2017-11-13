Innovus Pharma Enters the $11 Billion Glucose Monitoring Market with FDA-Cleared Products via an Expanded Agreement with ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the "Company) (OTCQB
Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical
company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine
and consumer care products to improve mens and women's health and
respiratory diseases, today announced that it has entered into an
additional agreement with current partner ACON Laboratories, Inc.
("ACON Labs). ACON Labs is
a San Diego-based
diagnostic product manufacturer who will supply Innovus Pharma with its
U.S. Food and Drug Administrations ("FDA) cleared glucose monitor,
test strips and lancet device (the "GlucoGorx® Kit). Innovus Pharma
will offer the GlucoGorx Kit, which will provide highly sensitive
glucose level testing results within 4 seconds, to its customers who buy
its GlucoGorx clinical glucose supplement.
According to WebMD, diabetes is a lifelong disease. As of 2017,
approximately 18.2 million Americans have been diagnosed with the
disease and almost one-third (approximately 5.2 million) are unaware
that they are living with it. An additional 41 million people have
pre-diabetes and those with diabetes need to manage the disease to stay
healthy; as of today, there is no cure for diabetes.
With an FDA-cleared glucometer and test strips, Innovus Pharma is now
eligible to enter reimbursement and government supply programs,
expanding the addressable market significantly for this product.
"We are proud to expand our partnership and to be working with ACON
to add the GlucoGorx glucose monitor, strips and lancet device for our
customers. The creation of a kit for monitoring a diabetics blood suger
levels expands our GlucoGorx clinical supplement offerings, stated
Dr. Bassam Damaj, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus
Pharma. "We strongly believe our GlucoGorx customers will be able to
use our FDA cleared kit to monitor their blood sugar levels from the
convenience of their own homes. We are excited that Innovus Pharma is
entering this large glucose monitoring market and we look forward to
offering GlucoGorx and the GlucoGorx Kit in the first half of 2018,"
he continued.
About the GlucoGorx Glucose Monitor, Lancet and Test Strips
The GlucoGorx Kits are FDA-cleared tests for the monitoring of blood
sugar levels in diabetics. The test has undergone clinical trials and
the results can be seen by customers within four seconds
According to a June 22, 2017 Research and Markets published report, "Glucose
Monitoring Global Market Forecast to 2023, the Glucose Monitoring
global market is forcasted to reach to $11.24 billion by 2023 and grow
at single digit CAGR.
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve mens
and womens health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma
delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions
through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we
market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,
urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers
through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is
dedicated to be a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded
Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA) products, mens and womens
health supplements, related diagnostics and medical devices. The Company
is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs
have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to
OTC, as well as related products.
About ACON Laboratories, Inc.
ACON Laboratories Inc. is a privately-owned Diagnostics and
Medical Device company, which was founded in 1995, with its headquarters
located in San Diego, California. ACON Laboratories, Inc.
produces a broad range of medical diagnostic and healthcare products
that are sold in over 130 countries worldwide. The company continues to
expand its product lines through extensive research and development,
with the goal of helping improve the health and well-being of patients
around the world. ACONs manufacturing facility is a U.S. FDA
registered manufacturer of rapid diagnostic and healthcare products.
Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:
Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as
amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in
this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or
mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons
that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited
to, projected revenues from the GlucoGorx supplements and the
GlucoGorx Kit in the United States, estimated market for its products,
and statements about achieving its other development, growth,
commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements as actual results could differ materially from the
forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read
the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form
S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on
Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports
are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.
