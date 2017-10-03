Inside Secure and Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Deepen Cooperation to Provide Embedded Security to Japanese Market

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, announces it is working closely with Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Corporation, in the Japanese market to address the large and fast-growing demand for advanced security in cars, IoT devices and state-of-the-art printers.

Todays printers perform many functions that use or transmit confidential and sensitive information, making them very vulnerable to security hacks. As such, there are specific compliance requirements, such as NIAP initiative (National Information Assurance Partnership) for the US government that must be met in order to be sold to these customers. Within large multi-function printers, there are roughly 30 different applications that perform cryptographic operations. These include supporting IPsec to allow devices to send confidential documents to print over a secure connection and SSL/TLS for remote monitoring and management.

Inside Secure is a recognized leader of FIPS-certified cryptography (the U.S. government computer security standard, TLS and IPsec technology, with its industry-leading GuardTLS tookit and GuardIPSec toolkit for IPSec protocol. These proprietary solutions efficiently integrate cryptography and are feature-rich, which are ideal to meet the high security needs for advanced printers without open source constraints. In addition, Inside Secure has the broadest range of security tools across FIPS, SSL and IPSec, making the company an ideal partner for Toshiba Information Systems (Japan).

For small IoT devices such as garage door openers, light switches and medical sensors, low-cost microcontrollers are often used that require a very secure connection. Inside Secures GuardTLS_Tiny has the industrys smallest memory footprint, running on a very small processor with very little memory. Other solutions require more memory or a more powerful microcontroller.

"We are excited to work with Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) to bring our advanced security technology to the Japanese market, said Simon Blake Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "We see a high demand to secure IoT and printer devices and are able to meet this demand with the strong relationships and knowledge of the market Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) brings. Weve already seen the benefits with key customer wins at major Japanese players.

"We are pleased to cooperate closely with a partner such as Inside Secure, which has an extremely competitive security offering for our market, said Kazumasa Watanabe, vice president and director of Toshiba Information Systems (Japan). "We look forward to growing the Japanese business together by being the best at meeting the security needs of OEM players.

https://www.insidesecure.com/Products/Data-Communication/Secure-Communication-Toolkits/GUARD-TLS-Tiny

https://www.tjsys.co.jp/embedded/encryption/index_j.htm

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris  INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers transactions, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content & application protection, mobile payment & banking. Inside Secures technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.Insidesecure.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Inside Secure group. Although Inside Secure believes its expectations to be based on reasonable assumptions, they do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, the companys actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements owing to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the registration document approved by the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers  the "AMF) on March 30, 2016 under number R. 16-014, available on www.Insidesecure.com

About Toshiba Information Systems(Japan)

Focusing on there types of solution (Embedded System solutions, System LSI solutions and System Integration solutions), Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) will build up its core competence to Answer any customer's needs widely and attentively.

Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) has developed its businesses to answer a wide range of needs. For example, Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) builds systems for the microcomputer application system field of the mobile communication equipment, mobile information communications terminals and other devices, which symbolize our current information society, and the company's enterprise system such as ERP.

Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) also provides system integration, service solutions, products related to information systems, net services, consulting outsourcing and semiconductor system designs.

Customers' needs are becoming increasingly complicated and require more advanced technologies as our information society rapidly evolves.

To accurately grasp these needs, to always provide the optimal solution promptly and to deal with a wide variety of areas, Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) is mainly engaged in the three major solution areas of "Embedded System solutions", "System LSI solutions" and "System Integration solutions".

Specialists with advanced knowledge and technical capability in each area provide customers with the best solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.tjsys.co.jp/english/index.htm

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171002006018/en/