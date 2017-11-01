Iteris to Present at the Craig-Hallum 8th Annual Alpha Select Conference in New York on November 16, 2017

Iteris,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for
transportation and agriculture, has been invited to participate at the
eighth annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16, 2017
at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.
Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Andy Schmidt are scheduled
to present on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time,
with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at http://wsw.com/webcast/ch7/iti/
and via the Investor Relations section of the companys website at
www.iteris.com.
A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to
the Investor Relations section of the companys website.
To schedule a meeting, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.
You can also schedule meetings through Iteris investor relations
firm MKR Group.
About the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
The
Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference allows Craig-Hallum to present
their Alpha Select List to top institutional investors and analysts from
across the country. The Alpha Select List is comprised of the following
characteristics: sub-$250 million market cap, attractive business
models, strong management teams, sustainable competitive advantage,
unique solutions to large problems, above-average growth prospects,
significant unappreciated value and little or no sell-side coverage. In
2015, Craig-Hallum sponsored over 80 non-deal road shows in support of
their Alpha Select Companies. These road shows provided visibility for
the companies and introduced them to over 400 institutional investors in
the US and Canada.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied
informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into
big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on
traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise
informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming.
Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and
agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and
travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy
and productive. Visit
www.iteris.com for more information.
