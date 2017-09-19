Ipsen Receives Approval from European Commission for Xermelo® (Telotristat Ethyl) for the Treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea in Patients Inadequately Controlled by Somatostatin Analogue Therapy

Regulatory News:
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven
biopharmaceutical group, today announced that the European Commission
has approved Xermelo® (telotristat ethyl) 250 mg three times
a day (tid) for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in
combination with somatostatin analogue (SSA) therapy in adults
inadequately controlled by SSA therapy. This approval allows for the
marketing of Xermelo® (telotristat ethyl) in the above
indication in all 28 member states of the European Union, Norway and
Iceland.
David Meek, Chief Executive Officer, Ipsen
stated: "We
are delighted to provide patients suffering from inadequately controlled
carcinoid syndrome with a new treatment option in combination with a
somatostatin analogue that demonstrates both efficacy and safety in
particularly improving diarrhea, a most debilitating symptom. Xermelo®
complements our strategy for neuroendocrine tumors aiming to deliver
clinical benefits along every step of the patient treatment journey.
"As a physician involved in the management of patients living with
carcinoid syndrome, I am encouraged by the European approval of Xermelo®
as a new therapeutic option for this difficult-to-treat condition
said Professor Dieter Hörsch MD PhD, ENETS Center of Excellence for
Neuroendocrine Tumors in Bad Berka, Germany. He added:
"Thanks
to our experience with Xermelo® in clinical
trials we observed profound improvement of quality of life and
well-being of our patients. The positive safety and efficacy data
prompted its rapid integration in clinical practice guidelines.
According to Teodora Kolarova, Executive Director of the
International Neuroendocrine Cancer Alliance (INCA)2
"The severe and unpredictable diarrhea associated with carcinoid
syndrome has significant negative impact on patients lives. The
majority of patients affected by this condition see it interfere
severely with their physical and emotional health, social role and
lifestyle. Access to new treatments, more information and support is
warranted.
The approval is based on the results of two randomized Phase 3 trials,
TELESTAR and TELECAST.
About the TELESTAR Phase 3 Pivotal Trial
The efficacy and
safety of telotristat ethyl 250 mg taken tid were established in a
12-week double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomised, multicentre phase
3 trial. The study included a 36-week open-label extension period during
which all patients were treated with a higher dose of telotristat ethyl.
A total of 135 patients were recruited in 12 countries (AU, BE, CA, FR,
DE, IL, IT, NL, ES, SE, UK, USA). The mean age was 64 years (range 37 to
88 years) and 52% were male. All patients had well-differentiated
metastatic neuroendocrine tumours with documented history of carcinoid
syndrome, and were treated with stable-dose SSAs for = 3 months before
enrolment. Patients had an average of four or more bowel movements (BM)
per day: at baseline, mean daily BM frequency averaged over the baseline
period were 5.2 and 6.1 counts/day in the placebo and telotristat ethyl
250 mg groups, respectively. The study included a 12-week double-blind
treatment (DBT) period, in which patients initially received placebo
(n=45) or telotristat ethyl 250 mg (n=45) or a higher dose (telotristat
ethyl 500 mg; n=45) three times daily. During the study, patients were
allowed to use rescue medication (short-acting SSA therapy) and
anti-diarrheals for symptomatic relief but were required to be on
stable-dose of long-acting SSA therapy for the duration of the
double-blind period.
The primary endpoint was the mean change from baseline in daily BM
frequency averaged over the 12-week double blind period. Estimated
difference in BM frequency per day versus placebo averaged over 12 weeks
was -0.81 for telotristat ethyl 250mg (p<0.001).
A substantially greater proportion of patients on telotristat ethyl 250
mg tid achieved a durable response, defined as at least a 30 percent
reduction in daily bowel movements over at least half the days of the
12-week DBT period: 44 percent on telotristat ethyl, as compared to 20
percent on placebo (p<0.040). When the full effect of telotristat ethyl
is observed (during the last 6 weeks of the DBT period) the proportion
of responders with at least 30% BM reduction was 51% (23/45) in the 250
mg group versus 22% (10/45) in the placebo group (post-hoc
analysis).
Telotristat ethyl significantly reduced the percent change from baseline
in urinary 5-hydroxyindole acetic acid (u-5HIAA) versus placebo at week
12 (p< 0.001).
About the TELECAST Phase 3 Trial
The Phase 3 TELECAST study
was designed similarly to TELESTAR study as a companion to this pivotal
Phase 3 study to provide additional efficacy and safety information in
patients with carcinoid syndrome.
A total of 76 patients were
evaluated for efficacy. The mean age was 63 years (range 35 to 84 years)
and 55% were male. All patients had well-differentiated metastatic
neuroendocrine tumour with carcinoid syndrome. Most patients (92.1%) had
fewer than 4 BM per day and all except 9 were treated by SSA therapy.
The primary endpoints were the percent change from Baseline in u5-HIAA
at Week 12 and incidence of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs).
