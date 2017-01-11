Ihr Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net?Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!
19.04.2017 09:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

ISE Group, Total and SunPower Start Up the Nanao Solar Power Plant in Japan

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

ISE Group, TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and SunPower have started up a 27-megawatt-peak photovoltaic power plant in Nanao on Japans Honshu Island. Completed one year after the beginning of construction, the plant will generate clean and reliable electricity to serve thousands of Japanese households on the island.

The Nanao plant is jointly owned by ISE Group, which holds a 50 percent interest, with Total and SunPower each holding a 25 percent interest.

"ISE Group is a leading company in the egg farming industry with a world-class quality and safety management system. We are committed to applying the same dedication to safety and security in our renewable energy projects, said Hikonobu Ise, Chairman of the ISE Group. "The photovoltaic power plant that has started operations in Nanao is one of the largest in the Hokuriku region. We are pleased to partner with Total, one of the worlds leading energy companies, and SunPower, which possesses the worlds most efficient solar panel technology. We hope that this project will further strengthen the friendship between Japan and France.

"Total Solar is proud of the start-up of its first photovoltaic power plant in Japan. This project, launched in partnership with Japanese ISE Group and Totals affiliate SunPower, is part of our strategy to develop new projects in the fast growing solar market, said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice-President Renewables at Total. "The start-up of the Nanao photovoltaic power plant is an important milestone in the history of Total in Japan, where we have been present for 60 years. Total is committed to assisting Japan in further diversifying its energy mix to ensure a supply of affordable and clean energy through our solar and liquefied natural gas activities.

"The SunPower solar panels operating at the Nanao solar power plant maximize the power generated on site by producing 45 percent more energy in the same amount of space compared to conventional solar panels, and are recognized for long-term reliability and performance," said SunPower Vice President Shingo Tajiri. "We are pleased to partner with Total and ISE Group on our first solar power plant in Japan, a milestone that underscores SunPowers commitment to the growth of the Japanese market."

The ground-mounted solar power plant has been designed to fully meet the stringent Japanese earthquake-resistant building standards. Constructed on 25 hectares of land owned by ISE Group, the facility is now entirely connected to the electricity distribution grid and has begun supplying power through more than 80,000 high-efficiency SunPower solar panels.

About ISE Group
ISE Group, which started its genetic and breeding improvement business for egg-producing chickens in Takaoka City in Toyama Prefecture in 1912, celebrated its 100th year in business in 2012 thanks to its many loyal customers. As a top runner in the egg-producing industry in Japan, we are committed to improve egg sanitation by introducing the ISE Integration System for integrated management of all processes from producing feed and breeding to egg shipment. Outside Japan, we have 65% market share in six large states on the U.S. east coast and are expanding our business in China and Southeast Asia.

About Total
Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in solar energy with SunPower and Total Solar. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com

About SunPower Corporation
As one of the worlds most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower Corporation (Nasdaq: SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPowers more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower Corporation has dedicated customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu TOTAL S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.04.17
Aktionäre von Total entscheiden sich überwiegend für die Aktiendividende (MyDividends)
10.03.17
Frankreichs Industrie drosselt Produktion im Januar (Reuters)
21.02.17
TOTAL und OMV sollen helfen: Der Iran hat bei der Ölförderung Großes vor (finanzen.net)
09.02.17
TOTAL-Aktie gefragt: Energieriese überrascht mit starkem Gewinn (dpa-afx)
09.02.17
ROUNDUP: Total wappnet sich mit Sparkurs für weiter schwankende Ölpreise (dpa-afx)
09.02.17
Energieriese Total hebt die Dividende leicht an (MyDividends)
06.02.17
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Total auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 52 Euro (dpa-afx)
11.01.17
Aktionäre von Total wählen überwiegend Aktiendividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TOTAL NewsRSS Feed
TOTAL zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TOTAL S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.04.2017TOTAL Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
05.04.2017TOTAL Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.03.2017TOTAL buyDeutsche Bank AG
15.03.2017TOTAL Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
09.03.2017TOTAL Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.04.2017TOTAL Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.03.2017TOTAL buyDeutsche Bank AG
09.03.2017TOTAL Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.03.2017TOTAL Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.02.2017TOTAL Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.04.2017TOTAL Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
15.03.2017TOTAL Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
07.03.2017TOTAL NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.03.2017TOTAL NeutralUBS AG
06.03.2017TOTAL NeutralUBS AG
28.04.2016TOTAL UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
01.02.2016TOTAL UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
02.11.2015TOTAL UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
15.09.2015TOTAL UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
09.07.2015TOTAL UnderperformBNP PARIBAS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TOTAL S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu TOTAL

