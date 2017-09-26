Inventiva: First-Half 2017 Results

Regulatory News:
Inventiva (Paris:IVA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative
therapies, particularly to treat fibrosis, provided a business update
and reported its interim financial results for the six months to June
30, 2017.
Business highlights
Lanifibranor (formerly IVA337)
-
Lanifibranor granted as the international non-proprietary name (INN)
for IVA337, the first next generation panPPAR a, d and ? to receive
the fibranor suffix
-
Positive results from the 12-month toxicity study of lanifibranor on
primates: no adverse clinical signs were observed and none of the
typical adverse effects related to PPAR? were observed
-
Phase IIb NATIVE trial in NASH ongoing in Europe, Australia and Canada
-
Data presented at 2017 International Liver Congress, the European
Association for the Study of the Livers (EASL) annual conference,
support the potential of lanifibranor as a treatment for NASH
-
Enrollment on target in Phase IIb FASST study in patients with
systemic sclerosis (SSc)
-
Presentation of the latest results on lanifibranor at the
15th
International Workshop on Scleroderma Research in the United
States demonstrating its therapeutic potential in treating the
vascular complications associated with SSc
Odiparcil (formerly IVA336)
-
Phase IIa iMProveS study for patients with MPS VI, to begin enrollment
before year end 2017
-
Launch of the biomarkers study for odiparcil in the United States
-
Award of orphan drug designation for odiparcil as a treatment for MPS
VI in the United States and Europe
-
New preclinical data on odiparcil presented at the MPS Societys
National Conference showing its efficacy in several organs where
enzyme replacement therapies are not efficacious
-
Strengthening of odiparcil intellectual property rights in the United
States
Partnerships with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim
-
Extension of the collaboration with AbbVie to discover new oral ROR-?
antagonists drug candidates. ABBV-553 project stopped
-
Exercise of the option by Boehringer Ingelheim to jointly develop
potential new treatments to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)
triggering a 2.5 million milestone payment (received September, 22)
Financial highlights
H1 2017
-
Successful IPO on Euronext Paris
-
Significant increase in the cash position to 64.4 million at June 30,
2017
Key newsflow and expected milestones
H2 2017
-
Complete the enrollment of the Phase IIb FASST study of lanifibranor
in SSc
-
Opening of new clinical sites for the Phase IIb NATIVE clinical trial
of lanifibranor in NASH
-
Results of biomarker study for odiparcil
-
Begin enrolment for the Phase IIa iMProveS study of odiparcil in
patients with MPS VI
2018
-
Results of Phase IIb FASST study of lanifibranor in SSc
-
Results of the 2-year carcinogenicity study with lanifibranor
-
Complete enrollment of the Phase IIb NATIVE study in NASH
-
Results of the Phase IIa iMProveS study of odiparcil in MPS VI
Key first-half 2017 financial figures
|
Key figures (in thousands of euros)
|
|
at June 30
|
IFRS Unaudited data
|
|
First-half 2017
|
|
First-half 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit on ordinary activities
|
|
2,658
|
|
4,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other recurring operating income
|
|
2,596
|
|
2,596
|
Research costs
|
|
(13,242)
|
|
(10,881)
|
Marketing business development
|
|
(238)
|
|
(260)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(2,668)
|
|
(1,763)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring operating profit (loss)
|
|
(10,893)
|
|
(6,168)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-recurring operating income
|
|
255
|
|
-
|
Other non-recurring operating expenses
|
|
(704)
|
|
(449)
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
(11,343)
|
|
(6,617)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
|
243
|
|
277
|
Financial expense
|
|
(19)
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial items
|
|
224
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
1,337
|
|
2,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(9,781)
|
|
(4,085)
First-half 2017 profit on ordinary activities of 2.7 million included
higher service revenues. The 2.5 million milestone payment by
Boehringer Ingelheim when it exercised its option under the
collaboration agreement with Inventiva in not yet included. In the first
half of 2016, Inventivas profit on ordinary activities came to
4.1 million, including non-recurring income linked to the receipt of
AbbVies second milestone payment.
