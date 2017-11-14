Investors Title Company Board Declares Special Cash Dividend and Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ: ITIC) announced today that the
Companys Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $2.40
per share to shareholders of record on December 1, 2017, payable
December 15, 2017. The special dividend will be funded through existing
cash balances.
The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.40 per
share to shareholders of record December 1, 2017, payable on December
15, 2017.
"The special dividend reflects the Companys commitment to returning
capital to its shareholders when appropriate, as well as confidence in
its growth strategy and sustainability of cash flows, said J. Allen
Fine, Chairman of the Board of Investors Title Company.
Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose
stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market.
Investors Title Company is engaged in the business of issuing and
underwriting title insurance policies. The Company also provides
services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property
as well as investment management services to individuals, companies,
banks and trusts.
Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, among others,
statements regarding the Companys confidence in its growth strategy,
ability to generate sustainable cash flow, and commitment to returning
capital to its shareholders as appropriate. These statements involve a
number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from anticipated and historical results. Such risks
and uncertainties include, without limitation: the cyclical demand for
title insurance due to changes in the residential and commercial real
estate markets; the occurrence of fraud, defalcation or misconduct;
variances between actual claims experience and underwriting and
reserving assumptions, including the limited predictive power of
historical claims experience; declines in the performance of the
Companys investments; government regulation; changes in the economy;
the possible loss of agency relationships, or significant reduction in
agent-originated business and other considerations set forth under the
caption "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006490/en/