Inventiva Announces Exercise of Option by Boehringer Ingelheim to Jointly Develop Potential New Treatments for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Inventiva (Paris:IVA), a French biopharmaceutical company developing
innovative therapies, particularly for the treatment of fibrotic
diseases, today announced the exercise of an option by Boehringer
Ingelheim advancing the collaboration, which began in May 2016. The
joint research team has validated a new fibrosis target and data
generated in the program supports its therapeutic potential in fibrotic
conditions and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) has been selected as
the first indication to be investigated. Boehringer Ingelheims
execution of this option triggers a milestone payment to Inventiva of
2.5m.
"We are very pleased with this decision by Boehringer Ingelheim,
which underscores the research capabilities developed by Inventiva in
fibrosis, and excited to develop this new IPF approach with Boehringer
Ingelheim, a partner offering the research, development, and commercial
expertise needed to develop breakthrough therapies for patients
suffering from fibrotic diseases such as IPF, said Pierre Broqua,
Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Inventiva.
"We are excited about moving this very productive and highly
interactive collaboration forward, which combines Inventivas strong
competency and know-how in the field of transcriptional regulation and
fibrosis with Boehringer Ingelheims expertise in the discovery and
development of treatments for fibrotic diseases like IPF, said
Clive R. Wood, Ph.D., Senior Corporate Vice President Discovery Research
at Boehringer Ingelheim "This collaboration with Inventiva is part of
Boehringer Ingelheims comprehensive research and development focus on
fibrotic diseases.
In May 2016, Inventiva and Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a
multi-year research and development partnership. Under the terms of the
agreement, Inventiva and Boehringer Ingelheim will jointly validate a
newly selected target, which potentially addresses a central mechanism
driving the pathogenesis of IPF. Inventiva is eligible to receive
research funding, milestone payments of up to 170m, and tiered royalty
payments for any commercial product resulting from the collaboration.
Inventiva will use its fibrosis target-validation platform to study the
mechanism of action of the target in several organs and provide data
particularly derived from IPF patient cells which Inventiva has
available in-house. Inventiva also contributes its expertise in drug
discovery and a substantial collection of proprietary small molecule
modulators of the target class. The drug discovery program will be
jointly conducted by Inventiva and Boehringer Ingelheim teams, with the
latter to take full responsibility of the preclinical and clinical
development and commercialization of clinical candidates.
About idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
IPF is a debilitating and fatal lung disease with high mortality,1
affecting as many as 3 million people worldwide.2,3
Progression of IPF is variable and unpredictable, and over time the lung
function of an IPF patient gradually and irreversibly declines.1
IPF causes permanent scarring or fibrosis of the lung, difficulty
breathing and decreases the amount of oxygen the lungs can supply to
major organs of the body.4 This is because over time, as the
tissue thickens and stiffens with scarring, the lungs lose their ability
to take in and transfer oxygen into the bloodstream.4 As a
result, individuals with IPF experience shortness of breath, a
non-productive cough and often have difficulty participating in everyday
physical activities.5
About Inventiva: www.inventivapharma.com
Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development
of drugs interacting with nuclear receptors, transcription factors and
epigenetic modulators. Inventivas research engine opens up novel
breakthrough therapies against fibrotic diseases, cancers and orphan
diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.
IVA337, its lead product, is an anti-fibrotic treatment with a strong
action mechanism permitting the activation of all three alpha, gamma and
delta PPARs (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors), which play
key roles in controlling the fibrotic process. Its anti-fibrotic action
targets two initial indications with substantial unmet medical need:
NASH, a severe and increasingly prevalent liver disease already
affecting over 30 million people in the United States, and systemic
sclerosis, a disease with a very high mortality rate and for which there
is no approved treatment to date.
Inventiva is also developing in parallel, a second clinical product,
odiparcil, which is a treatment for three different forms of
mucopolysaccharidosis: MPS I or Hurler/Scheie syndromes, MPS II or
Hunter syndrome and MPS VI also known as Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome.
Inventiva has a preclinical stage oncology portfolio.
Inventiva benefits from partnerships with world-leading research
entities such as the Institut Curie. Two strategic commercial
partnerships, one of which is at clinical stage, have also been
developed with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim, making Inventiva
eligible for preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone
payments, in addition to royalties on the products resulting from the
partnerships.
Inventiva employs over 100 highly qualified employees and owns
state-of-the-art R&D facilities near Dijon, acquired from the
international pharmaceutical group Abbott. The Company owns, a
proprietary chemical library of over 240,000 molecules as well as
integrated biology, chemistry, ADME and pharmacology platforms.
Important Notice:
Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical
facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other
forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These
statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date
of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties
that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
Please refer to the « Document de référence » filed with the Autorité
des Marchés Financiers on April 26, 2017 under n° R.17-025 for
additional information in relation to such factors, risks and
uncertainties.
Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or
review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently
Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use
of any of the above statements.