First-half 2017 R&D expenditure came to 13.2 million, up 22% compared
with the first half of 2016. This was chiefly attributable to the
increased costs incurred in Phase 2b clinical trials as a treatment for
NASH and systemic sclerosis with lanifibranor (formerly IVA337) and in
the clinical trial currently being prepared of odiparcil (formerly
IVA336) as a treatment for MPS VI. General and administrative expenses
totaled 2.7 million, and these now reflect the recurring costs
associated with the Companys listed status.
All in all, Inventivas operating loss came to 11.3 million (compared
with a loss of 6.6 million in the first half of 2016) and its net loss
to 9.8 million (compared with a 4.1 million loss in the first half of
2016).
During the period, Inventiva used 5.5 million in cash, without taking
into account the 45 million in net proceeds it raised from its IPO on
Euronexts regulated market in Paris on February 15, 2017. It received
the latest 6.2 million payment from Abbott in the first half of the
year, and thus the trend was the same as in operating income before
non-recurring items reflecting the ongoing R&D drive.
At June 30, 2017, it held 64.4 million in cash and cash equivalents,
compared with 24.8 million at December 31, 2016. Its cash position was
strengthened significantly by the IPO. Its important to note that this
figure does not reflect the impact of the 2.5 million milestone payment
by Boehringer Ingelheim when it exercised its option under the
collaboration agreement with Inventiva or the receipt of the
3.6 million research tax credit on August 10, 2017.
Interim financial results were approved by the Board of Directors on
September 25, 2017. Auditors issued a limited examination report. For
more details, Inventivas Interim Financial Report is now available for
download from the Companys web site: www.inventivapharma.com
Business highlights
Lanifibranor secured as the international non-proprietary name (INN)
for IVA337, the first next generation panPPAR a, d and ? to receive the
fibranor suffix
The World Health Organization (WHO) granted the international
non-proprietary name (INN) of lanifibranor to IVA337, Inventivas
flagship drug candidate, currently in phase IIb development trials as a
treatment for systemic sclerosis (SSc) and in non-alcoholic hepatic
steatosis (NASH). Lanifibranor is the first next-generation panPPAR a, d
and ? to receive the fibranor suffix.
Positive results from the 12-month toxicity study of lanifibranor on
primates: no adverse clinical signs were observed and none of the
typical adverse effects related to PPAR? were observed
In May, the company announced results of a 12 month non-human primate
toxicology study with lanifibranor. No adverse clinical signs were
observed during the treatment period at any dose-level and none of the
typical adverse effects related to PPAR?
were observed. The
company is also progressing two 24 month carcinogenicity studies in
rodents and, once these are completed, it will have by mid-2018 the
necessary toxicology package required to potentially move into Phase III
clinical trials and subsequent regulatory filing.
Lanifibranor as a treatment for NASH
Phase IIb NATIVE trial as a treatment for NASH ongoing in Europe,
Australia and Canada
Initiated in February 2017, NATIVE (NASH Trial to Validate IVA337
Efficacy) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
multi-center, Phase IIb clinical trial in NASH patients. The study will
investigate the safety and efficacy of two doses of lanifibranor (800
and 1200 mg/day) over a 24-week period. Enrollment in the Phase IIb
NATIVE study is progressing, but due to increased competition for
patients at clinical trial sites, is running behind the original
schedule. Inventiva plans to open new sites in countries where the study
is currently being performed (Europe, Australia and Canada). Results
from this study are now anticipated early 2019, versus the previous
expectation of mid-2018.
Data presented at 2017 International Liver Congress, the European
Association for the Study of the Livers (EASL) annual conference,
support the potential of lanifibranor as a treatment for NASH
Pre-clinical work on lanifibranor was featured in a poster presentation
at the 2017 International Liver Congress which took place in Amsterdam,
in April. The findings demonstrated that lanifibranor inhibits the
development of NASH through the normalization of different metabolic
parameters such as insulin-resistance, activation of fatty acid
ß-oxidation, and inhibition of the inflammasome known to be a trigger of
liver inflammation and fibrosis. In addition lanifibranor produces a
strong reversion of established liver fibrosis, due especially to its
PPAR? activity.
Pre-clinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of lanifibranor
for the treatment of NASH were published in the June 19th edition of
Hepatology Communications. Presentations on Inventivas NASH program
were scheduled for the NASH Symposium in Paris in July and during the
NASH Summit Europe in Frankfurt in October.
