Inventiva (Paris:IVA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative
breakthrough therapies, particularly for the treatment of fibrotic
diseases, today announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has
granted it the international non-proprietary name (INN, or generic name)
lanifibranor for IVA337, its leading drug candidate, currently is in
Phase IIb development for both systemic sclerosis (SSc) and
non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
"We are very pleased that the INN division of the WHO has granted the
suffix "fibranor" to IVA337, said Freìdeìric Cren, Chief Executive
Officer and Co-Founder of Inventiva. "Lanifibranors anti-fibrotic
activity ideally positions this drug candidate as a potential treatment
of several fibrotic diseases, particularly systemic sclerosis and NASH.
We look forward to continuing the clinical development of this drug
candidate in these two indications with high unmet medical need.
About Lanifibranor
Lanifibranor is a next generation panPPAR modulator designed as a
moderately potent and well balanced PPAR a, d and ?. This unique profile
was conceived in order to obtain an optimal therapeutic margin with
strong efficacy and tolerance. Lanifibranor is currently in Phase IIb
development for both systemic sclerosis (SSc) and non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH). Results from the SSc clinical trial are expected
in the second half of 2018, while those of the NASH trial are due for
early 2019.
About Inventiva: www.inventivapharma.com
Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development
of drugs interacting with nuclear receptors, transcription factors and
epigenetic modulators. Inventivas research engine opens up novel
breakthrough therapies against fibrotic diseases, cancers and orphan
diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.
Lanifibranor, its lead product, is an anti-fibrotic treatment with a
strong action mechanism permitting the activation of all three alpha,
gamma and delta PPARs (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors),
which play key roles in controlling the fibrotic process. Its
anti-fibrotic action targets two initial indications with substantial
unmet medical need: NASH, a severe and increasingly prevalent liver
disease already affecting over 30 million people in the United States,
and systemic sclerosis, a disease with a very high mortality rate and
for which there is no approved treatment to date.
Inventiva is also developing in parallel, a second clinical product,
odiparcil, which is a treatment for three different forms of
mucopolysaccharidosis: MPS I or Hurler/Scheie syndromes, MPS II or
Hunter syndrome and MPS VI also known as Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome.
Inventiva has a preclinical stage oncology portfolio.
Inventiva benefits from partnerships with world-leading research
entities such as the Institut Curie. Two strategic commercial
partnerships have also been established with AbbVie and Boehringer
Ingelheim, making Inventiva eligible for preclinical, clinical,
regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to royalties
on the products resulting from the partnerships.
Inventiva employs over 100 highly qualified employees and owns
state-of-the-art R&D facilities near Dijon, acquired from the
international pharmaceutical group Abbott. The Company owns, a
proprietary chemical library of over 240,000 molecules as well as
integrated biology, chemistry, ADME and pharmacology platforms.
Important Notice:
Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical
facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other
forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These
statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date
of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties
that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
Please refer to the « Document de référence » filed with the Autorité
des Marchés Financiers on April 26, 2017 under n° R.17-025 for
additional information in relation to such factors, risks and
uncertainties.
Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or
review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently
Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use
of any of the above statements.
