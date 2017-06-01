01.06.2017 20:19
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

IPSEN: Description of the regulatory framework of the share repurchase program proposed by the Board of Directors to the approval of the Combined Shareholders Meeting to be held on 7 June 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of Article 241-2 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the present document describes the objectives and characteristics of the share repurchase program proposed to the approval of the Combined Shareholders Meeting to be held on 7 June 2017. The preliminary notice of meeting has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated 19 April 2017.

Number of shares held directly or indirectly by the Company (as at 30 April 2017)

As at 30 April 2017, the Company held 993,862 of its own shares representing 1.19% of the Companys share capital.

Number of shares held identified by objective as at 30 April 2017

 Animation of the share through an AMAFI liquidity agreement: 150

 External growth transactions: 0

 Hedging of stock purchase options and other employee share ownership system: 993,712

 Hedging of securities giving right to shares: 0

 Cancellation: 0

New share repurchase program

 Objectives:

The objectives of the share repurchase program proposed to the Shareholders Meeting to be held on 7 June 2017 are:

 Stimulating the secondary market or ensure the liquidity of the Ipsen share through an investment services provider via a liquidity agreement compliant with AMAFI Code of conduct, as approved by the regulation;

 Retaining shares purchased and subsequently deliver them within the context of an exchange or a payment related to possible external growth transactions;

 Ensuring the hedging of stock purchase option plans and/or bonus shares (or similar plans) in favour of Group employees and/or company officers as well as allocations of shares under a Company or Group savings plan (or similar plans), as part of the profit-sharing schemes and/or all other forms of allocation of shares to the Group employees and/or company officers;

 Ensuring the hedging of negotiable securities giving rights to the allocation of Company shares in accordance with the regulations in force;

 Possibly cancel the shares acquired, subject to the authorization to be granted by Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting.

 Characteristics:

Purchases, sales, transfers or exchanges may be carried out by all means, including on the market or off-market or by multilateral negotiations systems or through systematic internalizers, or over-the-counter, including through the acquisition or sale of blocks of securities, or by use of options or derivatives in accordance with applicable regulations. The transactions could not be carried out during a takeover bid period.

 Maximum amount of share capital, maximum number and characteristics of the shares, maximum repurchase price:

The maximum percentage of shares to be repurchased pursuant to the terms of the resolution proposed to the Shareholders Meeting to be held on 7 June 2017 is set at 10% of the total number of shares comprising the share capital (i.e., 8,358,049 shares as at today), it being specified that the said limit is considered as at the date of the repurchases, adjusted, if applicable, to take into account the potential share capital increases or reduction that may occur during the period covered by the program. The number of shares taken into account for the calculation of the said limit corresponds to the number of shares repurchased, deduction made of the number of shares sold during the program in connection with the liquidity objective.

Since the Company is not allowed to hold more than 10% of its share capital, taken into account the 993,862 shares already held as at 30 April 2017 (representing 1.19% of the share capital), the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased is 7,364,187, representing 8.81% of the share capital, unless transfers or cancellations of shares already held.

The maximum purchase price proposed to the Shareholders Meeting of 7 June 2017 is set at 200 per share. As a consequence, the maximum amount of the operation is set at 1,671,609,800 on the basis of a number of 83,580,494 shares.

 Duration of the program:

In accordance with the resolution proposed to the Combined Shareholders Meeting to be held on 7 June 2017, the duration of the share repurchase program is 18 months following the date of the said Shareholders Meeting and expiring on 7 December, 2018.

The present publication is available on the Companys website (www.ipsen.com).

IPSEN
Société anonyme with a share capital of 83,580,494
Registered office: 65 quai Georges Gorse 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt  France
419 838 529 RCS Nanterre

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Ipsen

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ipsen News
RSS Feed
Ipsen zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ipsen

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.11.2012IpsenAct neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
01.11.2012IpsenAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
30.10.2012IpsenAct neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
30.10.2012IpsenAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
25.10.2012IpsenAct neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
10.08.2012IpsenAct outperformCheuvreux SA
30.01.2012IpsenAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
25.10.2011IpsenAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
03.10.2011IpsenAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.08.2011IpsenAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.11.2012IpsenAct neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
01.11.2012IpsenAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
30.10.2012IpsenAct neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
30.10.2012IpsenAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
25.10.2012IpsenAct neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
01.03.2012IpsenAct underperformCredit Suisse Group
10.10.2011IpsenAct sellCitigroup Corp.
30.08.2011IpsenAct sellCitigroup Corp.
12.07.2007Tercica underperformFriedman, Billings Ramsey & Co

