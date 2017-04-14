Ipsen Appoints Dr. Alexandre Lebeaut as Executive Vice-President, R&D, and Chief Scientific Officer

Regulatory News:
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the appointment of Dr.
Alexandre Lebeaut as Executive Vice-President, R&D, and Chief Scientific
Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Lebeaut will report directly to
David Meek, CEO of Ipsen, and serve on the Executive Leadership Team.
Dr. Lebeaut joined Ipsen in 2013 as Senior Vice President, Chief
Development Officer, Global Drug Development and was appointed Interim
Head of R&D in December 2016.
David Meek, CEO of Ipsen, commented: "It is my great pleasure
to appoint Dr. Lebeaut to lead Ipsens R&D organization. He brings
outstanding medical and leadership experience from global pharmaceutical
and biotechnology companies. Dr. Lebeaut has consistently demonstrated
an unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration and successful
execution of drug development strategies. During his four years at
Ipsen, Dr. Lebeaut has been instrumental in successfully leading our
global development programs. He played a key role in the approval of
Somatuline® for the treatment of neuroendocrine
tumours, our partnership with Exelixis for Cabometyx®
and the acquisition of Onivyde®. He will
continue to lead the transformation of Ipsens R&D strategy to further
build a differentiated and sustainable portfolio to continue to address
unmet medical needs in our key areas of expertise.
Dr. Lebeaut earned his M.D. from Paris Diderot University and
specialized in Pediatrics from Paris Descartes University. Before
joining Ipsen, he held several global leadership positions in Clinical
Development and Medical Affairs with biopharmaceutical companies
including Axcan Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Novartis and Schering Plough
Research Institute.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven
pharmaceutical group with total sales close to 1.6 billion in 2016.
Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in more than 115 countries, with a direct
commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsens ambition is to
become a leader in specialty healthcare solutions for targeted
debilitating diseases. Its fields of expertise cover oncology,
neurosciences and endocrinology (adult & pediatric). Ipsens commitment
to oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key
therapies improving the care of patients suffering from prostate cancer,
neuro-endocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer.
Ipsen also has a significant presence in primary care. Moreover, the
Group has an active policy of partnerships. Ipsen's R&D is focused on
its innovative and differentiated technological platforms, peptides and
toxins, located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life
sciences hubs (Les Ulis/Paris-Saclay, France; Slough/Oxford, UK;
Cambridge, US). In 2016, R&D expenditures exceeded 200 million. The
Group has more than 4,900 employees worldwide. Ipsens shares are traded
on segment A of Euronext Paris (stock code: IPN, ISIN code:
FR0010259150) and are eligible to the "Service de Règlement Différé
("SRD). The Group is part of the SBF 120 index. Ipsen has implemented a
Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program, which
trades on the over-the-counter market in the United States under the
symbol IPSEY. For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
Forward Looking Statement
The forward-looking statements,
objectives and targets contained herein are based on the Groups
management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results, performance or events to differ materially from those
anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect the Groups
future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming
reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available
today. Use of the words "believes," "anticipates" and "expects" and
similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements,
including the Groups expectations regarding future events, including
regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described
in this document were prepared without taking into account external
growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter
these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions
regarded as reasonable by the Group. These targets depend on conditions
or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on
historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these
targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably
the fact that a promising product in early development phase or clinical
trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its
commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. The
Group must face or might face competition from generic products that
might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the Research
and Development process involves several stages each of which involves
the substantial risk that the Group may fail to achieve its objectives
and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a product in which
it has invested significant sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain
that favorable results obtained during pre-clinical trials will be
confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of
clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective
nature of the product concerned. There can be no guarantees a product
will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will
prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove
inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may
differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited
to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic
factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate
fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and
health care legislation; global trends toward health care cost
containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained
by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development,
including obtaining regulatory approval; the Group's ability to
accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties
or delays; financial instability of international economies and
sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Groups patents
and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to
litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The
Group also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its
products which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these
partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to the
Groups activities and financial results. The Group cannot be certain
that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to
obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of the
Groups partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such
situations could have a negative impact on the Groups business,
financial position or performance. The Group expressly disclaims any
obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward looking
statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to
reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances
on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable
law. The Groups business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its
registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés
Financiers.
The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive
and the reader is advised to refer to the Groups 2015 Registration
Document available on its website (www.ipsen.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170414005117/en/