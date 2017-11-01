Iteris to Present at the Craig-Hallum 8th Annual Alpha Select Conference in New York on November 16, 2017

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, has been invited to participate at the eighth annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16, 2017 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Andy Schmidt are scheduled to present on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at http://wsw.com/webcast/ch7/iti/ and via the Investor Relations section of the companys website at www.iteris.com. A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to the Investor Relations section of the companys website.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative. You can also schedule meetings through Iteris investor relations firm MKR Group.

About the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

The Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference allows Craig-Hallum to present their Alpha Select List to top institutional investors and analysts from across the country. The Alpha Select List is comprised of the following characteristics: sub-$250 million market cap, attractive business models, strong management teams, sustainable competitive advantage, unique solutions to large problems, above-average growth prospects, significant unappreciated value and little or no sell-side coverage. In 2015, Craig-Hallum sponsored over 80 non-deal road shows in support of their Alpha Select Companies. These road shows provided visibility for the companies and introduced them to over 400 institutional investors in the US and Canada.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information.

