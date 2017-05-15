Inventiva Announces Positive Results of 12 Month Primate Toxicity Study with IVA337

Regulatory News:
Inventiva (Paris:IVA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative
therapies, particularly to treat fibrosis, announced today the results
of a 12 month non-human primate toxicology study with its lead drug
candidate IVA337, a pan PPAR agonist in phase IIb clinical development
in non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
No adverse clinical signs were observed during the treatment period at
any dose-level and none of the typical adverse effects related to the
thiazolidinones were observed.
This toxicology study was conducted to meet the regulatory requirements
of health authorities including the FDA and EMA. Inventiva is also
advancing with two carcinogenity studies of 24 month duration in
rodents, and after 18 months of treatment both studies are progressing
as planned. Once these are completed, Inventiva will have by mid-2018
the necessary toxicology package required to move into Phase III testing
and for regulatory filing.
"These results will be important for the end of phase IIb discussions
with regulatory authorities. Inventiva continues to deliver on its
strategy to have IVA337 ready to enter into pivotal trials in NASH and
SSc, said Dr. Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and Cofounder
of Inventiva. "We are impressed by the benign profile of IVA337,
which does not show the side effects typically observed with
thiazolidinediones or fibrates added Dr. Jeri El-Hage, Toxicologist
and Regulatory Consultant, expert in the PPAR field at
Aclairo Pharmaceutical Development Group.
Key findings
-
No adverse clinical signs were observed during the treatment period at
any dose-level tested,
-
There were no effects on body weight and heart weight, no
haemodilution or creatinine increase,
-
Electrocardiography did not reveal any undesirable effects related to
IVA337 treatment,
-
Ophthalmological examinations did not reveal any undesirable effects
related to IVA337 treatment,
-
Clinical pathology investigations (hematology, clinical biochemistry
and urinalysis) did not reveal any undesirable effects related to
IVA337 treatment.
Study Design
The objective of this study was to evaluate the safety profile of IVA337
following daily oral administration to cynomolgus monkeys over 52 weeks.
Forty eight monkeys received a daily oral administration of IVA337 at
doses of 100, 250 or 625 mg/kg/day or placebo for 52 weeks. On
completion of the treatment period, designated animals were held for a
6-week treatment-free period in order to evaluate the reversibility of
any findings.
Inventiva is currently conducting Phase IIb clinical trials with IVA337
in both NASH and SSc, and results are expected in the second half of
2018. In previous clinical studies with IVA337, the drug was well
tolerated and safe, in particular there were no changes of creatinine
blood levels, liver function tests, CPK, blood pressure, no signal of
haemodilution or weight gain.
About Inventiva: www.inventivapharma.com
Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development
of drugs interacting with nuclear receptors, transcription factors and
epigenetic modulators. Inventivas research engine opens up novel
breakthrough therapies against fibrotic diseases, cancers and orphan
diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.
IVA337, its lead product, is an anti-fibrotic treatment with a strong
action mechanism permitting the activation of all three alpha, gamma and
delta PPARs (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors), which play
key roles in controlling the fibrotic process. Its anti-fibrotic action
targets two initial indications with substantial unmet medical need:
NASH, a severe and increasingly prevalent liver disease already
affecting over 30 million people in the United States, and systemic
sclerosis, a disease with a very high mortality rate and for which there
is no approved treatment to date.
Inventiva is also developing in parallel, a second clinical product,
IVA336, which is a treatment for three different forms of
mucopolysaccharidosis: MPS I or Hurler-Scheie syndrome, MPS II or Hunter
syndrome and MPS VI also known as Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome. Inventiva has
a preclinical stage oncology portfolio.
Inventiva benefits from partnerships with world-leading research
entities such as the Institut Curie. Two strategic commercial
partnerships, one of which is at clinical stage, have also been
developed with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim, making Inventiva
eligible for preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone
payments, in addition to royalties on the products resulting from the
partnerships.
Inventiva employs over 100 highly qualified employees and owns
state-of-the-art R&D facilities near Dijon, acquired from the
international pharmaceutical group Abbott. The Company owns, a
proprietary chemical library of over 240,000 molecules as well as
integrated biology, chemistry, ADME and pharmacology platforms.
Important Notice:
Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical
facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other
forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These
statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date
of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties
that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
Please refer to the « Document de Base » filed with the Autorité des
Marchés Financiers on July 8, 2016 under n° l.16-066, and its update
submitted on January 12, 2017 under n° D.16-0535-A01 for additional
information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.
Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or
review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently
Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use
of any of the above statements.
