03.10.2017 07:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Inside Secure and Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Deepen Cooperation to Provide Embedded Security to Japanese Market

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, announces it is working closely with Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Corporation, in the Japanese market to address the large and fast-growing demand for advanced security in cars, IoT devices and state-of-the-art printers.

Todays printers perform many functions that use or transmit confidential and sensitive information, making them very vulnerable to security hacks. As such, there are specific compliance requirements, such as NIAP initiative (National Information Assurance Partnership) for the US government that must be met in order to be sold to these customers. Within large multi-function printers, there are roughly 30 different applications that perform cryptographic operations. These include supporting IPsec to allow devices to send confidential documents to print over a secure connection and SSL/TLS for remote monitoring and management.

Inside Secure is a recognized leader of FIPS-certified cryptography (the U.S. government computer security standard, TLS and IPsec technology, with its industry-leading GuardTLS tookit and GuardIPSec toolkit for IPSec protocol. These proprietary solutions efficiently integrate cryptography and are feature-rich, which are ideal to meet the high security needs for advanced printers without open source constraints. In addition, Inside Secure has the broadest range of security tools across FIPS, SSL and IPSec, making the company an ideal partner for Toshiba Information Systems (Japan).

For small IoT devices such as garage door openers, light switches and medical sensors, low-cost microcontrollers are often used that require a very secure connection. Inside Secures GuardTLS_Tiny has the industrys smallest memory footprint, running on a very small processor with very little memory. Other solutions require more memory or a more powerful microcontroller.

"We are excited to work with Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) to bring our advanced security technology to the Japanese market, said Simon Blake Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "We see a high demand to secure IoT and printer devices and are able to meet this demand with the strong relationships and knowledge of the market Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) brings. Weve already seen the benefits with key customer wins at major Japanese players.

"We are pleased to cooperate closely with a partner such as Inside Secure, which has an extremely competitive security offering for our market, said Kazumasa Watanabe, vice president and director of Toshiba Information Systems (Japan). "We look forward to growing the Japanese business together by being the best at meeting the security needs of OEM players.

https://www.insidesecure.com/Products/Data-Communication/Secure-Communication-Toolkits/GUARD-TLS-Tiny

https://www.tjsys.co.jp/embedded/encryption/index_j.htm

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris  INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers transactions, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content & application protection, mobile payment & banking. Inside Secures technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.Insidesecure.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Inside Secure group. Although Inside Secure believes its expectations to be based on reasonable assumptions, they do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, the companys actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements owing to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the registration document approved by the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers  the "AMF) on March 30, 2016 under number R. 16-014, available on www.Insidesecure.com

About Toshiba Information Systems(Japan)

Focusing on there types of solution (Embedded System solutions, System LSI solutions and System Integration solutions), Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) will build up its core competence to Answer any customer's needs widely and attentively.
Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) has developed its businesses to answer a wide range of needs. For example, Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) builds systems for the microcomputer application system field of the mobile communication equipment, mobile information communications terminals and other devices, which symbolize our current information society, and the company's enterprise system such as ERP.
Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) also provides system integration, service solutions, products related to information systems, net services, consulting outsourcing and semiconductor system designs.
Customers' needs are becoming increasingly complicated and require more advanced technologies as our information society rapidly evolves.
To accurately grasp these needs, to always provide the optimal solution promptly and to deal with a wide variety of areas, Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) is mainly engaged in the three major solution areas of "Embedded System solutions", "System LSI solutions" and "System Integration solutions".
Specialists with advanced knowledge and technical capability in each area provide customers with the best solutions.
For more information, visit https://www.tjsys.co.jp/english/index.htm

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Inside Secure

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inside Secure News
RSS Feed
Inside Secure zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inside Secure

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inside Secure News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Inside Secure News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE | Jetzt die neue Ausgabe lesen
Zeit kaufen mit der richtigen Geldanlage
Das sind die 3 Top-Branche in Europa  diese müssen Sie kennen!
DekaBank: Neun neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
UBS: Siemens: Gemeinsam mit Alstom zum europäischen Champion
DZ BANK  DAX: Test des Allzeithochs steht an
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Jahresendrally - ja oder nein?
Reich durch Schokoriegel und Lippenstift
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Inside Secure-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inside Secure Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kaffee und trockenes Brötchen sind noch kein Frühstück
Mit diesem Trick umgehen Vermieter die Mietpreisbremse
Die Welt kehrt zurück auf den Pfad der Schuldenkrise
Die Grünen steuern Richtung Kabinettstisch
Noch mehr deutsches Geld zum Wohle von Europa

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax: Nächstes Kursziel 14.000 Punkte
Goldpreis: Unter den Profis wächst die Skepsis
Allianz-Aktie im Rally-Modus: So starten Anleger richtig durch
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro

News von

Eine Studie zeigt, warum die Mietpreise bald noch weiter steigen könnten
McDonalds hat ein gewaltiges Problem in Deutschland, das den Fast-Food-Riesen zu ungewöhnlichen Maßnahmen zwingt
Ein Schritt von Amazon lässt deutsche Supermärkte zittern
Nächste Woche steht für Tesla die Stunde der Wahrheit an
Experte sicher: Amazon wird für den schleichenden Tod der Kreditkarte sorgen

Heute im Fokus

Börse in Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Citigroup: Der Öl-Engpass kommt -- Unabhängigkeitserklärung Kataloniens rückt näher -- Lufthansa, EVOTEC, Deutsche Post im Fokus

Aufruf zu Generalstreik in Katalonien. Kein Handel in Frankfurt - Tag der deutschen Einheit. Goldman Sachs erwägt angeblich Handelseinheit für digitale Währungen. Warum sich der Eurokurs im US-Handel nur wenig bewegt. General Motors kündigt Elektroauto-Offensive an. Facebook will wegen Russland-Affäre Anzeigen strenger prüfen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So schnitten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017 ab
Welche Aktie verzeichnet den höchsten Gewinn?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte Spanien nach der Abstimmung vom Wochenende die Unabhängigkeitserklärung Kataloniens anerkennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:13 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Citigroup: Der Öl-Engpass kommt -- Unabhängigkeitserklärung Kataloniens rückt näher -- Lufthansa, EVOTEC, Deutsche Post im Fokus
Sonstiges
06:10 Uhr
So funktionieren Kapitalschutzzertifikate
Sonstiges
03:30 Uhr
Gold abgeschlagen: Mit welchen Rohstoffen Anleger im 3. Quartal wirklich Geld verdienen konnten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Nordex AGA0D655
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
Lufthansa AG823212
GeelyA0CACX
Deutsche Telekom AG555750