Lanifibranor as a treatment for systemic
sclerosis (SSc)
Enrollment on target in Phase IIb FASST study in patients with
systemic sclerosis
The Phase IIb FASST (For A Systemic Sclerosis Treatment) study of
lanifibranor as a treatment for systemic sclerosis (SSc) now has over
125 randomized patients, just shy of its target of at least 132
patients. Enrollment should thus be completed as planned by the end of
the year. The preliminary study results are expected, on schedule, in
the second half of 2018. The 48-week FASST study is measuring changes
from baseline in the Modified Rodnan Skin Score for two different doses
of lanifibranor, compared to placebo.
Presentation of the latest results on lanifibranor at the
15th
International Workshop on Scleroderma Research in the
United States demonstrating its therapeutic potential in treating the
vascular complications associated with SSc
In August, Inventiva presented the latest results with lanifibranor at
the 15th International Workshop on Scleroderma Research at
the University of Pittsburgh in the United States. The abstract entitled
"PAN-PPAR Agonist IVA337 is Effective in the Prevention of Experimental
Lung Fibrosis and Pulmonary Hypertension was selected as one of the
best articles presented at the workshop.
The new data generated show that lanifibranor induces a marked
protection from the development of lung fibrosis with restoration of
respiratory capacity and inhibits pulmonary arteries remodeling with
positive impact on pulmonary artery pressure. This large spectrum of
activity demonstrates in addition to the previously positive effects
demonstrated on skin fibrosis, the therapeutic potential of lanifibranor
on cardiorespiratory involvements in SSc patients.
Odiparcil (formerly IVA336)
Phase IIa iMProveS study for patients with MPS VI, to begin
enrollment before year end 2017
The iMProveS clinical study will be a 26-week study designed to
demonstrate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of odiparcil in 24
adult MPS VI patients and will be conducted at two European clinical
sites. If the results of this study are positive, the company plans to
pursue a pivotal Phase III study of odiparcil in patients with MPS VI.
Launch of the biomarkers study for odiparcil in the United States
In support of the odiparcil clinical program, the company is currently
running a non-interventional study at the Childrens Hospital and
Research Center of Oakland (US) under the supervision of Prof. Paul
Harmatz. The aim of the study is to determine whether assessment of GAG
(glycosaminoglycans) storage in white blood cells is a potential
efficacy biomarker. The study is expected to be completed in September,
with results announced by the end of this year.
Award of orphan drug designation for odiparcil as a treatment for MPS
VI in the United States and Europe
In August 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) both granted odiparcil (formerly known
as IVA336) orphan drug designation as a treatment for MPS VI. These
designations confirm odiparcils potential to improve the existing
therapeutic options.
Orphan Drug Designation is granted by the FDA to novel therapeutics for
diseases or conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 patients in the U.S.
or greater than 200,000 patients if there is no reasonable expectation
that the production cost of the drug will be covered by its sales. The
designation allows the drug developer to be eligible for a seven-year
period of U.S. marketing exclusivity upon approval of the drug, as well
as, in some cases, tax credits for clinical research costs, the ability
to apply for annual grant funding, clinical trial design assistance, and
the waiver of Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) filing fees.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) grants Orphan Drug Designation to
support the development of medicines for the treatment, prevention or
diagnosis of a disease that is life-threatening or chronically
debilitating and that affect no more than 5 in 10,000 individuals in the
European Union. Orphan drug designation allows for companies to receive
development incentives, such as protocol assistance, reduced fees for
regulatory activities, and up to ten years of market exclusivity in the
EU upon marketing approval for the designated indication.
New preclinical data on odiparcil presented at the MPS Societys
National Conference showing its efficacy in several organs where enzyme
replacement therapies are not efficacious
In July Professor Chris Hendriksz (FYMCA Medical Ltd. and University of
Pretoria, South Africa) presented in a closed session at the MPS Society
National Conference new preclinical data on odiparcil which further
supports its potential to be the first orally available substrate
reduction therapy for MPS VI patients. The data, generated in a genetic
mouse model for MPS VI, demonstrated that odiparcil restored a normal
corneal structure in the eye, reduced GAG accumulation in the liver,
kidney, spleen, heart, eye, and skin of diseased animals and also
produced a dose-dependent reduction of cartilage thickness in the
trachea and femoral growth plate. Mobility was also improved by
odiparcil in the diseased animals.
