Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 7.6% Increase in 2017 Third Quarter Sales

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:IPAR) today announced that for the three
months ended September 30, 2017, net sales increased 7.6% to $169.5
million as compared to $157.6 million for the corresponding period of
the prior year. The average euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 in the
third quarter of 2017, as compared to 1.12 in the third quarter of 2016,
reflecting a weakened U.S. dollar. At comparable foreign currency
exchange rates, consolidated third quarter net sales increased 5.2%.
Inter Parfums plans to issue results for the 2017 third quarter after
the close of the market on November 8, 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
September 30,
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European based product sales
|
|
|
|
$134.6
|
|
|
|
$123.4
|
|
|
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
$361.0
|
|
|
|
$304.1
|
|
|
|
18.7%
|
United States based product sales
|
|
|
|
34.9
|
|
|
|
34.2
|
|
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
80.7
|
|
|
|
82.2
|
|
|
|
(1.8)%
|
|
|
|
|
$169.5
|
|
|
|
$157.6
|
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
|
|
$441.7
|
|
|
|
$386.3
|
|
|
|
14.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discussing European based operations, Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of
Inter Parfums stated, "During the current third quarter, Montblanc,
Coach and Rochas brand sales rose 13%, 34% and 33%, respectively, over
the comparable period last year. Jimmy Choo brand sales were essentially
unchanged in this years third quarter and Lanvin brand sales were down
about 8%. However year-to-date, Jimmy Choo and Lanvin brand sales were
up 24% and 14%, respectively. The outstanding performance of our two
newest brands, Coach and Rochas, is especially gratifying. Strong sales
of the Coach women's line which rolled out in 2016, combined with the
recent launch of the brands signature scent for men, produced the
excellent brand sales growth in the third quarter. The dramatic increase
in Rochas fragrance sales was primarily attributable to the strength of
the Eau de Rochas line and the successful rollout of Mademoiselle
Rochas in around fifteen markets thus far.
On the subject of U.S. based operations, Mr. Madar continued, "Initial
shipments of Icon Racing by Dunhill and Fantasia by Anna
Sui began in September, which contributed to the increase in third
quarter sales. However, this quarterly comparison is an unusually
difficult one due to the 19% comparable quarter increase in net sales
achieved in last years third quarter as a result of the international
rollout of the Abercrombie & Fitch mens scent, First Instinct,
and the Hollister fragrance duo, Wave.
Raises 2017 Sales Guidance and Announces Release Date of 2018 Initial
Guidance
Mr. Greenberg noted, "Based upon year-to-date sales growth of over 14%,
our expectations for a good fourth quarter combined with the favorable
impact on sales of a weaker dollar, we are raising our 2017 sales
guidance range to between $575 million and $580 million. Our previous
2017 sales guidance had been in the range of $560 million to $570
million. We will review our 2017 guidance for net income when we issue
results for the third quarter on November 8, 2017. In addition, we have
scheduled November 13, 2017, after the close of the market, for the
release of our initial 2018 guidance. Guidance assumes the dollar
remains at current levels.
Founded more than 30 years ago, Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier
fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands that
includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe,
Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld,
Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas,
Shanghai Tang, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The fragrance
products developed, produced and distributed by Inter Parfums are sold
in more than 100 countries throughout the world.
Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are
forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans,
intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements
are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or
expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify
forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as
"anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may,"
"should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on
forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ
materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a
result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are
not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings
"Forward Looking Statements and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual
report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and the
reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no
duty to update the information contained in this press release.
