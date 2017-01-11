ISE Group, Total and SunPower Start Up the Nanao Solar Power Plant in Japan

Regulatory News:

ISE Group, TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and SunPower have started up a 27-megawatt-peak photovoltaic power plant in Nanao on Japans Honshu Island. Completed one year after the beginning of construction, the plant will generate clean and reliable electricity to serve thousands of Japanese households on the island.

The Nanao plant is jointly owned by ISE Group, which holds a 50 percent interest, with Total and SunPower each holding a 25 percent interest.

"ISE Group is a leading company in the egg farming industry with a world-class quality and safety management system. We are committed to applying the same dedication to safety and security in our renewable energy projects, said Hikonobu Ise, Chairman of the ISE Group. "The photovoltaic power plant that has started operations in Nanao is one of the largest in the Hokuriku region. We are pleased to partner with Total, one of the worlds leading energy companies, and SunPower, which possesses the worlds most efficient solar panel technology. We hope that this project will further strengthen the friendship between Japan and France.

"Total Solar is proud of the start-up of its first photovoltaic power plant in Japan. This project, launched in partnership with Japanese ISE Group and Totals affiliate SunPower, is part of our strategy to develop new projects in the fast growing solar market, said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice-President Renewables at Total. "The start-up of the Nanao photovoltaic power plant is an important milestone in the history of Total in Japan, where we have been present for 60 years. Total is committed to assisting Japan in further diversifying its energy mix to ensure a supply of affordable and clean energy through our solar and liquefied natural gas activities.

"The SunPower solar panels operating at the Nanao solar power plant maximize the power generated on site by producing 45 percent more energy in the same amount of space compared to conventional solar panels, and are recognized for long-term reliability and performance," said SunPower Vice President Shingo Tajiri. "We are pleased to partner with Total and ISE Group on our first solar power plant in Japan, a milestone that underscores SunPowers commitment to the growth of the Japanese market."

The ground-mounted solar power plant has been designed to fully meet the stringent Japanese earthquake-resistant building standards. Constructed on 25 hectares of land owned by ISE Group, the facility is now entirely connected to the electricity distribution grid and has begun supplying power through more than 80,000 high-efficiency SunPower solar panels.

About ISE Group

ISE Group, which started its genetic and breeding improvement business for egg-producing chickens in Takaoka City in Toyama Prefecture in 1912, celebrated its 100th year in business in 2012 thanks to its many loyal customers. As a top runner in the egg-producing industry in Japan, we are committed to improve egg sanitation by introducing the ISE Integration System for integrated management of all processes from producing feed and breeding to egg shipment. Outside Japan, we have 65% market share in six large states on the U.S. east coast and are expanding our business in China and Southeast Asia.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in solar energy with SunPower and Total Solar. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com

About SunPower Corporation

As one of the worlds most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower Corporation (Nasdaq: SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPowers more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower Corporation has dedicated customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