alle Videos

Meistgelesene TOTAL News

05.04.17Aktionäre von Total entscheiden sich überwiegend für die Aktiendividende
Weitere TOTAL News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK  DAX: Nachösterlicher Fehlstart
GBP/USD  Ausbruch
BNP Paribas: DAX: Neue Triggermarke. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Abwärts (dailyDAX)
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Bären zeigen sich angriffslustig
Stars als 3D-Figuren: Staramba SE im Fokus
UBS: ThyssenKrupp AG: Weiteres Abwärtspotenzial vorhanden
Vontobel: Investmentidee: Visa Inc.
DekaBank: Sieben neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur TOTAL-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

TOTAL Peer Group News

09:02 UhrBristow Announces Apache Contract Award
18.04.173 Things You Didn't Know About Apache Corporation
18.04.173 Things You Didn't Know About Apache Corporation
18.04.17BP Trinidad and Tobago Starts Up Trinidad Onshore Compression Project
17.04.17The Wall Street Journal: BP finally caps leaking oil well on Alaska’s North Slope
17.04.17I Still Can't Believe Apache Corp. Spent $399 Million on Securing This Massive Shale Discovery
17.04.17I Still Can't Believe Apache Corp. Spent $399 Million on Securing This Massive Shale Discovery
16.04.17BP Well in Alaska Stops Leaking Oil. Still Releasing Gas
16.04.17BP Struggles to Control Damaged Well in Alaskan Arctic
13.04.17ConocoPhillips to Exit San Juan Basin in $3 Billion Deal

News von

Flüchtlinge werden mit Kreditkarten-Masche abgezockt
Glaubt, dass sie härter in Brüssel verhandeln kann
Problematisch ist die geopolitische Rolle der Türkei
Diese Tierversicherungen können Sie sich sparen
So kommen Urlauber straffrei durch den Zoll

News von

DAX: Kommt die Wiederauferstehung?
Dividendenjäger aufgepasst: Top-Aktien mit hoher Ausschüttung und viel Potenzial
Prof. Dr. Max Otte: Jetzt wird es hässlich
Adidas-Aktie, Nike und Co.: Die fünf besten Papiere aus dem Sport-Sektor
Dax: Frankreich- und Großbritannien-Wahlen machen Anleger nervös - ThyssenKrupp-Aktie fällt

News von

Das sind die 6 besten Dividendenaktien, sagen Experten
Darum lässt ein Manager Bewerber in seiner Luxus-Villa übernachten
Mit dieser Strategie will Jeff Bezos Amazon vor dem Niedergang retten
Fondsmanager warnt: Aktienmärkte notieren 40 Prozent zu hoch
Der Snapchat-Chef soll gesagt haben, die App sei "nur für reiche Menschen"

Heute im Fokus

DAX startet stabil -- Zalando wächst im ersten Quartal weiter -- Elon Musk greift IG Metall an -- IBM-Aktie nach Zahlen unter Druck -- Yahoo schlägt Erwartungen

Akzo mit Gewinnsprung. Europäischer Automarkt stellt März-Rekord auf. eBay dürfte beim Umsatz leicht zulegen. Vivendi muss Anteil an Telecom Italia oder Mediaset senken. Höhere Zinsen könnten Deutschlands hohe Überschüsse senken. BMW verteidigt Diesel gegen Kritik - Leichter Bestellrückgang. Facebook mit neuen VR-Plänen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das Vermögen dieser Milliardäre ist seit der Trump-Wahl am stärksten gewachsen
Wer profitierte am stärksten?
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Milliardärsdichte besonders hoch
Hier wohnen die Superreichen
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2016
Wer holt die Krone?
Verdienst der DAX-Chefs
Das verdienten die DAX-Bosse 2016
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Anleger sind besorgt um Wahlausgang in Frankreich. Erwarten Sie einen Sieg der Euro-Kritiker?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
AURELIUS Equity Opp. SE & Co. KGaAA0JK2A
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Nordex AGA0D655
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BMW AG519000
EVOTEC AG566480
Siemens AG723610