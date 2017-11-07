Iteris Expands Education Program for DOTs With New Five-Year Contract Award

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, has been awarded a new indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract worth up to $9.5 million from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to develop, update, and deliver the National Highway Institutes (NHI) financial management, business, public administration, quality, civil rights, highway safety and communications training.

Since 2001, Iteris has been an agency of record for the FHWA and NHI, providing training programs for both sub-divisions of the United States Department of Transportation. Under this new contract Iteris will advance the state of practice and implement best practices for the FHWA financial management, business, public administration, quality, civil rights, highway safety and communication program areas. Training courses are delivered to staff from federal, state, regional and local transportation agencies.

"We are thrilled that FHWA renewed their confidence in our ability to deliver this very important program, said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "Our track record of developing and delivering training courses with instructional system design techniques, paired with our nationally renowned subject matter experts will allow us to continue to provide outstanding education services to state and local agencies nationwide.

