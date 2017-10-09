Inseego and Undagrid Announce Global Strategic Partnership

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG)  a leading global provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT)  and Undagrid  a solution provider for non motorized assets  today announced a global strategic partnership. This cooperation leverages both companies comprehensive know-how of asset information systems throughout aviation markets, providing owners of assets across airports the most complete asset utilization solution. The solution allows the companies within the airport industry to make smarter decisions, faster than ever before.

With the partnership, Ctrack, the market leading asset tracking SaaS platform, and Undagrid, that is currently connecting leading airports around the world, will seamlessly connect to enable an entirely new level of asset visibility throughout the airport infrastructure. This partnership has already won a large project at Amsterdam airport with KLM, and additional projects in Germany, Hong Kong and Scandinavia.

Undagrid launched their unique sensor & localization-based solution a few years ago with deployments at more than ten airports in Europe and the Middle East. Their unique devices with long life battery functionality in combination with "mesh communication technology has proven to improve utilization, planning and efficiency.

Inseego has a long and successful history of deploying its motorized GPS fleet management solution with its Ctrack SaaS platform globally for over 30 years. Inseego views the air service sector as a fast developing market with great growth potential. This market is characterized by sophisticated customer demands and requires a user-friendly solution to deliver an end to end asset utilization & tracking system.

Ctrack has deployed its airport solution at Amsterdam airport with both KLM Equipment Services (KES) and dnata. In addition, Ctrack has airport solutions deployed in Germany, and Asia.

Driven by customer demand, Ctrack and Undagrid worked intensively to integrate the end to end solution to bring total visibility, security and safety for a variety of airport equipment. The integrated SaaS solution provides management a complete visibility on all deployed assets. This combined solution will allow our customers to achieve a significant reduction of the total fleet as well as fully automated billing.

"We are very excited to be working with Undagrid to bring a highly differentiated asset tracking solution to the market, said Chris Lytle, EVP of Telematics and SaaS Solutions at Inseego. "The combination of Ctrack and Undagrid will make our customers smarter with deeper end to end visibility into their assets.

"We are pleased to combine forces with Inseego to serve existing and new aviation customers, said Rolf van de Velde, CEO of Undagrid. "Inseego has a rich history of deploying fleet management solutions and we look forward to delivering great value to our customers through an integrated solution.

ABOUT INSEEGO CORP.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading global provider of MiFi®-branded intelligent wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market and software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company sells its telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet and airport management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms. Inseego Corp. also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Inseego North America (formerly Feeney Wireless). The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California. www.inseego.com Twitter @inseego

ABOUT UNDAGRID

The four founders of Undagrid (undagrid.com) started in 2014 with the development of power efficient sensors based on unique communication techniques. After the first roll-out at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the company has grown successfully over the last three years and is now active at 11 different airports, including the top 5 in Europe and the Middle East. The company has offices at Schiphol and in Enschede.