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ipsen nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ipsen News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ipsen News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Risikobasierte Anlagestrategien für Privatanleger
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App | Diese Kurse sind schneller als ihr eigener Schatten
Amazon vs. Alphabet  Wettlauf der Techgiganten
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: USA oder Europa?
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Abwärtstrendfortsetzung möglich
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Infineon, Deutsche Bank, Siemens ...
DZ BANK  DAX: Fortgesetzte Patt-Situation
 "FoodBevPack" und "fsg" im Fokus Einstieg nach einem Kurseinbruch
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Jungheinrich - Professioneller Hochstapler!

Intralogistik-Lösungen sind gefragt wie nie. Denn mit moderner Logistik-Infrastruktur lassen sich nicht nur erhebliche Kostensenkungen und Effizienzsteigerungen realisieren, sondern sie bildet die perfekte Ergänzung für "Industrie 4.0". Warum Jungheinrich eine der interessantesten Storys in diesem Segment bietet lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlagermagazin des Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclubs.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Ipsen-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Ipsen Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die bittere Wahrheit über Klima-Investments
Merkel und Li bekennen sich zu Freihandel
Immer weniger Hinterzieher zeigen sich selbst an
Diese Aktien können Sie einfach liegen lassen
Anleihekauf-Programm könnte Deutschland teuer zu stehen kommen

News von

Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Apple-Aktie, Netflix und Co.: Die Aussichten der fünf US-Kursraketen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Wie tief das Papier noch fallen kann
Daimler-Aktie: Warum das Papier mit dem Stern auf eine Trendwende zusteuert
Drohen nun negative saisonale Effekte?

News von

Wer mehr verdienen will als seine Kollegen muss einfach nur fragen - so geht's
Wie Facebook verzweifelt gegen seinen schleichenden Tod als soziales Netzwerk kämpft
Eigenes iPad: Nordkorea hat ein Tablet auf den Markt gebracht, das Apple verärgern wird
Danach suchen Arbeitgeber wirklich auf Xing-Profilen
Tischtennis-Star Timo Boll über Millionen-Gehälter im Fußball: "Neid ist ein schlechter Ratgeber"

Heute im Fokus

DAX endet im Plus -- Dow Jones fester -- Linde-Praxair-Fusion besiegelt -- Tesla-Chef Musk will Trump bei Ausstieg aus Klimapakt nicht mehr beraten -- thyssenkrupp, Apple im Fokus

Audi hat auch in Deutschland illegale Abgas-Software verwendet. Covestro verliert Finanzvorstand. Milliardendeal: Deere kauft deutsche Wirtgen Group. Nach Produktionsausfällen bei BMW: Bosch kauft Zulieferer. SolarWorld-Aktie fällt dennoch: Hoffnungsschimmer für SolarWorld? Daimler plant Elektroautos in China mit Partner BAIC.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 22: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 22: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
BlackRock Beteiligungen
In diese Unternehmen investiert der Fondsgigant

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
CEO des Jahres
Das sind die besten CEOs in Deutschland
Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel sieht in den USA anscheinend keinen verlässlichen Partner mehr. Hat sie damit recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:17 Uhr
DAX endet im Plus -- Dow Jones fester -- Linde-Praxair-Fusion besiegelt -- Tesla-Chef Musk will Trump bei Ausstieg aus Klimapakt nicht mehr beraten -- thyssenkrupp, Apple im Fokus
Sonstiges
03:00 Uhr
Perfekte Fonds: Auf der sicheren Seite mit diesen Mischfonds!
Standardwerte
20:26 Uhr
Linde besiegelt gegen Widerstand der Arbeitnehmer Fusion mit Praxair - Linde-Aktien legen nachbörslich zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
UniperUNSE01
AURELIUSA0JK2A
TeslaA1CX3T
BMW AG519000
Amazon.com Inc.906866
Allianz840400