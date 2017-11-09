Inseego Announces Smart City Deployment with Current, powered by GE

Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leading global provider of high performance
modems, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and solutions for the Internet of
Things (IoT), today announced integration with Current,
powered by GE, including the world's largest smart city IoT sensor
platform installation
in San Diego. This large scale deployment involves 3,200 intelligent
CityIQ sensor nodes that will help optimize traffic and parking, plus
enhance public safety, environmental awareness and overall livability
for the city of San Diego, CA. "IoT sensor platform is included as
there are larger single use sensors deployed, but none that offer an
array of sensors in an integrated platform like the CityIQ sensor nodes.
Current, powered by GE will continue to integrate Inseegos modems as
cities mobilize and scale municipal digital footprints through network
partner AT&T. Inseego has provided leading support and advantages
through integration of the Skyus DS 4G cellular modem, which allows for
the real time transmission of critical meta data and on-premise
analytics, that are key components in smart city initiatives like San
Diego.
Widely deployed in the market for remote device management and failover
applications, Inseegos Skyus DS 4G device solution is customized for
IoT applications. With a CAGR of 25.8%, the device management market is
forecasted to grow to $5.8B by 2021 according to Market and Markets. The
Skyus DS is uniquely positioned to capture substantial portions of this
market by providing customers the ability to remotely monitor devices
and update settings as necessary, avoiding costly truck rolls.
Additionally, having two SIM slots on the device allows customers to
dynamically select the optimum carrier for a particular deployment.
"We are excited to partner with GEs Current business on such an
innovative IoT use case and to help bring industrial internet to city
applications, said Ashish Sharma, EVP of IoT and Mobile Solutions at
Inseego. "Since the early days of IoT, the industry has been talking
about providing end-to-end visibility into city infrastructure. We are
now making this a reality through an efficient and innovative
deployment.
"The CityIQ sensor node provides the opportunity to go beyond the
limits of basic energy measurement and actively engage a community by
evolving how we find parking spots and deploy first responders, said
Austin Ashe, General Manager, Intelligent Cities at Current, powered by
GE. "Inseegos Skyus DS 4G device solution fits really well with our
Intelligent Cities Platform and provides a reliable and innovative
solution. We are excited to collaborate with Inseego to connect these
cities to industrial internet.
Additional CityIQ deployments are in progress in Atlanta, Georgia and
other municipalities.
ABOUT INSEEGO CORP.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading global provider of
MiFi®-branded intelligent wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile
communications market and software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for
the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company sells its telematics solutions
under the Ctrack brand, including fleet and airport management, asset
tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based
insurance platforms. Inseego Corp. also sells business connectivity
solutions and device management services through Inseego North America
(formerly Feeney Wireless). The Company is headquartered in San Diego,
California. www.inseego.com
Twitter @inseego
About Current, powered by GE:
Current is the digital engine for intelligent environments. A
first-of-its-kind startup within the walls of GE (NYSE: GE), Current
blends advanced energy technologies like LED and solar with networked
sensors and software to make commercial buildings and industrial
facilities more energy efficient & productive. Backed by the power of
Predix**, GEs platform for the Industrial Internet, and a broad
ecosystem of technology partners, Current is helping businesses and
cities unlock hidden value and realize the potential of their
environments. www.currentbyge.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of
important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors
include risks relating to technological changes, new product
introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego' products and dependence
on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in
more detail in Inseego' filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov)
and other regulatory agencies.
©2017. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are
trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
