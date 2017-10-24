Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced today that Joan Hooper, Itrons
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at
Bairds 2017 Global Industrial Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in
Chicago. The companys investor presentation will be webcast live on
Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST.
The live audio webcast and investor presentation will be accessible via
Itrons Investor Relations website at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the
event.
About Itron
Itron is a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to
the resourceful use of energy and water. We provide comprehensive
solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water. Our broad
product portfolio includes electricity, gas, water and thermal energy
measurement devices and control technology; communications systems;
software; as well as managed and consulting services. With thousands of
employees supporting nearly 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries,
Itron applies knowledge and technology to better manage energy and water
resources. Together, we can create a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.