Strengthening of odiparcil intellectual property rights in the United
States
In February 2017, a patent protecting the use in the United States of
odiparcil for the treatment of MPS VI was granted. With the patent
granted in 30 European countries, Inventivas exclusive use of odiparcil
in all of its key markets is now secured until October 2034. In
addition, Inventiva has submitted divisional patent applications in
Europe and the United States in order to protect the use of odiparcil
for the treatment of other forms of mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS). These
patent applications have been approved in Europe and are currently under
review in the US.
Partnerships with AbbVie and Boehringer
Ingelheim
Extension of the collaboration with AbbVie to discover new oral drug
candidates that are ROR-? antagonists. ABBV-553 program stopped
In September 2017, Inventiva and AbbVie announced that Abbv-553, a
potent orally active selective antagonist of ROR-?, which previously
underwent a Phase I clinical trial as a treatment for moderate to severe
psoriasis and had given rise to several milestone payments to Inventiva,
had been stopped. A new collaboration program to discover and develop
new oral ROR-? antagonists has consequently been initiated. Under this
program, Inventiva will receive undisclosed fees for research services
and milestone payments when a new drug candidate is identified.
Inventiva will also be eligible for development and sales milestones as
well as royalties on sales.
Exercise of the option by Boehringer Ingelheim to jointly develop
potential new treatments to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)
triggering a 2.5 million milestone payment (received September, 22)
In September 2017 Boehringer Ingelheim exercised its option under the
May 2016 collaboration agreement with Inventiva for the research and
discovery of new drugs.
The joint research team has validated a new fibrosis target and data
generated in the program supports its therapeutic potential in fibrotic
conditions and Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) has been selected as
the first indication to be targeted. Boehringer Ingelheims execution of
this option triggers a milestone payment to Inventiva of 2.5 million.
To recap, under this collaboration agreement Inventiva is eligible to
receive research funding, milestone payments of up to 170 million and
tiered royalty payments for any commercial products resulting from this
collaboration.
About Inventiva: www.inventivapharma.com
Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development
of drugs interacting with nuclear receptors, transcription factors and
epigenetic modulators. Inventivas research engine opens up novel
breakthrough therapies against fibrotic diseases, cancers and orphan
diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.
Lanifibranor, its lead product, is an anti-fibrotic treatment with a
strong action mechanism permitting the activation of all three alpha,
gamma and delta PPARs (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors),
which play key roles in controlling the fibrotic process. Its
anti-fibrotic action targets two initial indications with substantial
unmet medical need: NASH, a severe and increasingly prevalent liver
disease already affecting over 30 million people in the United States,
and systemic sclerosis, a disease with a very high mortality rate and
for which there is no approved treatment to date.
Inventiva is also developing in parallel, a second clinical product,
odiparcil, which is a treatment for three different forms of
mucopolysaccharidosis: MPS I or Hurler/Scheie syndromes, MPS II or
Hunter syndrome and MPS VI also known as Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome.
Inventiva has a preclinical stage oncology portfolio.
Inventiva benefits from partnerships with world-leading research
entities such as the Institut Curie. Two strategic commercial
partnerships have also been established with AbbVie and Boehringer
Ingelheim, making Inventiva eligible for preclinical, clinical,
regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to royalties
on the products resulting from the partnerships.
Inventiva employs over 100 highly qualified employees and owns
state-of-the-art R&D facilities near Dijon, acquired from the
international pharmaceutical group Abbott. The Company owns, a
proprietary chemical library of over 240,000 molecules as well as
integrated biology, chemistry, ADME and pharmacology platforms.
Important Notice:
Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical
facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other
forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These
statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date
of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties
that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
Please refer to the « Document de référence » filed with the Autorité
des Marchés Financiers on April 26, 2017 under n° R.17-025 for
additional information in relation to such factors, risks and
uncertainties.
Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or
review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently
Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use
of any of the above statements.