The mean u5-HIAA excretion at baseline was 69.1 mg/24hours in the
telotristat ethyl 250 mg tid group (n=17) and 84.8 mg/24hours in the
placebo group (n=22). The percent change from baseline in u5-HIAA
excretion at week 12 was +97.7% in the placebo group versus -33.2% in
the telotristat ethyl 250 mg tid group.
Notably, 40% of patients in the telotristat ethyl 250 mg tid treatment
arm achieved a =30% reduction in BM frequency for at least 50% of the
days in the double-blind treatment period, while there were no
responders in the placebo arm (p=0.001).
Safety information about Xermelo® in
TELESTAR AND TELECAST clinical trials
In clinical trials, over
230 patients with carcinoid syndrome were treated with Xermelo®.
The placebo-controlled safety analyses were focused on the integrated
data from the 12-week placebo-controlled double-blind periods from the
two phase 3 randomized clinical trials. For this safety analysis, 71
patients received placebo and 70 patients received Xermelo®
250 mg three times daily. The most commonly reported adverse reactions
in patients treated with telotristat ethyl were abdominal pain (26%),
gamma-glutamyl transferase increased (11%) and fatigue (10%). They were
generally of mild or moderate intensity. The most frequently reported
adverse reaction leading to discontinuation of telotristat ethyl was
abdominal pain in 7.1% of patients (5/70).
About carcinoid syndrome (CS)
Well-differentiated
neuroendocrine tumor (NET) is a relatively rare tumor type that arises
from cells of the neuroendocrine system. Carcinoid syndrome (CS) occurs
when well-differentiated NETs secrete large amounts of serotonin and
other vasoactive products into the systemic circulation. Classically,
symptoms associated with CS include cutaneous flushing, diarrhea,
wheezing, abdominal pain, and in the long-term, valvular heart disease.
Somatostatin analogues (SSA) are the cornerstone of therapy for the
relief of CS and tumor control. SSA inhibit the release of serotonin by
NETs and have become first-line therapy for CS.
Due to the severe
morbidity of CS and the lack of established treatment options, the
population of patients with CS needing further control in addition to
their SSA therapy is one with a high unmet medical need.
ABOUT XERMELO®
(TELOTRISTAT ETHYL)
Xermelo® is a novel,
orally administered, inhibitor of the enzyme tryptophan hydroxylase
(TPH). Through inhibition of TPH, the rate-limiting step in the
synthesis of serotonin, Xermelo® was designed to reduce the
production of serotonin within neuroendocrine tumors.
On 22 October 2014, Ipsen and Lexicon announced that they had entered
into an exclusive licensing agreement for Ipsen to commercialize Xermelo®
(telotristat ethyl) in all territories excluding the United States and
Japan, where Lexicon retains the rights. On 28 February 2017, Lexicon
received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Xermelo®
as a first and only orally administered therapy for the treatment of
carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog
(SSA) therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy.
On 20 July 2017, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human
Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of
a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Xermelo, intended
for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhoea in combination with a
somatostatin analogue.
Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described
in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be
published on the European Medicines Agency website and made available in
all official European Union languages.
For all common and uncommon adverse reactions, please refer to full
SmPC. For more information, see the regularly updated registered product
information on the European Medicine Agency website: www.ema.europa.eu
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven
biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care. The
group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key
therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neurosciences and Rare Diseases. Its
commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of
key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell
carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established
Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales close to 1.6 billion in
2016, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a
direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is
focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms
located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences
hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has
about 5,100 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext:
IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American
Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen,
visit www.ipsen.com.
Forward Looking Statement
The forward-looking statements,
objectives and targets contained herein are based on the Groups
management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results, performance or events to differ materially from those
anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect the Groups
future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming
reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available
today. Use of the words "believes," "anticipates" and "expects" and
similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements,
including the Groups expectations regarding future events, including
regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described
in this document were prepared without taking into account external
growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter
these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions
regarded as reasonable by the Group. These targets depend on conditions
or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on
historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these
targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably
the fact that a promising product in early development phase or clinical
trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its
commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. The
Group must face or might face competition from generic products that
might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the Research
and Development process involves several stages each of which involves
the substantial risk that the Group may fail to achieve its objectives
and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a product in which
it has invested significant sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain
that favorable results obtained during pre-clinical trials will be
confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of
clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective
nature of the product concerned. There can be no guarantees a product
will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will
prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove
inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may
differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited
to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic
factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate
fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and
health care legislation; global trends toward health care cost
containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained
by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development,
including obtaining regulatory approval; the Group's ability to
accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties
or delays; financial instability of international economies and
sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Groups patents
and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to
litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The
Group also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its
products which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these
partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to the
Groups activities and financial results. The Group cannot be certain
that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to
obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of the
Groups partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such
situations could have a negative impact on the Groups business,
financial position or performance. The Group expressly disclaims any
obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward looking
statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to
reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances
on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable
law. The Groups business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its
registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés
Financiers.
The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive
and the reader is advised to refer to the Groups 2016 Registration
Document available on its website (www.ipsen.com).
1 Beaumont et al. Pancreas Journal 2012 ; 41(3) : 461-66
2
www.incalliance.org
