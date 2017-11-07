Iteris Expands Education Program for DOTs With New Five-Year Contract Award

Iteris,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for
transportation and agriculture, has been awarded a new indefinite
delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract worth up to $9.5 million
from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to develop, update, and
deliver the National Highway Institutes (NHI) financial management,
business, public administration, quality, civil rights, highway safety
and communications training.
Since 2001, Iteris has been an agency of record for the FHWA and NHI,
providing training programs for both sub-divisions of the United States
Department of Transportation. Under this new contract Iteris will
advance the state of practice and implement best practices for the FHWA
financial management, business, public administration, quality, civil
rights, highway safety and communication program areas. Training courses
are delivered to staff from federal, state, regional and local
transportation agencies.
"We are thrilled that FHWA renewed their confidence in our ability to
deliver this very important program, said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice
president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "Our
track record of developing and delivering training courses with
instructional system design techniques, paired with our nationally
renowned subject matter experts will allow us to continue to provide
outstanding education services to state and local agencies nationwide.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation
and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We
collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water,
soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer
transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies,
crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our
solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as
farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com
for more information.
