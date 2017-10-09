Inseego and Undagrid Announce Global Strategic Partnership

Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) a leading global provider of
software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for the Internet of Things
(IoT) and Undagrid a solution provider for non motorized assets
today announced a global strategic partnership. This cooperation
leverages both companies comprehensive know-how of asset information
systems throughout aviation markets, providing owners of assets across
airports the most complete asset utilization solution. The solution
allows the companies within the airport industry to make smarter
decisions, faster than ever before.
With the partnership, Ctrack, the market leading asset tracking SaaS
platform, and Undagrid, that is currently connecting leading airports
around the world, will seamlessly connect to enable an entirely new
level of asset visibility throughout the airport infrastructure. This
partnership has already won a large project at Amsterdam airport with
KLM, and additional projects in Germany, Hong Kong and Scandinavia.
Undagrid launched their unique sensor & localization-based solution a
few years ago with deployments at more than ten airports in Europe and
the Middle East. Their unique devices with long life battery
functionality in combination with "mesh communication technology has
proven to improve utilization, planning and efficiency.
Inseego has a long and successful history of deploying its motorized GPS
fleet management solution with its Ctrack SaaS platform globally for
over 30 years. Inseego views the air service sector as a fast developing
market with great growth potential. This market is characterized by
sophisticated customer demands and requires a user-friendly solution to
deliver an end to end asset utilization & tracking system.
Ctrack has deployed its airport solution at Amsterdam airport with both
KLM Equipment Services (KES) and dnata. In addition, Ctrack has airport
solutions deployed in Germany, and Asia.
Driven by customer demand, Ctrack and Undagrid worked intensively to
integrate the end to end solution to bring total visibility, security
and safety for a variety of airport equipment. The integrated SaaS
solution provides management a complete visibility on all deployed
assets. This combined solution will allow our customers to achieve a
significant reduction of the total fleet as well as fully automated
billing.
"We are very excited to be working with Undagrid to bring a highly
differentiated asset tracking solution to the market, said Chris Lytle,
EVP of Telematics and SaaS Solutions at Inseego. "The combination of
Ctrack and Undagrid will make our customers smarter with deeper end to
end visibility into their assets.
"We are pleased to combine forces with Inseego to serve existing and new
aviation customers, said Rolf van de Velde, CEO of Undagrid. "Inseego
has a rich history of deploying fleet management solutions and we look
forward to delivering great value to our customers through an integrated
solution.
ABOUT INSEEGO CORP.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading global provider of
MiFi®-branded intelligent wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile
communications market and software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for
the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company sells its telematics solutions
under the Ctrack brand, including fleet and airport management, asset
tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based
insurance platforms. Inseego Corp. also sells business connectivity
solutions and device management services through Inseego North America
(formerly Feeney Wireless). The Company is headquartered in San Diego,
California. www.inseego.com
Twitter @inseego
ABOUT UNDAGRID
The four founders of Undagrid (undagrid.com)
started in 2014 with the development of power efficient sensors based on
unique communication techniques. After the first roll-out at Amsterdam
Airport Schiphol, the company has grown successfully over the last three
years and is now active at 11 different airports, including the top 5 in
Europe and the Middle East. The company has offices at Schiphol and in
Enschede.
