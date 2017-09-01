Intel Commences Compulsory Acquisition for Remaining Mobileye Shares

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Mobileye B.V. today announced the
commencement of the compulsory acquisition for all remaining outstanding
shares of Mobileye and that a writ of summons was served on the relevant
parties on September 28, 2017. Mobileye B.V., previously Mobileye N.V.,
was converted from a public limited liability company (naamloze
vennootschap) to a private limited liability company (besloten
vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) under Dutch law on
September 1, 2017.
As further described in the Offer to Purchase (as amended and
supplemented) and related materials filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (the SEC) in connection with the previously
announced and completed tender offer for all outstanding shares of
Mobileye by Intel, and as provided by Dutch law, the compulsory
acquisition is a statutory proceeding before the Enterprise Chamber (Ondernemingskamer)
of the Amsterdam Court of Appeals (Gerechtshof Amsterdam) for the
compulsory acquisition (uitkoopprocedure) of shares that were not
validly tendered. In such a proceeding, the Enterprise Chamber will
determine a cash price to be paid for such shares, which Intel has
requested be equal to the tender offer consideration of $63.54 per share
in cash, less applicable withholding. In order to provide Mobileye
shareholders with an indication of the potential timing for a
determination by the Enterprise Chamber, and while not dispositive for
the pending Intel/Mobileye proceeding, Intel and Mobileye note that the
Enterprise Chamber has, in certain precedent transactions, made its
determination within six to twelve months following the date of service
of the relevant writ of summons.
Intel anticipates that Mobileye shareholders who failed to tender during
the tender offer or who did not otherwise sell their interest in
Mobileye shares to Cyclops Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Intel, will be able to receive consideration following the completion of
the Enterprise Chamber compulsory acquisition proceeding, subject to the
determination of the Enterprise Chamber. As described in the Offer to
Purchase, Intel anticipates that any payments to Mobileye shareholders
following the completion of the Enterprise Chamber compulsory
acquisition proceeding would be subject to withholding taxes in the same
manner as if such Mobileye shares had been tendered in the tender offer
(including the requirement to complete Israeli withholding tax forms).
In particular, Intel anticipates that the withholding tax ruling from
the Israeli Tax Authority will continue to apply during the compulsory
acquisition proceeding and that any payment for Mobileye shares
following the completion of the Enterprise Chamber compulsory
acquisition proceeding will be subject to the completion and delivery of
a Declaration of Status for Israeli Income Tax Purposes in the same or
similar form as was required for shares tendered in the tender offer.
Intel anticipates that, following the judgment of the Enterprise
Chamber, Mobileye shareholders will be given the opportunity to
voluntarily adhere to the judgment of the Enterprise Chamber by
transferring their shares in Mobileye to Cyclops. At such time, Mobileye
shareholders may contact their bank, broker or other financial
intermediary for assistance with transferring their shares in Mobileye
to Cyclops. Please note that, during this voluntary period, transferring
Mobileye shares to Cyclops may require a Dutch notarial deed between the
relevant beneficial owner of shares held in book-entry form through the
facilities of DTC, as seller, and the nominee of DTC (typically Cede &
Co.) in whose name such shares are registered in Mobileyes shareholders
register, as transferor, and Cyclops, as transferee. A Dutch notarial
deed for the transfer of Mobileye shares to Cyclops during this
voluntary period is required under Dutch law and may cause the process
for transferring Mobileye shares to Cyclops during this voluntary period
to be expensive, cumbersome and time-consuming. For example, each party
may be required to provide a power of attorney, legalized and
apostilled, and know-your-customer information, each to the satisfaction
of the Dutch notary, and fees for execution of each such Dutch notarial
deed by a Dutch notary can be expected to be between EUR 2,000 and
EUR 5,000. Please note that these Dutch notarial deed requirements
should not apply after this voluntary period has concluded.
