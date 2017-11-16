Insperity Announces Two-For-One Stock Split, $2 Special Dividend, Quarterly Dividend of $0.30, and Expands Repurchase Program by 500,000 Shares

Insperity,
Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human
resources and business performance solutions for Americas best
businesses, today announced that its board of directors approved a
2-for-1 stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend. The stock
dividend is payable on December 18, 2017 to all stockholders of record
as of December 4, 2017. Insperitys board of directors also declared a
special cash dividend of $2 per share. This special dividend is in
addition to the regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The
special and quarterly cash dividends will also be paid on December 18,
2017, to all stockholders of record as of December 4, 2017. The cash
dividends will not be payable on any shares to be issued pursuant to the
2-for-1 stock split. The special dividend is expected to return to
stockholders approximately $42 million.
Insperitys board of directors also authorized an expansion of its stock
repurchase program by an additional 500,000 shares, and as a result will
have approximately 2.8 million shares available for repurchase after
giving effect to the stock split. Purchases may be made from time to
time directly from stockholders or in the open market, including through
Rule 10b5-1 prearranged stock trading plans designed to facilitate
Insperitys repurchase of its common stock during times it would not
otherwise be in the market due to self-imposed trading blackout periods
or possible possession of material nonpublic information.
"These actions taken by the Insperity Board of Directors reflect our
confidence in the unique business model we have at Insperity, and the
strong cash flow generated by continuing execution of our strategic
plan, commented Paul J. Sarvadi, Chairman and CEO of Insperity. "Our
objective is to continue to provide superior returns to shareholders
through share price appreciation driven by double digit earnings growth,
share repurchases, and dividends.
About Insperity
Insperity, a trusted advisor to Americas best businesses for more than
31 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions
designed to help improve business performance. Insperity®
Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of
products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers
administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a
systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce
Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include
Human Capital Management, Payroll Services, Time and Attendance,
Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services,
Employment Screening, Financial Services, Expense Management, Retirement
Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance
solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million
employees. With 2016 revenues of $2.9 billion, Insperity operates in 61
offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities
laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934).
You can identify such
forward-looking statements by the words "expects, "intends, "plans,
"projects, "believes, "estimates, "likely, "possibly, "probably,
"goal, "opportunity, "objective, "target, "assume, "outlook,
"guidance, "predicts, "appears, "indicator and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
In the normal course of business, Insperity, Inc., in an effort to help
keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may
from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally
or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or
strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of
such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues,
earnings, unit growth, profit per worksite employee, pricing, operating
expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the
forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates and
projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are
not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties
that we cannot predict.
In addition, we have based many of these
forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may
prove to be inaccurate.
Therefore, the actual results of the
future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ
materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among
the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:
(i) adverse economic conditions; (ii) regulatory and tax developments
and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local
regulations; (iii) the ability to secure competitive replacement
contracts for health insurance and workers compensation insurance at
expiration of current contracts; (iv) cancellation of client contracts
on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract
new clients; (v) vulnerability to regional economic factors because of
our geographic market concentration; (vi) increases in health insurance
costs and workers compensation rates and underlying claims trends,
health care reform, financial solvency of workers compensation
carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment
tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or
payroll-related claims; (vii) failure to manage growth of our operations
and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts; (viii) the
impact of the competitive environment in the PEO industry on our growth
and/or profitability; (ix) our liability for worksite employee payroll,
payroll taxes and benefits costs; (x) our liability for disclosure of
sensitive or private information; (xi) our ability to integrate or
realize expected returns on our acquisitions; (xii) failure of our
information technology systems; (xiii) an adverse final judgment or
settlement of claims against Insperity; and (xiv) disruptions to our
business resulting from the actions of certain stockholders. These
factors are discussed in further detail in Insperitys filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a
combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our
operations and whether forward-looking statements we make ultimately
prove to be accurate.
Except to the extent otherwise required by federal securities law, we
do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements
to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
