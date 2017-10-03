Inside Secure and Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Deepen Cooperation to Provide Embedded Security to Japanese Market

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD)
(Euronext Paris: INSD), at the
heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, announces
it is working closely with Toshiba Information Systems (Japan)
Corporation,
in the Japanese market to address the large and
fast-growing demand for advanced security in cars, IoT devices and
state-of-the-art printers.
Todays printers perform many functions that use or transmit
confidential and sensitive information, making them very vulnerable to
security hacks. As such, there are specific compliance requirements,
such as NIAP initiative (National Information Assurance Partnership) for
the US government that must be met in order to be sold to these
customers. Within large multi-function printers, there are roughly 30
different applications that perform cryptographic operations. These
include supporting IPsec to allow devices to send confidential documents
to print over a secure connection and SSL/TLS for remote monitoring and
management.
Inside Secure is a recognized leader of FIPS-certified cryptography (the
U.S. government computer security standard, TLS and IPsec technology,
with its industry-leading GuardTLS tookit and GuardIPSec toolkit for
IPSec protocol. These proprietary solutions efficiently integrate
cryptography and are feature-rich, which are ideal to meet the high
security needs for advanced printers without open source constraints. In
addition, Inside Secure has the broadest range of security tools across
FIPS, SSL and IPSec, making the company an ideal partner for Toshiba
Information Systems (Japan).
For small IoT devices such as garage door openers, light switches and
medical sensors, low-cost microcontrollers are often used that require a
very secure connection. Inside Secures GuardTLS_Tiny has the
industrys smallest memory footprint, running on a very small processor
with very little memory. Other solutions require more memory or a more
powerful microcontroller.
"We are excited to work with Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) to
bring our advanced security technology to the Japanese market, said
Simon Blake Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "We see a
high demand to secure IoT and printer devices and are able to meet this
demand with the strong relationships and knowledge of the market Toshiba
Information Systems (Japan) brings. Weve already seen the benefits with
key customer wins at major Japanese players.
"We are pleased to cooperate closely with a partner such as Inside
Secure, which has an extremely competitive security offering for our
market, said Kazumasa Watanabe, vice president and director of Toshiba
Information Systems (Japan). "We look forward to growing the Japanese
business together by being the best at meeting the security needs of OEM
players.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon
IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers transactions,
content, applications, and communications. With its deep security
expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced
and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of
security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network
security, IoT security, content & application protection, mobile payment
& banking. Inside Secures technology protects solutions for a broad
range of customers including service providers, content distributors,
security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor
manufacturers. For more information, visit www.Insidesecure.com
About Toshiba Information Systems(Japan)
Focusing on there types of solution (Embedded System solutions, System
LSI solutions and System Integration solutions), Toshiba Information
Systems (Japan) will build up its core competence to Answer any
customer's needs widely and attentively.
Toshiba Information
Systems (Japan) has developed its businesses to answer a wide range of
needs. For example, Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) builds systems
for the microcomputer application system field of the mobile
communication equipment, mobile information communications terminals and
other devices, which symbolize our current information society, and the
company's enterprise system such as ERP.
Toshiba Information
Systems (Japan) also provides system integration, service solutions,
products related to information systems, net services, consulting
outsourcing and semiconductor system designs.
Customers' needs are
becoming increasingly complicated and require more advanced technologies
as our information society rapidly evolves.
To accurately grasp
these needs, to always provide the optimal solution promptly and to deal
with a wide variety of areas, Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) is
mainly engaged in the three major solution areas of "Embedded System
solutions", "System LSI solutions" and "System Integration solutions".
Specialists
with advanced knowledge and technical capability in each area provide
customers with the best solutions.
For more information, visit https://www.tjsys.co.jp/english/index.htm
