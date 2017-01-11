ISE Group, Total and SunPower Start Up the Nanao Solar Power Plant in Japan

Regulatory News:
ISE Group, TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and SunPower have
started up a 27-megawatt-peak photovoltaic power plant in Nanao on
Japans Honshu Island. Completed one year after the beginning of
construction, the plant will generate clean and reliable electricity to
serve thousands of Japanese households on the island.
The Nanao plant is jointly owned by ISE Group, which holds a 50 percent
interest, with Total and SunPower each holding a 25 percent interest.
"ISE Group is a leading company in the egg farming industry with a
world-class quality and safety management system. We are committed to
applying the same dedication to safety and security in our renewable
energy projects, said Hikonobu Ise, Chairman of the ISE Group. "The
photovoltaic power plant that has started operations in Nanao is one of
the largest in the Hokuriku region. We are pleased to partner with
Total, one of the worlds leading energy companies, and SunPower, which
possesses the worlds most efficient solar panel technology. We hope
that this project will further strengthen the friendship between Japan
and France.
"Total Solar is proud of the start-up of its first photovoltaic power
plant in Japan. This project, launched in partnership with Japanese ISE
Group and Totals affiliate SunPower, is part of our strategy to develop
new projects in the fast growing solar market, said Julien Pouget,
Senior Vice-President Renewables at Total. "The start-up of the Nanao
photovoltaic power plant is an important milestone in the history of
Total in Japan, where we have been present for 60 years. Total is
committed to assisting Japan in further diversifying its energy mix to
ensure a supply of affordable and clean energy through our solar and
liquefied natural gas activities.
"The SunPower solar panels operating at the Nanao solar power plant
maximize the power generated on site by producing 45 percent more energy
in the same amount of space compared to conventional solar panels, and
are recognized for long-term reliability and performance," said SunPower
Vice President Shingo Tajiri. "We are pleased to partner with Total
and ISE Group on our first solar power plant in Japan, a milestone that
underscores SunPowers commitment to the growth of the Japanese market."
The ground-mounted solar power plant has been designed to fully meet the
stringent Japanese earthquake-resistant building standards. Constructed
on 25 hectares of land owned by ISE Group, the facility is now entirely
connected to the electricity distribution grid and has begun supplying
power through more than 80,000 high-efficiency SunPower solar panels.
About ISE Group
ISE Group, which started its genetic and
breeding improvement business for egg-producing chickens in Takaoka City
in Toyama Prefecture in 1912, celebrated its 100th year in business in
2012 thanks to its many loyal customers. As a top runner in the
egg-producing industry in Japan, we are committed to improve egg
sanitation by introducing the ISE Integration System for integrated
management of all processes from producing feed and breeding to egg
shipment. Outside Japan, we have 65% market share in six large states on
the U.S. east coast and are expanding our business in China and
Southeast Asia.
About Total
Total is a global integrated energy producer and
provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major
player in solar energy with SunPower and Total Solar. Our
98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner,
more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as
possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that
our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver
economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com
About SunPower Corporation
As one of the worlds most
innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower Corporation
(Nasdaq: SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar
solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments,
schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPowers more than 30
years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower
delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life
of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower
Corporation has dedicated customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia,
Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information
about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.