Following the conclusion of such voluntary period, Intel will enforce
the judgment of the Enterprise Chamber against the remaining
shareholders of Mobileye and pay the aggregate price determined by the
Enterprise Chamber for the remaining shares in Mobileye to the
consignment office of the Dutch Ministry of Finance. Upon such payment
to the consignment office, ownership of all Mobileye shares that have
not previously been transferred to Cyclops will be transferred to
Cyclops by operation of law, and the former holders of such shares will
then only be entitled to receive payment of the price determined by the
Enterprise Chamber for each share held as of the end of the voluntary
period from the consignment office of the Dutch Ministry of Finance. At
such time, former Mobileye shareholders may contact their bank, broker
or other financial intermediary to obtain information on how to receive
payment, subject to withholding, from the consignment office of the
Dutch Ministry of Finance, including how to provide a Declaration of
Status for Israeli Income Tax Purposes, as noted above.
As a result of the commencement of the compulsory acquisition, Intel and
Mobileye do not anticipate utilizing the previously announced tax ruling
issued by the Israel Tax Authority regarding the tax treatment of the
potential asset sale, liquidation and second step distribution that were
previously described in the materials filed with the SEC in connection
with the tender offer.
To the extent that they have any questions regarding this process,
Mobileye shareholders and brokers are invited to contact D.F. King &
Co., Inc., the information agent for the compulsory acquisition process,
at:
D.F. King & Co., Inc.
48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor
New York,
New York 10005
Stockholders may call toll free: (800) 966-9021
Banks
and Brokers may call collect: (212) 269-5550
Email: mobileye@dfking.com
About Intel
Intel expands the boundaries of technology to make the most amazing
experiences possible. Information about Intel can be found at newsroom.intel.com
and intel.com.
About Mobileye, an Intel Company
Mobileye, an Intel Company, is the global leader in the development of
computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and
mapping for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving.
Mobileyes technology keeps passengers safer on the roads, reduces the
risks of traffic accidents, saves lives and has the potential to
revolutionize the driving experience by enabling autonomous driving.
Mobileyes proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips
perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to
anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians,
cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Mobileyes products are
also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries,
barriers and similar items; identify and read traffic signs, directional
signs and traffic lights; create a RoadBook of localized drivable paths
and visual landmarks using REM; and provide mapping for autonomous
driving. Mobileyes products are or will be integrated into car models
from more than 25 global automakers. Mobileyes products are also
available in the aftermarket.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements related to the
transaction between Intel and Mobileye, including statements regarding
the timing of the transaction as well as statements relating to the
determinations expected to be made by the Enterprise Chamber in
connection with the transaction. Words such as "anticipate, "believe,
"estimate, "expect, "forecast, "intend, "may, "plan, "project,
"predict, "should, "would and "will and variations of such words and
similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking
statements. Such statements are based on managements expectations as of
the date they were first made and involve risks and uncertainties that
could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed
or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and
uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to
the ability of the parties to consummate the compulsory acquisition and
their plans described in this press release in the time expected or at
all; the determinations expected to be made by the Enterprise Chamber in
connection with the transaction and related payments to be made to
Mobileye shareholders; the parties anticipation that the asset sale tax
ruling will not be utilized; and other risks detailed in Intels and
Mobileyes filings with the SEC, including those discussed in Intels
most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any subsequent periodic
reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K and Mobileyes most recent Annual
Report on Form 20-F and in any subsequent reports on Form 6-K, each of
which is on file or furnished with the SEC and available at the SECs
website at www.sec.gov.
SEC filings for Intel are also available on Intels Investor Relations
website at www.intc.com,
and SEC filings for Mobileye are available in the Investor Relations
section of Mobileyes website at ir.mobileye.com.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Unless
otherwise required by applicable law, Intel and Mobileye undertake no
obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
United States and other countries. Mobileye, EyeQ®, and the
Mobileye logo are registered trademarks of the Mobileye group in the
United States and in other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
