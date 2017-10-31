International Conference Addresses Clinical Applications and New Innovations with 3M Incognito Appliance System

The future is bright for lingual orthodontic treatment and the
Incognito System, as demonstrated at the 2017 Incognito Appliance
System International User Meeting, held in October in Paris, France.
More than 150 orthodontists from 25 countries around the world recently
gathered for a conference of lectures, workshops, networking events and
a poster symposium. Representing 5 different continents, 13 experts in
lingual treatment presented the versatility and clinical quality
achieved with the Incognito System. A fully-customized, invisible fixed
orthodontic appliance system, the Incognito System features robot-bent
archwires and low-profile appliances that deliver efficient and
effective treatment outcomes and are designed to optimize patient
comfort.
"The 2017 Incognito System Users Meeting demonstrated again the accuracy
and state-of-the-art physiological outcomes using the Incognito lingual
appliance in daily routine practices. These innovations support doctors
worldwide, with highly esthetic treatment solutions that are easy to
integrate, says Esfandiar Modjahedpour, M.Sc.L.O., Germany.
For nearly ten years, 3M has hosted such successful international
lingual treatment user meetings to encourage educational activities
about theoretical applications, and to share practical technique
recommendations that can help make the system work well in the practice.
This year, the Incognito System team also shared scientific research in
the poster symposium, plus clinical advice services and practice
marketing opportunities.
The open exchange showcased treatment strategies using the latest system
innovations, including the proprietary Clear Precision Tray, designed
for accurate bracket placement and reduced bond failure rate, and a new
bracket designed for improved angulation control.
With its focus on advancing efficiency and accuracy of lingual bracket
bonding, the 3M Incognito System team continues to invest in innovation
and knowledge-sharing among valued partners from across the globe.
"Another amazing conference is in the books, for what is arguably the
epitome of orthodontic art, science and skillalong with the most
amazing group of clinicians, who work hard to give our patients the best
choices, says Adam Schulhof, DMD, USA.
Since its introduction in 2009, more than 140,000 patients have been
treated successfully with the 3M Incognito Appliance System. Well-known
for excellent rotation, angulation, and torque control, the Incognito
System sets the standard for esthetic, comfortable and individually
customized orthodontic options. To learn more or order products, visit www.3m.com/Incognito.
About 3M Oral Care
3M Oral Care promotes lifelong oral wellness through inventive solutions
that help oral care professionals achieve greater clinical, professional
and personal success. Learn more at 3M.com/dental (dental) or
3M.com/ortho (orthodontics).
About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily.
With $32 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees connect with customers
all around the world. Learn more about 3Ms creative solutions to the
worlds problems at www.3M.com
or on Twitter @3M or @3MNewsroom.
